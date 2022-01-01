Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

826 Reviews

$$

325 High St Se

Salem, OR 97301

Popular Items

Parmigiana Garlic Bread
Alfredo
Molte Carne Crede di Galli

Antipasta

Parmigiana Garlic Bread

$10.00

Toasted baguette with butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara for dipping.

Calamari

$12.00

Bread, deep fried and served with house pesto aioli.

Scampi Gamberettis

$13.00

Sauteed shrimp with sherry, garlic, lemon, butter, capers, red onion and sun dried tomatoes.

Antipasta Platter

$16.00

Italian meats, artisan cheeses, tapenade, white bean spread, pepperoncini, cornnichons, peppadews and olives.

Antipasti de Vedura

$13.00

Grilled vegetables, artisan cheese, tapenade, white bean spread, pepperoncini, cornichos, peppadews and olives.

Bagna Cauda

$14.00

A rich blend of garlic and anchovies served with grilled vegetables for dipping, you'll want to drench your bread in this!

Lunch Available till 3pm

Italian Ham Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced ham, pesto, and mozzarella on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad

Meatball & Prosciutto

$14.00

House made Meatballs, prosciutto, provolone and marinara on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Italian Deli

$14.00

Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, tomato, arugula, basil pesto and tapenade on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Italian Chicken

$14.00

Sliced chicken, provolone, arugula, tomato, basil and sun dried tomato aioli on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Sliced steak, balsamic red onion cartelized local mushrooms, arugula, provolone and sound dried tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Mista Salad

Mista Salad

$7.00+

Organic greens, crumbled gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, and carrots in a sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.

Beet and Avocado

$13.00

Roasted beets, avocado, feta cheese, toasted hazelnuts, and mixed greens tossed in sherry vinaigrette.

Insalata Caprese

$8.00+

Sliced heirloom tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and garnished with sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil chimichurri, balsamic and olive oil.

Salad Trio

$11.00

Sample our three house salads, the Mista, Caesar, and Caprese

Caesar with Prosciutto Prawns

$16.00

Large Caesar salad topped with prosciutto wrapped prawns

Zucca Alla Spinaci

$13.00

Roasted butternut squash, local mushrooms and spinach in a rosemary cream sauce with gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.

Salsiccia Gorgonzola

$13.00

Ground sausage, local mushrooms, roasted garlic and spinach in a vodka gorgonzola cream sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad

Pasta Bellissimo

$13.00

Italian sausage, local mushrooms. sun-dried tomato, arugula and chili flakes in a vermouth butter sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.

Chicken Piccante

$13.00

Chicken, pancetta, broccolini and jalapenos in a creamy cheddar sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.

Amatriciana

$12.00

Marinara with pancetta and chili flakes on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.

Vongole

$14.00

Fresh clams, butter, garlic and white wine on spaghetti.

Meatball Bake

$12.00

Two house made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella baked to perfection (non pasta dish), gluten free option available with beyond meatball substitution. Includes soup or salad.

Soup + Salad

Zuppa di Giorno

$4.00+

House made, please check with your server for today's selection.

Fruitti di Mare

$7.00+Out of stock

Clams and bay shrimp in our ciopinno broth.

Mista Salad

Mista Salad

$7.00+

Organic greens, crumbled gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, and carrots in a sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.

Beet and Avocado

$13.00

Roasted beets, avocado, feta cheese, toasted hazelnuts, and mixed greens tossed in sherry vinaigrette.

Salad Trio

$11.00

Sample our three house salads, the Mista, Caesar, and Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$8.00+

Sliced heirloom tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and garnished with sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil chimichurri, balsamic and olive oil.

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Sliced steak, balsamic red onion cartelized local mushrooms, arugula, provolone and sound dried tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Meatball & Prosciutto

$14.00

House made Meatballs, prosciutto, provolone and marinara on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Italian Deli

$14.00

Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, tomato, arugula, basil pesto and tapenade on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Italian Chicken

$14.00

Sliced chicken, provolone, arugula, tomato, basil and sun dried tomato aioli on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Tuscan style with marinara and four cheese blend.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Spicy red sauce with pepperoni and cheese.

Lobster Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Lobster, pancetta, arugula, pecorino cheese, olive oil and garlic.

Al Forno

Pollo Parmigiana

$20.00

Panko crusted chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and a side of fettuccine alfredo.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00Out of stock

Panko crusted eggplant topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.

Carne Di Maiale

$20.00

Grilled pork loin and local mushrooms served in a rosemary vodka cream sauce on gnocchi.

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Panko crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon-caper butter cream sauce, served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.

House Specialties

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Marinara sauce with three house made meatballs.

Spaghetti & Imposible-Balls

$24.00

Our classic marinara served with 100% vegetarian beyond meatballs.

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$18.00

Ground Italian sausage and veal with prosciutto and marinara.

Molte Carne Crede di Galli

$20.00

Hearty beef and marinara cream sauce, Italian sausage and meatballs on creste di galli pasta.

Carbonara

$16.00

Pancetta, garlic and peas in a parmesan cream sauce made with egg yolk on bucatini.

Baked Sausage

$18.00

Italian sausage and creste di galli pasta in a tomato cream sauce finished in the oven with melted asiago and mozzarella cheese.

