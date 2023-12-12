Gioia 94 South Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
GIOIA is a pasta shop & restaurant in Oyster Bay, Long Island. Inspired by the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, Chef Jesse Schenker celebrates the beauty of simplicity by focusing the menu on vegetable antipasti & handmade pasta dishes.
94 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771
