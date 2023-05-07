Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gigino Trattoria

No reviews yet

323 Greenwich Street

Manhattan, NY 10013

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$25.00

Homemade Tagliatelle with traditional Bologna-style meat sauce

Orecchiette Broccoli Salsiccia

$26.00

Orchiette with broccoli rabe, veal & pork sausage, garlic & olive oil

Penne Vodka

$25.00

Penne with prosciutto, vodka, fresh tomato & light cream sauce

**T/O Menu

T/O Special Appetizers

Crema di Funghi

$12.00

Mixed mushroom light cream soup with croutons

Salmone Marinato

$16.00

Citrus marinated salmon over steamed zucchini with pineapple Carpaccio, fresh tomato, black olives & capers

Burrata

$19.00

Homemade burrata with Cantaloupe melon & prosciutto

Arancini

$15.00

2 pieces of meat and cheese filled Sicilian style rice ball

Crema di Pomodori

$12.00

Tomato lightl cream soup with a side of croutons

Salumi Misti

$18.00

Mix of prosciutto, mortadela, bresaola, salami, panceta & garlic bread

T/O Special Pastas

Lasagna Napoletana

$25.00Out of stock

Traditional cheese & meat Easter lasagna

Tagliatelle Limone

$27.00Out of stock

Tagliatelle with small shrimp, lemon, and provolone cheese

Spaghetti con Calamari al Nero

$26.00

Spaghetti pasta with calamari in a squid ink sauce

Rigatoni con Polpettine di Agnello

$24.00

Rigatoni pasta with small lamb meatball & tomato ragu

T/O Special Entrees

Zuppa di Pesce

$26.00

Mixed seafood and shellfish in a lobster flavored tomato sauce with potatoes

Ippoglosso Venere

$32.00

Halibut filet sauteed with clams, mussels, garlic, olive oil & parsley with potato & calamarata pasta

Spiedino Di Manzo

$26.00

Brick oven roasted skirt steak skewered served with homemade tagliatelle pasta and arrabiata sauce

Milanese SP

$25.00Out of stock

Breaded boneless pork loin with mesclun, tomato and mozzarella salad

Merluzzo alla Bella Mugnaia

$25.00

Egg-battered coated monk fish sauteed with mushrooms, capers, white wine, butter & lemon over turmeric risotto

Scarola Stufata

$12.00

Escarole hearts sauteed with olives and capers, garlic, olive oil and bread croutons

Agnello

$28.00

Pan-seared lamb with grilled shitake mushroom served with turmeric risotto

Scallopine al Marsala

$27.00

Pork scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms, butter & Marsala wine sauce

T/O Special Dessert

Biscotti

$10.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli filled with ricotta

T/O Apps

Bruschetta

$15.00

Grilled Italian bread with fresh tomato, basil, oregano, garlic & olive oil

Funghi Misti

$16.00

Mixed mushrooms sauteed with garlic, olive oil & onions

La Caprese

$18.00

Homemade fresh mozzarella with vine ripe tomatoes, basil, oregano & extra virgin olive oil

L'Esotica

$17.00

Mesclun, hearts of palm, marinated artichokes, mushrooms, avocado, beans, tomatoes & mozzarella

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Arugula tossed with olive oil & white balsamic vinegar

La Peperina

$17.00

Thinly sliced pear & Grana Padano cheese over arugula with roasted walnuts & julienne red bell peppers

Di Cesare

$15.00

Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing Parmigiano cheese & croutons

La Saporosa

$17.00

Roasted beets & butternut squash over endive, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes & goat cheese

Melanzane alla Sorrentina

$17.00

Baked eggplant & mozzarella with tomato, basil & Parmigiano cheese

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Fried Calamari served with lightly spiced tomato sauce & lemon

Mista Salad

$15.00

Panzanella Salad

$16.00

Tuscan salad with tomatoes, olives, vegetables, cheese dressed with olive oil & vinegar

T/O Pastas

Capellini Sirenetta

$26.00

Angel hair pasta with shrimp & arugula in a lightly spiced tomato sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$23.00
Spaghetti del Padrino

$23.00

Gigino's signature dish of spaghetti, julienne beets, escarole hearts, garlic, olive oil, crispy crumbs & capers flavored with colatura

