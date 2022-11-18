Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaston Brewing Company 124 Hay Street

124 Hay Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Fish and Chips
Gaston Burger

Appetizer

Chips and Queso

$8.00

White cheddar cheese queso dip served with fresh tortilla chips

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Fresh spinach & marinated artichoke hearts in a creamy parm garlic cheese sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Jalapeno Popper Balls

$9.50

Scratch-made poppers coated in crispy panko bread crumbs with diced jalapenos, bacon, and a blend of cheeses. Served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Hand-battered fresh Wisconsin cheese curds. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Hummus

$8.50

Served with pita chips, carrots, and celery

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Served with ranch dipping sauace

Pretzel Sticks

$8.50

Served with scratch-made beer cheese and spicy brown mustard

Chicken Strips

$9.50

Tossed in your choice of sauce served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce

5 Piece Wings

$10.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce

10 Piece Chicken Wings

$17.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce

Salads

Mixed Berry Salad

$12.00

A mix of seasonal berries, walnuts, red onion, cucumbers, and feta cheese on a bed of fresh greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.50

Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion on a bed fresh greens

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon crumble, and hard-boiled eggs, on a bed of crisp romaine

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Entree

Gaston Burger

$13.50

Certified Angus Beef topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon & piled high with onion straws doused with our Boondocker IPA BBQ on a toasted brioche bun

The Patriot

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, & pickles on a brioche bun

Southern Bacon Jam

$13.50

Certified Angus Beef topped with scratch-made pimento cheese, bacon jam & onion straws. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Reuben

$13.90

Made in house, this delicious beer-braised corned beef brisket is served on grilled marble rye & topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.00

Pulled chicken slow-roasted in a chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, onion, cheddar cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch in corn tortillas. Served with chips, additional tacos +$3

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk battered chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo on a brioche bun. Buffalo style +.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a brioche bun Jerk style +.50

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Chipotle black bean veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles on a brioche bun

Fish and Chips

$14.50

Made to order, crispy beer-battered cod. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Chicken Strips Entree

$12.50

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

New York style cheesecake, served with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry drizzle

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

Bourbon street pecan pie made with mammoth toasted pecan halves in an intoxicating filling laced with Kentucky bourbon

A La Carte

Soup du Jour Cup

$3.50

Soup du Jour Bowl

$5.00

Side House Salad

$3.25

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

French Fry Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Side

$4.00

Coleslaw side

$1.50

Side Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Side Chips and Queso

$3.50

Burger Patty

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Queso Side

$2.50

Carrots and Celery Side

$2.00

Carrots Side

$1.00

Celery Side

$1.00

Add Swiss

$1.00

Add Pimento

$1.50

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Specials

Rib Plate

$15.00

Spin and Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

Pesto Chx Sand

$13.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Sauces

Sauce

NA Beverages (Copy)

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Das Boot Beer Glass

$30.00

Flight Glass

$3.00

Fancy Glass

$10.00

Pint Glass

$7.00

Tulip Glass

$9.00

Growler(Empty)

$10.00

Beanie

$15.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Can Koozie

$5.00

Pint Glass Koozie

$5.00

Baseball Tee

$30.00

Shirt Short Sleeve

$25.00

Cropped Hoodie

$35.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Sticker

$2.00

Tie Die Sweatshirt

$35.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Tote Bag

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Veteran and Locally Owned Brewery serving American Pub style Food along with a unique beer selection and diverse cocktail menu

Location

124 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Directions

