- Home
- /
- Huntington
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY 402 New York Ave.
No reviews yet
402 New York Avenue
Huntington, NY 11743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Guacamole
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Guacamole Double
DOUBLE Freshly made to order! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips
Ensalada De Casa
Baby arugula, fresh watermelon, jicama, queso fresco, pistachios, pomegranate vinaigrette (dressing on the side). (GLUTEN FREE, VEGETARIAN)
Queso Fundido
Baked chihuahua cheese, rajas, chorizo, onions, cilantro. Served with warm corn tortillas. (GLUTEN FREE)
Quesadilla Vegetable
Queso Chiuahua, rajas, spinach, corn, salsa verde crude, pico de gallo, crema. (VEGETARIAN)
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Quesadilla Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp quesadilla, Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Quesadilla Cheese
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Quesadilla Carne Asada
Marinated grilled skirt steak, queso chihuahua, espinaca, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Street Tacos Crispy Fish
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
Street Tacos Roasted Sweet Potato
3 tacos on warm corn tortillas, roasted corn & spicy pumpkin seeds, queso asado, serrano toreados salsa. (VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
Empanadas Shrimp
Queso Chihuahua, tinga, jalapeño queso dip (5) (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Tortilla Soup
Pulled chicken, avocado, queso Chihuahua, cilantro, pasilla chile, crema, onion, tortilla strips
Ceviche del Dia
Fresh made daily ceviche with chef's selection of specialty fish and or shellfish, perfectly combined vegetables and fruits, marinated in fresh citrus juices
Tostaditas
Corn tortillas, melted Chihuahua cheese, house made chorizo, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema
ENTREES
Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*
Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
Iron Skillet Tacos Mixtos
Grilled skirt steak, chorizo, chicken, queso chihuahua, nopales salad, salsa verde cruda, salsa guajillo. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
Iron Skillet Tacos Gr Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Iron Skillet Tacos Vegetales
Sweet corn atole spinach, roasted corn mix, rajas, Cherri tomatoes, queso fresco, roasted pumpkin seeds , onions, cilantro salsa verde crude (side)
Enchilada Suizas
Shredded chicken, salsa tomatillo con crema, queso chihuahua, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Mixtas
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, salsa guajillo con crema, sweet plantains, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchiladas Vegetales
Corn tortillas, baby spinach, rajas, corn, sweet corn stole, queso fresco, cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds, diced onion
Pescado Veracruzana
pan seared market fish, roasted tomato salsa, peppers, capers, olives, fresh cilantro.
Arrachera*
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
El Dorado
pan seared Market Fish, crab & blue corn tortilla crusted, sweet corn atole, chayote, tomatillo con crema, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE. CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Shrimp Jalisco
Jumbo shrimp pan seared, mashed boniato, tequila chipotle glaze, spring pico de gallo. (GLUTEN FREE. CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Sonora Ribs
Slow cooked baby back ribs, agave, chipotle & lime glazed, cilantro. Served with grilled watermelon slice. (GLUTEN FREE)
Filete de Res*
Filet mignon marinated in negra modelo, chipotle quemado salsa, queso Chihuahua, nopales, plantains, queso fresco, cilantro.
Ensalada Mexicana Salmon*
Pistacho crusted salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
Ensalada Mexicana Grilled Chicken
Besito's specialty Mexicana salad with Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
Ensalada Mexicana Carne Asada
Besito's specialty salad with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp or Crispy MKT Fish mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
Ensalada Mexicana Gr Jumbo Shrimp
Besito's specialty salad with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
SIDES
Mexican Street Corn
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Sweet Plantains
Fried, crema, queso fresco
Spinach Sauteed
Avocado
Salsa & Chip Extra
EXTRA Side Fresh Chips & Salsa
Grilled Chicken Side
Jicama Sticks
Side of Jicama sticks (great no-carb way to dip in Guacamole & Salsa!)
Black Beans Extra SIde
Chips Extra
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Side (Choose #)
Pico de Gallo Side
Freshly made pico de gallo side for the group.