Linguini alle Vongole

$26.00

Linguini with clams, garlic, olive oil, pepperoncini & parsley

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$25.00

Homemade Tagliatelle with traditional Bologna-style meat sauce

Penne Vodka

$25.00

Penne with prosciutto, vodka, fresh tomato & light cream sauce

Rigatoni Pulcinella

$25.00

Rigatoni with veal & pork sausage in a light cream sauce

Farfelle Isabella

$25.00

Bowtie pasta with chicken, broccoli & red bell pepper tomato sauce

Ravioli Pesto

$24.00

Cheese ravioli in pesto sauce with fresh tomato & pecorino cheese

Orecchiette Broccoli Salsiccia

$26.00

Orchiette with broccoli rabe, veal & pork sausage, garlic & olive oil

Linguini Puttanesca

$24.00

Tortellini Buongustaia

$25.00

Cheese tortellini with ham, mushrooms & peas in a light cream sauce

Gnocchi Polpette

$26.00

Homemade potato gnocchi with veal, beef & pork meatballs in a tomato ragu

Risotto Funghi

$26.00

Italian rice with mixed mushrooms, herbs & Parmigiano cheese

Risotto Pescatore

$27.00

Italian rice with mixed shellfish with a light tomato sauce

T/O Entrees

Salmon alla Griglia

$29.00

Grilled salmon over lentils & fresh tomato risotto with herbed extra virgin olive oil

Salmon all' Agrodolce

$29.00

Salmon sauteed with butter, capers, white wine, pearl onions & zucchini

Gamberoni Positano

Gamberoni Positano

$27.00

Shrimp sauteed with carrot & ginger sauce over risotto with peas

Gamberoni Diavollessa

$26.00

Shrimp sauteed in a spiced tomato sauce over risotto

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, mozzarella, Parmigiano cheese, basil served with penne

Pollo Limone

$26.00

Chicken scaloppine sauteed with lemon, butter white wine sauce served with zucchini pappardelle

Pollo Milanese

$25.00

Pollo Scarpariello

$25.00

Pieces of chicken sauteed with herbs, flavored with prosciutto, vinegar & white wine

Scaloppine di Pollo

$26.00

Herbed bread crumb coated chicken scaloppine with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans & spinach

Cosciotto di Pollo

$24.00

Chicken drum ossobuco style with mixed vegetables, tomato & white wine sauce over mashed potatoes

Pollo Dragona

$25.00

Sauteed boneless chicken thighs with sausage, peas, mushrooms, herbed spicy tomato sauce

Polpette al Sugo

$24.00

Veal, beef & pork meatballs in a tomato ragu

Ossobuco d'Agnello

$37.00

Lamb shank braised with mixed vegetables, beer & red wine sauce served over mint bean risotto

Bistecca di Manzo

Bistecca di Manzo

$39.00

Grilled shell steak

Gamberoni Tre Torri

$27.00

Shrimp sauteed with bacon, spinach, calamarata pasta, garlic & olive oil

Gamberoni Portofino

$27.00

Shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, mushrooms & light cream sauce over tagliatelle

T/O Soups & Sides

T/o Afrodite

$15.00

Mixed shellfish & julienne vegetable soup with rice

T/o Lenticchie e Scarola

$13.00

Lentil & escarole soup drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

T/o Brodetto

$14.00

Chicken & vegetables soup with angel hair pasta

T/o Pasta e Fagioli

$14.00

Mixed beans, diced prosciutto & pasta soup

Spinaci Saltati

$13.00

Spinach sauteed with garlic & olive oil

Patate Arrosto

$10.00

Rosemary flavored roasted potatoes

Carciofi

$13.00

Broccoli Rabe Aglio e Olio

$15.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic, olive oil & pepperoncini

Riso

$12.00

Italian rice

Broccoli Calabresi

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli with garlic & olive oil

Cavolo Nero

$13.00

Blue kale sauteed with garlic, olive oil & garbanzo beans with toasted almond shavings

Zucchini Burro e Parmigiano

$15.00

Zucchini rings broiled with butter & Parmigiano cheese

Marco Polo

$13.00

Bok Choy hearts & broccoli rabe sauteed with garlic & olive oil

4 Meatballs

$12.00

T/O Desserts / Sandwiches

Tiramisu

$12.00

Gigino style tiramisu

Torta di Formaggio

$12.00

Homemade American style cheesecake

Lemon Tart

$12.00
Torta di Mandorle

$13.00

Capri style almond & chocolate torte

Pastiera

$12.00

Napoli style grain and ricotta cheesecake with candied orange & blossom essence

Campano Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated with Italian herbs, roasted peppers and garlic mayonnaise on focaccia bread

