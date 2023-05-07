Gigino Trattoria
323 Greenwich Street
Manhattan, NY 10013
**T/O Menu
T/O Special Appetizers
Crema di Funghi
Mixed mushroom light cream soup with croutons
Salmone Marinato
Citrus marinated salmon over steamed zucchini with pineapple Carpaccio, fresh tomato, black olives & capers
Burrata
Homemade burrata with Cantaloupe melon & prosciutto
Arancini
2 pieces of meat and cheese filled Sicilian style rice ball
Crema di Pomodori
Tomato lightl cream soup with a side of croutons
Salumi Misti
Mix of prosciutto, mortadela, bresaola, salami, panceta & garlic bread
T/O Special Pastas
Lasagna Napoletana
Traditional cheese & meat Easter lasagna
Tagliatelle Limone
Tagliatelle with small shrimp, lemon, and provolone cheese
Spaghetti con Calamari al Nero
Spaghetti pasta with calamari in a squid ink sauce
Rigatoni con Polpettine di Agnello
Rigatoni pasta with small lamb meatball & tomato ragu
T/O Special Entrees
Zuppa di Pesce
Mixed seafood and shellfish in a lobster flavored tomato sauce with potatoes
Ippoglosso Venere
Halibut filet sauteed with clams, mussels, garlic, olive oil & parsley with potato & calamarata pasta
Spiedino Di Manzo
Brick oven roasted skirt steak skewered served with homemade tagliatelle pasta and arrabiata sauce
Milanese SP
Breaded boneless pork loin with mesclun, tomato and mozzarella salad
Merluzzo alla Bella Mugnaia
Egg-battered coated monk fish sauteed with mushrooms, capers, white wine, butter & lemon over turmeric risotto
Scarola Stufata
Escarole hearts sauteed with olives and capers, garlic, olive oil and bread croutons
Agnello
Pan-seared lamb with grilled shitake mushroom served with turmeric risotto
Scallopine al Marsala
Pork scaloppine sautéed with mushrooms, butter & Marsala wine sauce
T/O Special Dessert
T/O Apps
Bruschetta
Grilled Italian bread with fresh tomato, basil, oregano, garlic & olive oil
Funghi Misti
Mixed mushrooms sauteed with garlic, olive oil & onions
La Caprese
Homemade fresh mozzarella with vine ripe tomatoes, basil, oregano & extra virgin olive oil
L'Esotica
Mesclun, hearts of palm, marinated artichokes, mushrooms, avocado, beans, tomatoes & mozzarella
Arugula Salad
Arugula tossed with olive oil & white balsamic vinegar
La Peperina
Thinly sliced pear & Grana Padano cheese over arugula with roasted walnuts & julienne red bell peppers
Di Cesare
Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing Parmigiano cheese & croutons
La Saporosa
Roasted beets & butternut squash over endive, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes & goat cheese
Melanzane alla Sorrentina
Baked eggplant & mozzarella with tomato, basil & Parmigiano cheese
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari served with lightly spiced tomato sauce & lemon
Mista Salad
Panzanella Salad
Tuscan salad with tomatoes, olives, vegetables, cheese dressed with olive oil & vinegar
T/O Pastas
Capellini Sirenetta
Angel hair pasta with shrimp & arugula in a lightly spiced tomato sauce
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti del Padrino
Gigino's signature dish of spaghetti, julienne beets, escarole hearts, garlic, olive oil, crispy crumbs & capers flavored with colatura
Linguini alle Vongole
Linguini with clams, garlic, olive oil, pepperoncini & parsley
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Homemade Tagliatelle with traditional Bologna-style meat sauce
Penne Vodka
Penne with prosciutto, vodka, fresh tomato & light cream sauce
Rigatoni Pulcinella
Rigatoni with veal & pork sausage in a light cream sauce
Farfelle Isabella
Bowtie pasta with chicken, broccoli & red bell pepper tomato sauce
Ravioli Pesto
Cheese ravioli in pesto sauce with fresh tomato & pecorino cheese
Orecchiette Broccoli Salsiccia
Orchiette with broccoli rabe, veal & pork sausage, garlic & olive oil
Linguini Puttanesca
Tortellini Buongustaia
Cheese tortellini with ham, mushrooms & peas in a light cream sauce
Gnocchi Polpette
Homemade potato gnocchi with veal, beef & pork meatballs in a tomato ragu
Risotto Funghi
Italian rice with mixed mushrooms, herbs & Parmigiano cheese
Risotto Pescatore
Italian rice with mixed shellfish with a light tomato sauce
T/O Entrees
Salmon alla Griglia
Grilled salmon over lentils & fresh tomato risotto with herbed extra virgin olive oil
Salmon all' Agrodolce
Salmon sauteed with butter, capers, white wine, pearl onions & zucchini
Gamberoni Positano
Shrimp sauteed with carrot & ginger sauce over risotto with peas
Gamberoni Diavollessa
Shrimp sauteed in a spiced tomato sauce over risotto
Pollo Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, mozzarella, Parmigiano cheese, basil served with penne
Pollo Limone
Chicken scaloppine sauteed with lemon, butter white wine sauce served with zucchini pappardelle
Pollo Milanese
Pollo Scarpariello
Pieces of chicken sauteed with herbs, flavored with prosciutto, vinegar & white wine
Scaloppine di Pollo
Herbed bread crumb coated chicken scaloppine with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans & spinach
