Gimme Burger
39 East Main Street Suite 100

No reviews yet

39 East Main Street Suite 100

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Popular Items

Fries
shake
Cheeseburger

Gimme Food

Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.95
Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$8.75
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.25
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Veggie Burger

$5.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.65

Fries

Fries

Fries

$3.95

Shakes

shake

$4.95

Gimme Beverage

NA Beverage

Soda

$2.95

Beer

PBR

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Cabernet

$8.50

Rosé

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Gimme Love Gimme Peace Gimme Burger

39 East Main Street Suite 100, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