Monte Solaro Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella on Italian bread with extra virgin olive oil

T/O Small Pizza

Pizza Bread

$10.00

Pizza bread flavored with garlic,olive oil & herbs

SM Gigino

$20.00

Thin crust pizza with a salad of arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, herbs & garlic

SM Marinara

$18.00

Sliced fresh tomato, anchovies, oregano, garlix, black olives, capers & parmigiano cheese

SM Margherita

$20.00

Mozzarella, basil, oregano & tomato sauce

SM Pepperoni

$21.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella

SM Parmigiana

$21.00

Tomato, eggplant, mozzarella & grana padano shavings

SM Capricciosa

$23.00

Mushrooms, ham, artichokes, sausage, bell peppers, onions, olives, capers & mozzarella cheese

SM Polpette

$23.00

Veal, beef & pork meatballs, tomato & mozzarella

SM Funghi, Carciofi e Salsiccia (Copy)

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, sausage & mozzarella

SM Tartufata

$21.00

Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, mushrooms, asiago cheese & truffle oil

SM Bianca

$20.00

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano cheese with oregano

SM Prosciutto

$21.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella dressed with thin sliced prosciutto

SM Maria Grazia

$22.00

Zucchini, onions, sausage, roasted tomato & provolone cheese

SM Tribeca

$21.00

Spinach, chicken, bacon & scarmoza cheese

SM Genovese

$21.00

Pesto, cherry tomatoes & potatoes

T/O Large Pizza

LG Gigino

$27.00

Thin crust pizza with a salad of arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, herbs & garlic

LG Marinara

$25.00

Sliced fresh tomato, anchovies, oregano, garlix, black olives, capers & parmigiano cheese

LG Margherita

$27.00

Mozzarella, basil, oregano & tomato sauce

LG Pepperoni

$29.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella

LG Parmigiana

$29.00

Tomato, eggplant, mozzarella & grana padano shavings

LG Capricciosa

$29.00

Mushrooms, ham, artichokes, sausage, bell peppers, onions, olives, capers & mozzarella cheese

LG Polpette

$28.00

Veal, beef & pork meatballs, tomato & mozzarella

LG Funghi, Carciofi e Salsiccia

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, sausage & mozzarella

LG Tartufata

$29.00

Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, mushrooms, asiago cheese & truffle oil

LG Bianca

$28.00

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano cheese with oregano

LG Prosciutto

$28.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella dressed with thin sliced prosciutto

LG Maria Grazia

$28.00

Zucchini, onions, sausage, roasted tomato & provolone cheese

LG Tribeca

$27.00

Spinach, chicken, bacon & scarmorza cheese pizza

LG Genovese

$28.00

Pesto, cherry tomatoes & potatoes

LG Calabrese

$28.00

**T/O Lunch Special

Sandwich

Toscana

$16.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella and lettuce on focaccia bread

Bologna

$16.00

Mortadella, avocado and giardiniera on focaccia bread

Genova

$16.00

Salami, artichokes, tomato and pesto sauce on focaccia bread

Trentino

$16.00

Bresaola, arugula, burrata with truffle oil on focaccia bread

Salad

Insalate di Pollo

$16.00

Roasted chicken salad with mixed endives, celery hearts, potato, tomato and olives

Vegetarian

$16.00

Salad with broccoli, potato, carrots, zucchini, mixed beans, and eggplant

Pasta

Carbonara

$19.00

Pasta with pancetta, eggs, pecorino cheese and black pepper

Arrabiata

$19.00

Mushrooms and bell peppers pasta with spicy tomato sauce

Puttanesca

$19.00

Pasta with olives, capers and tomatoes

Sorrentina

$19.00

Pasta with tomato sauce, diced mozzarella and fresh basil

Calabra

$19.00

Pasta with broccoli, olives, and sundried tomato

Tarantina

$19.00

Pasta with black mussels, lightly spiced tomatoes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

323 Greenwich Street, Manhattan, NY 10013

Directions

