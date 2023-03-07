Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peculier Eats

368 Reviews

$$

301 Main Street

Suite A

Windsor, CO 80550

Popular Items

Garlic Parm Fries
Ahi Tuna Tostadas
Carne Asada Fries


Appetizers

Loaded Potato Croquettes

Loaded Potato Croquettes

$9.00

bacon, smoked cheddar, scallions, chive sour cream

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Six House smoked, choice of Buffalo, Korean, Dr. Pepper BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

smoked cheddar cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$6.00

wonton, smashed avocado, shallot, scallions, macadamia nuts, spicy kewpie mayo, sesame seeds, microgreens *served as individual tostadas*

Chips & Dips

Lemon Hummus

$12.00

olive oil, tempura artichoke, feta cheese, cucumber, carrot, pita chips / 12

Salads

Half House Salad

$4.00

Greens, carrots, cucumbers, heirloom tomato, croutons

Full House Salad

$7.00

Greens, carrots, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, croutons

Half Smoky Blue

$7.00

Greens, moody blue cheese, crispy ham, cucumber, dried cherries, candied pecans, balsamic dressing.

Full Smoky Blue

$12.00

Greens, moody blue cheese, crispy ham, cucumber, dried cherries, candied pecans, balsamic dressing

Half Chopped Salad

$7.00

Greens, cucumber, tomato, edamame, roasted corn, red onion, bell pepper, avocado, hearts of palm, with your choice of dressing

Full Chopped Salad

$12.00

Greens, cucumber, tomato, edamame, roasted corn, red onion, bell pepper, avocado, hearts of palm, with your choice of dressing

Bowls

Seafood Red Curry

$18.00

Spicy red coconut curry with lobster & shrimp, crimini mushrooms, bell pepper, jasmine rice & microgreens *Gluten Free*

Grilled Chicken Risotto *Gluten Free*

Grilled Chicken Risotto *Gluten Free*

$20.00

Redbird Farms, goat cheese, sun dried tomato, crispy prosciutto, lemon beurre blanc, basil *Gluten Free*

Steak & Fries

$20.00

8 oz. Basted sous vide steak with shoestring truffle herb dusted fries with truffle aioli & green peppercorn dijonaise *Gluten Free*

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Jasmine rice, tuna poke with scallions & shallot, edamame, carrot, radish, cucumber, avocado, spicy kewpie mayo, toasted sesame seeds, wonton chips

Smoked Tri Tip

$16.00

Sliced tri tip, gouda mashed potatoes, steamed buttered broccoli, roasted garlic au jus. *Gluten Free*

Spicy Vodka Pasta

$17.00

orecchiette pasta, creamy San Marzano tomato sauce, calabrian peppers, housemade Italian sausage, Parmesan Romano cheese

Handhelds

House Burger

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, dijonaise

Bacon Avocado Burger

Bacon Avocado Burger

$11.00

Buttermilk bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ancho mayo, tempura avocado, bacon, white cheddar

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.00

Buttermilk bun, Nueske's bacon, tempura jalapeno, strawberry jalapeno jam, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, ancho mayo

Tri Tip Sandwich

$10.00

Rubbed & slow smoked shaved Gold Canyon Angus Beef dunked in house made au jus piled on a toasted Italian hoagie roll served with roasted garlic au jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Ciabatta bun, fig jam, tomato, arugula, Serrano ham, goat cheese.

Carne Taco

$5.00

Two corn tortilla quesadillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cabbage *Gluten Free*

Tempura Avo Taco

$4.00

Two corn tortilla quesadillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cabbage *Gluten Free*

Sides

Gouda Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Yukon gold potatoes, whipped with smoked gouda cheese

Truffle Chips

$4.00

Fresh fried ruffle chips tossed with truffle salt

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Shoe string fries tossed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed broccoli with garlic butter topped with Parmesan

Brussels

$7.00

Roasted Brussels sautéed with bacon, topped with Romano cheese & balsamic glaze

Mac & Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Tempura Chicken

$7.00

Tempura Shrimp

$7.00
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Comes with three shrimp and a side

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

white cheddar and pickles

Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Split

$7.00

banana, vanilla, chocolate, & strawberry ice cream, marshmallow creme, chocolate sauce, butterscotch, Boudreaux cherries, and candied pecans *Gluten Free*

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

chocolate crust, peanut butter mousse filling, with crushed Reese's cups & whipped cream *Gluten Free*

Snickerdoodle Cronut Holes

$6.00

fresh fried cinnamon & sugar dusted cronuts served with house made butterscotch & chocolate sauce

Scoop of Vanilla

$5.00

Scoop of Chocolate

$5.00

Scoop of Strawberry

$5.00

NA Bev

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Please come to the counter to get a cup, please do not use brewery-provided water cups

Sweet Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

Please come to the counter to receive your beverage

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Please come to the counter to receive your beverage.

Capri Sun

$2.00

Please come to the counter to receive your drink.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch made with pride!

Website

Location

301 Main Street, Suite A, Windsor, CO 80550

Directions