Cosciotto di Pollo
Chicken drum ossobuco style with mixed vegetables, tomato & white wine sauce over mashed potatoes
Pollo Dragona
Sauteed boneless chicken thighs with sausage, peas, mushrooms, herbed spicy tomato sauce
Polpette al Sugo
Veal, beef & pork meatballs in a tomato ragu
Ossobuco d'Agnello
Lamb shank braised with mixed vegetables, beer & red wine sauce served over mint bean risotto
Bistecca di Manzo
Grilled shell steak
Gamberoni Tre Torri
Shrimp sauteed with bacon, spinach, calamarata pasta, garlic & olive oil
Gamberoni Portofino
Shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, mushrooms & light cream sauce over tagliatelle
T/O Soups & Sides
T/o Afrodite
Mixed shellfish & julienne vegetable soup with rice
T/o Lenticchie e Scarola
Lentil & escarole soup drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
T/o Brodetto
Chicken & vegetables soup with angel hair pasta
T/o Pasta e Fagioli
Mixed beans, diced prosciutto & pasta soup
Spinaci Saltati
Spinach sauteed with garlic & olive oil
Patate Arrosto
Rosemary flavored roasted potatoes
Carciofi
Broccoli Rabe Aglio e Olio
Sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic, olive oil & pepperoncini
Riso
Italian rice
Broccoli Calabresi
Sauteed broccoli with garlic & olive oil
Cavolo Nero
Blue kale sauteed with garlic, olive oil & garbanzo beans with toasted almond shavings
Zucchini Burro e Parmigiano
Zucchini rings broiled with butter & Parmigiano cheese
Marco Polo
Bok Choy hearts & broccoli rabe sauteed with garlic & olive oil
4 Meatballs
T/O Desserts / Sandwiches
Tiramisu
Gigino style tiramisu
Torta di Formaggio
Homemade American style cheesecake
Lemon Tart
Torta di Mandorle
Capri style almond & chocolate torte
Pastiera
Napoli style grain and ricotta cheesecake with candied orange & blossom essence
Campano Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast marinated with Italian herbs, roasted peppers and garlic mayonnaise on focaccia bread
Monte Solaro Sandwich
Fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella on Italian bread with extra virgin olive oil
T/O Small Pizza
Pizza Bread
Pizza bread flavored with garlic,olive oil & herbs
SM Gigino
Thin crust pizza with a salad of arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, herbs & garlic
SM Marinara
Sliced fresh tomato, anchovies, oregano, garlix, black olives, capers & parmigiano cheese
SM Margherita
Mozzarella, basil, oregano & tomato sauce
SM Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella
SM Parmigiana
Tomato, eggplant, mozzarella & grana padano shavings
SM Capricciosa
Mushrooms, ham, artichokes, sausage, bell peppers, onions, olives, capers & mozzarella cheese
SM Polpette
Veal, beef & pork meatballs, tomato & mozzarella
SM Funghi, Carciofi e Salsiccia (Copy)
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, sausage & mozzarella
SM Tartufata
Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, mushrooms, asiago cheese & truffle oil
SM Bianca
Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano cheese with oregano
SM Prosciutto
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella dressed with thin sliced prosciutto
SM Maria Grazia
Zucchini, onions, sausage, roasted tomato & provolone cheese
SM Tribeca
Spinach, chicken, bacon & scarmoza cheese
SM Genovese
Pesto, cherry tomatoes & potatoes
T/O Large Pizza
LG Gigino
Thin crust pizza with a salad of arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, herbs & garlic
LG Marinara
Sliced fresh tomato, anchovies, oregano, garlix, black olives, capers & parmigiano cheese
LG Margherita
Mozzarella, basil, oregano & tomato sauce
LG Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella
LG Parmigiana
Tomato, eggplant, mozzarella & grana padano shavings
LG Capricciosa
Mushrooms, ham, artichokes, sausage, bell peppers, onions, olives, capers & mozzarella cheese
LG Polpette
Veal, beef & pork meatballs, tomato & mozzarella
LG Funghi, Carciofi e Salsiccia
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, sausage & mozzarella
LG Tartufata
Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, mushrooms, asiago cheese & truffle oil
LG Bianca
Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano cheese with oregano
LG Prosciutto
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella dressed with thin sliced prosciutto
LG Maria Grazia
Zucchini, onions, sausage, roasted tomato & provolone cheese
LG Tribeca
Spinach, chicken, bacon & scarmorza cheese pizza
LG Genovese
Pesto, cherry tomatoes & potatoes
LG Calabrese
**T/O Lunch Special
Sandwich
Salad
Pasta
Carbonara
Pasta with pancetta, eggs, pecorino cheese and black pepper
Arrabiata
Mushrooms and bell peppers pasta with spicy tomato sauce
Puttanesca
Pasta with olives, capers and tomatoes
Sorrentina
Pasta with tomato sauce, diced mozzarella and fresh basil
Calabra
Pasta with broccoli, olives, and sundried tomato
Tarantina
Pasta with black mussels, lightly spiced tomatoes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
