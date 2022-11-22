Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Gib's NY Bagels - Windsor

220 Reviews

$

1241 Main St

Windsor, CO 80550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
8oz Cream Cheese
Bagel & Cream Cheese

BAGEL &...

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagel & Butter

$2.29
Amy to be Happy

Amy to be Happy

$3.79

Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, & Honey.

Bagel & Hummus

$5.29

House Made Hummus & Veggies.

PB & J

$4.19

Choice of Grape or Strawberry Jelly.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Olive Oil, Avocado Spread, & Everything Seasoning.

Bagel & Slice of Cheese

$2.29

Bagel & Veggies

$1.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich.
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.69
The Triple

The Triple

$9.39

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheese.

BAGELS IN A BAG

Single Bagel

$1.59
Gib's Half Dozen Bagels

Gib's Half Dozen Bagels

$7.69

6 Bagels.

Gib's Dozen

Gib's Dozen

$13.49

13 Bagels.

8oz Cream Cheese

$3.99

Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.

COLD SANDWICHES

Continental Divide

Continental Divide

$9.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yellow Mustard & Mayo.

N.Y.C.

N.Y.C.

$9.99

Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.

Daddy Mack

Daddy Mack

$8.99

Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Mustard & Mayo.

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$8.99

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Italian Dressing.

American Combo

$8.99

Ham, Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yellow Mustard & Mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.79

House Made Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

BYO

$7.99

Build Your Own.

HOT SANDWICHES

Balboa

Balboa

$8.99

Roast Beef, Melted Mozzarella, Butter, & Garlic Salt.

Hot Pastrami

$8.99

Pastrami, Melted Swiss, & Spicy Mustard.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.

BLT

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato.

MELTS

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.99

House Made Tuna Salad, Melted Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Open Face.

Pizza Melt

$5.99

Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza.

Veggie Melt

$7.99

Veggie Cream Cheese, Melted Muenster, & Your Choice of Veggies. Open Face.

SALAD

Gib's Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Bed of Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, & Green Pepper. Cheddar Cheese, your choice of Protein & Dressing. No Bagel Included.

HOT COFFEE DRINKS

Small: 1 Shot of Espresso Medium: 2 Shots of Espresso Large: 3 Shots of Espresso

Americano

$3.09+

Espresso & Water.

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Like a latte, but with more foam.

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Mocha

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate Latte.

Matcha

$4.79+

Matcha Green Tea Latte, made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

Bhakti Chai

$4.79+

Spicy Chai Latte.

Pi Chai

$4.79+

A Sweet Chai Latte made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

British Islander

$4.79+

White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, & English Toffee.

Butterfinger

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, & Butterscotch.

Butterscotch White Mocha

$4.79+

White Chocolate & Butterscotch.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.59+

Caramel, Vanilla, and Espresso on top.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.79+

Coconut & Cupcake.

Dulce de Leche

$4.79+

Caramel Sauce & Irish Cream.

English Toffee Mocha

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & English Toffee.

German Chocolate Mocha

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Coconut, & Praline.

Mexican Mocha

$4.79+

Aztec Chocolate & Cayenne Pepper.

Milky Way Latte

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & Caramel Swirl.

Pumpkin Fritter

$4.79+

Salted Caramel & Pumpkin Spice. Our seasonal fall latte.

Raspberry Truffle

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, & Hazelnut.

S'mores

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, & Cinnamon. Toasting stick not included.

Snickerdoodle

$4.79+

Caramel, Vanilla, & Cinnamon.

Tuxedo

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate. Nothin' too fancy.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.79+

White Chocolate Latte.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.49+

Half Steamed Milk, Half Drip Coffee.

Espresso Shot

$2.98

Straight espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

The best way to warm up a cold morning.

Hot Tea

$2.29+

Celestial Seasonings Hot Tea.

Steamer

$3.29+

Just steamed milk.

CHILLED COFFEE DRINKS

Small: 1 Shot of Espresso Medium: 2 Shots of Espresso Large: 3 Shots of Espresso

Americano

$3.39+

Espresso & Water.

Gib's Cold Brew

$3.89+

Gib's Chicory Cold Brew.

Latte

$4.39+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate Latte.

Matcha

$5.39+

Matcha Green Tea Latte, made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

Bhakti Chai

$5.39+

Spicy Chai Latte.

Pi Chai

$5.39+

A Sweet Chai Latte made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

British Islander

$5.39+

White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, & English Toffee.

Butterfinger

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, & Butterscotch.

Butterscotch White Mocha

$5.39+

White Chocolate & Butterscotch.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.89+

Caramel, Vanilla, and Espresso on top.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.39+

Coconut & Cupcake.

Dulce de Leche

$5.39+

Caramel Sauce & Irish Cream.

English Toffee Mocha

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & English Toffee.

German Chocolate Mocha

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Coconut, & Praline.

Mexican Mocha

$5.39+

Aztec Chocolate & Cayenne Pepper.

Milky Way Latte

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & Caramel Swirl.

Pumpkin Fritter

$5.39+

Salted Caramel & Pumpkin Spice. Our seasonal fall latte.

Raspberry Truffle

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, & Hazelnut.

S'mores

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, & Cinnamon. Toasting stick not included.

Snickerdoodle

$5.39+

Caramel, Vanilla, & Cinnamon.

Tuxedo

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate. Nothin' too fancy.

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.39+

White Chocolate Latte.

SODA & REFILLS

Fountain Soda

$2.09+

Italian Soda

$2.89+

Fountain Refill

$1.29

Coffee Refill

$1.69

Water

SMOOTHIES

Banana

$4.79+

Mango

$4.79+

Peach

$4.79+

Strawberry

$4.79+

Wildberry

$4.79+

NEW BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.49
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.49
Fanta

Fanta

$2.49

Monster Energy

$2.79

Body Armor

$2.49
HonesT Honey Green Tea

HonesT Honey Green Tea

$2.49
Powerade

Powerade

$2.49

Nantucket

$3.19

Tropicana

$1.69

Kombucha

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.69

Milk

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.75

Topo Chico

$2.49

SWEETS & CHIPS

Bagel Bite

Bagel Bite

$1.29

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99Out of stock

Muffin

$2.99

Eileen's Colossal Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Chips

$1.89

SIDES

Side Egg

$2.19

Side Meat

Side Veggie

Side Cheese

$0.89

Side Cream Cheese

$1.39

PI CHAI WHOLESALE

Pi Chai 10oz Bag

$12.00

SPECIALS

PI DAY SPECIAL

$3.14

WAKE UP CALL

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated business since 1994! Come visit one of our four locations for good company, great coffee and authentic New York style bagels.

Website

Location

1241 Main St, Windsor, CO 80550

Directions

Gallery
Gib's NY Bagels image
Gib's NY Bagels image
Gib's NY Bagels image
Gib's NY Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gib's NY Bagels - E Harmony
orange starNo Reviews
2815 E Harmony Rd #102 Fort Collins, CO 80526
View restaurantnext
Gib's NY Bagels - Oakridge
orange star4.4 • 263
1112 Oakridge Dr Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Gib's NY Bagels - South Shields
orange star4.4 • 344
2531 S Shields St Fort Collins, CO 80526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Windsor

The Border - 404 main st windsor co 80550
orange star4.4 • 506
404 Main St Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Windsor
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston