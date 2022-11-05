Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Cooper Bluff Oyster Bay Harbor Food Truck 5 Bay Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

5 Bay Avenue

Oyster Bay, NY 11709

Snacks, Apps + Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Lobster Empanadas

$29.99Out of stock

German Potato Pancakes

$8.99

Between Bread (Comes with Fries)

Cooper Bluff Lobster Roll + Fries

$36.99

COLD with Mayo in New England Top Sliced Bun

Meeting House Burger + Fries

$18.99

10 oz. Dry Aged Beef on Potato Bun

Desserts

Scooped Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Bay Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY 11709