Mashed Boniato Side
Mashed Mexican sweet potato.
Rice Extra Side
Carne Asada Side
Marinated carne asada.
SPECIALS
Special Quesabirria
Delicious home made Jalisco style beef Birria stew, over melted queso chihuahua corn quesadilla, onions and cilantro. Comes with a small bowl of birria soup for dipping.
Special DOD Pescado Relleno Sobre Pipian Verde
Pan roasted Filet of branzino fish stuffed with lobster, jumbo crab meat, shrimp, corn over organic quinoa & vegetables with pipian verde sauce, topped with roasted small potatoes & queso fresco.
Special Seafood Tacos Dorados
4 crispy corn tortilla tacos filled with lobster, shrimp, crab meat and potatoes, topped with avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco and a roasted tomato and Chile de árbol sauce.
Special Baby Back Ribs Street Taco (TACO DAY)
chipotle-lime & agave marinated pulled pork, red cabbage, queso fresco
Special Bistec con Champinones
14 oz grilled New York strip steak, tequila mushroom cream sauce, roasted small potatoes, melted cheese and fresh epazote.
Special Blackened Fish Street Taco (TACO DAY)
blackened swordfish, chipotle coleslaw, jalapeño-lime sauce
Special Camarones al Tequila NTL TEQUILA DAY
Pan seared garlic marinated jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes over Mexican rice, topped with roasted tomatoes, chile de arbol and tequila sauce.
Special Camarón Enchiladas
Camarón enchiladas: @$32 Two corn quesadillas stuffed with pan seared shrimp, and veggies (spinach, onions and peppers, celery, carrots) baked on a roasted tomato jalapeno sauce, queso fresco, crema mexicana and pickled cabbage salad. (cabbage ,cucumber, serrano, cilantro, red onion.)
Special Carne con Chile
Slow braised short ribs, green beans and roasted small potatoes tossed on a Chile California red sauce, garnished with quest fresco & cilantro.
Special Costillas al Mole Poblano
Slowly braised beef short ribs, caramelized carrots & mushrooms, roasted small potatoes, Mole Poblano
Special Enchiladas de Barbacoa
Slowly cooked pulled beef short ribs, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomato and jalapeño sauce, arugula and picked red onions.
Special Guac con Chicharron Ribeye
Fresh made Besito Guacamole, topped with ribeye chicharron cubes.
Special Guac con Pina y Pom
Fresh made Besito guacamole with diced pineapple, shaved coconut, pomegranate seeds, topped with chile rojo-lime sauce!
Special Huarache de Carne Asada
Home made corn tortilla, refried pinto beans, grilled NY steak (8 oz.) melted chihuahua, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cilantro, crema and queso fresco, Drizzled with our guajillo house sauce.
Special Paella Mexicana
A delicious Spanish dish with our Mexican touch: Baked vegetable rice, scallops, clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari, pork chorizo and chicken.
Special Pescado a la Parrilla
Grilled swordfish steak over our delicious homemade Mole Manchamanteles, plantains and mango pico de gallo.
Special Pozole Rojo
Chile Guajillo marinated Slow braised pork shanks over white corn topped with lettuce and cabbage salad with chile piquin and lime.
Special Pulpo Asado NTL TEQUILA DAY
Lemon, garlic and Tequila marinated Grilled spanish octopus, corn cake tamale, tres chile and avocado salsa, arugula and jicama salad.
DESSERT
Special Pan de Muerto
Day of the Dead Pan de muerto filled with nutella dipped in our rich Mexican hot chocolate.
