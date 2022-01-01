Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gigglewaters

1,835 Reviews

$$

737 Main St

Safety Harbor, FL 34695

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grilled Plum Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Still Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Water

Prices

$5

$5.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$250

$250.00

Click to donate

Donate $1

$1.00

Donate $5

$5.00

Donate $10

$10.00

Donate $25

$25.00

Donate $50

$50.00

Donate $100

$100.00

Donate $500

$500.00

Donate $1,000

$1,000.00

Donate $2500

$2,500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Take your giggles to go!

Location

737 Main St, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