Pasta con Vedura

Marinara

$14.00

House made red sauce with tomatoes, garlic, onions, balsamic and fresh basil.

Alfredo

$17.00

Creamy parmesan sauce with garlic and black pepper tossed in fettuccine.

Bucatini Napoli

$17.00

Fresh tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and basil in a tomato vodka cream sauce.

Puttanesca

$17.00

Marinara, capers, kalamata olives, chili flakes, feta cheese and basil on a bed of bucatini.

Agli E Olio

$13.00

Garlic, olive oil, fresh basil and vegetable stock on spaghetti.

Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Local mushrooms in a marsala butter sauce over truffle mushroom ravioli.

Pasta Pollo

Pesto Pollo

Pesto Pollo

$19.00

Chicken, garlic, artichokes and grape tomatoes in our house made pine nut pesto cream sauce on spaghetti.

Milano

$18.00

Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and local mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce on gemelli.

Pollo Gorgonzola

$18.00

Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and arugula in a gorgonzola cream sauce on creste di galli.

Soprano

Soprano

$18.00

Chicken, pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and chili flakes in a roasted red pepper cream sauce on gemelli.

Chicken Marsala Gnocchi

$19.00

Chicken, garlic, tomato and local mushrooms in a marsala cream sauce.

Del Mar

Pesce of the Day

$22.00

Chef inspired fresh seafood, ask your server for details and market price.

Scampi Della Casa

$19.00

Shrimp in a lemon-butter sherry sauce with capers, red onion and sun dried tomatoes on spaghetti.

Cioppino

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp, lobster, pesce and clams in a spicy rich red broth.

Misto Mare Alfredo

$27.00

Shrimp, pesce, clams and lobster in a parmesan cream sauce on bucatini.

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.

White Chocolate Creme Brûlée

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Custard made with Godiva white chocolate and toasted sugar crust.

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Lemon custard topped with a raspberry compote.

Spumoni Ice Cream

$8.00

Italian ice cream with chocolate, pistachio, and cherry flavors.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

A classic

Dulce de Leche Gelato

$8.00

Carmel gelato and sea salt.

Chocolate Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate gelato and sea salt.

Meal Kits

everything you need to make our Ravioli at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Soprano Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Soprano at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Pollo Gorgonzola Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Pollo Gorgonzola at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Milano Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Milano at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Baked Sausage Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Baked Sausage at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Pesto Pollo Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Pesto Pollo at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Ravioli Zucca Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Ravioli at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Spaghetti and Meatballs Kit, 4 servings

$45.00

everything you need to make our Spaghetti and Meatballs at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four

Pasta + Sauces

Fresh Made Pasta

$3.50

one serving of our fresh pasta, made in house from scratch

GM Cold Pasta + Sauce for 4

$25.00+

Save big with four servings of fresh pasta and house made sauce for $25. Served cold with cooking directions!

Marinara (Red) Sauce

$12.00

Four servings (24oz) of crushed red tomatoes, garlic, onion, olive oil/canola oil blend, dried oregano, sugar, salt, chili flakes, balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil

Alfredo Sauce

$20.00

Four servings (24oz) heavy cream, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and spices

Gorgonzola Sauce

$20.00

Four servings (24oz) of heavy cream, garlic, olive oil, and gorgonzola cheese

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$18.00

Four serving (24oz) of spicy roasted red pepper sauce with chili flakes, garlic, and heavy cream

Pesto Cream Sauce

$28.00

Four servings (24oz) of basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, and cream

Soup + Dressing

Fresh Soup of the Day

$16.00

Rotating hot soup, four servings, please contact restaurant for daily selection

Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing

$10.00

our house dressing is the BOMB

Caesar Dressing

$10.00

traditionally made with fresh parmesan and anchovies

Gamberetti's Ranch Dressing

$10.00

classic salad dressing that goes well on anything

Pantry Items

Organic Mixed Greens

$2.50

One serving

Romaine Lettuce

$2.00

One serving

Chicken (raw)

$6.00

One serving

Shrimp (raw)

$8.00

One serving

Wine

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir - BTL

$30.00

Red

Quilt Cabernet - BTL

$38.00

Red

Cubanisimo Pinot Noir - BTL

$24.00

Red

Abaccela Tempranillo - BTL

$34.00

Red

Remy's Red Blend - BTL

$30.00

Red

Grimaldi Barbera D'alba - BTL

$30.00

Red

Zaccagnini Montepulciano - BTL

$26.00

Red

Tenuta San't Antonio Ripasso - BTL

$30.00

Red

Corsini Nebbiolo - BTL

$30.00

Red

Willamette Valley Pinot Gris - BTL

$24.00

White

Holloran Riesling - BTL

$26.00

White

Andrew Rich Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$32.00

White

Mer Soleil Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00

White

Durant Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00

White

Durant Pinot Gris - BTL

$24.00

White

Adami Prosecco - BTL

$24.00

White

Giocato Pinot Grigio -BTL

$24.00

White

Felsina Charonnay - BTL

$39.00

White

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate - 50$

$50.00

Gift Certificate - 100$

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Italian food for the whole family!

Website

Location

325 High St Se, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

Gallery
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image

Map