Raspado de Mango
Mango sorbet, tequila cream sauce, blueberry & mint
Flan Spring
Seasonal house made flan, fresh whipped cream
Tres Leches
Classic three milk cake flavored with fresh citrus
Pudin de Chocolate
Housemade chocolate pudding, shaved chocolate, whipped cream, cinnamon covered buñuelos
Churro Dessert Special
KIDS MENU
MARGARITA - SANGRIA BY THE GLASS TO-GO
Besito Patrón Margarita
Besito Barrel Select Patrón Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
La Toronja Margarita (Grapefruit)
Roca Patron Reposado, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, chile piquin salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
El Pepino Margarita
Patron Silver Tequila, cucumber, chile de arbol, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Frozen La Casa Margarita
House frozen, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, Tequila Blanco, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Partida Natural Margarita
Partida Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
La Sandia Margarita (Watermelon)
Organic Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh watermelon, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Mexcalita Margarita
Dos Hombres Mezcal, Cointreau, roasted pineapple, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lemon, worm salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Besito Tequila Mojito
Besito Barrel Select Patron Reposado Tequila, fresh mint, club soda, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Mi Rosa Margarita
Casa Dragones blanco, Cointreau, Guava nectar, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Mango Margarita
Patron Silver tequila, triple sec, mango, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Classic Margarita
Premium Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Sangria de Besito Red
A Mexican specialty by the glass or pitcher. A blend of red wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Sangria de Besito White
A Mexican specialty by the glass or pitcher. A blend of WHITE wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
MARGARITA QUARTS (3 Drinks Save $5!) TO GO
QUART Besito Patrón Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Besito Barrel Select Patrón Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!** *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART La Toronja Margarita (Grapefruit) QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Roca Patron Reposado, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, chile piquin salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART El Pepino Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Patron Silver Tequila, cucumber, chile de arbol, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!** *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART La Casa Margarita (FROZEN) QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) House frozen, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, Tequila Blanco, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Partida Natural Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Partida Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!** *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART La Sandia Margarita (Watermelon) QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Organic Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh watermelon, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Mexcalita Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Dos Hombres Mezcal, Cointreau, roasted pineapple, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lemon, worm salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Besito Tequila Mojito QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Besito Barrel Select Patron Reposado Tequila, fresh mint, club soda, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Mi Rosa Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Casa Dragones blanco, Cointreau, Guava nectar, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Mango Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Patron Silver tequila, triple sec, mango, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Classic Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Premium Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Sangria de Besito Red QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) A Mexican specialty blend of red wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
QUART Sangria de Besito White QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)
QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) A Mexican specialty blend of WHITE wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
WINE BY THE GLASS TO-GO
Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, New Zealand GLS
GLASS
Pinot Grigio, Ruffino, Italy GLS
GLASS
Albarino, Marques de Caceres, Spain GLS
GLASS
Chardonnay, Simi, Sonoma County, California GLS
GLASS
Rosé, Notorious Pink, France GLS
GLASS
Cabernet Simi, Alexander Valley Sonoma, California GLS
GLASS
Cabernet, Robert Mondavi, Central Coast, California GLS
GLASS
Malbec, Saletein, Argentina GLS
GLASS
Rioja, Campo Viejo Reserva, Spain GLS
GLASS
Red Blend, Prinsoner Wine CO. Unschackled, Napa Valley GLS
GLASS
Alexander Valley Merlot GLS
Prosecco Brut, Ruffino, Italy Glass
GLASS
Brut Cava, Campo Viejo, Spain Glass
GLASS
BEER BOTTLE TO-GO
BEV: MOCK-A-RITAS
Besito Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh squeezed lime
La Sandia (Watermelon) Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! fresh watermelon, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim
La Toronja (Grapefruit) Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, chile piquin salt rim
Mango Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! mango, fresh squeezed lime
Mexcalita Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Roasted pineapple, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lemon, worm salt rim
Mi Rosa Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Guava nectar, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim
Mojito Mocktail (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! fresh mint, club soda, fresh squeezed lime
Pepino Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)
Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! cucumber, jalapeño, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
BEV: SODAS
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Gingerale
Tonic
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Passion Fruit Iced Tea (3 glasses), served with a side of agave nectar
Limonada
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Jarritos Apple Soda
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
Jarritos Lime Soda
Jarritos Orange Soda
Jarritos Strawberry Soda
BEV: BOTTLED WATER
BEV: JUICES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.
402 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743