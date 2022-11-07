Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY 402 New York Ave.

No reviews yet

402 New York Avenue

Huntington, NY 11743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Guacamole
Mexican Street Corn
Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken

APPETIZERS

Guacamole

$14.95

Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)

Guacamole Double

$28.95

DOUBLE Freshly made to order! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips

Ensalada De Casa

$11.95

Baby arugula, fresh watermelon, jicama, queso fresco, pistachios, pomegranate vinaigrette (dressing on the side). (GLUTEN FREE, VEGETARIAN)

Queso Fundido

$14.95

Baked chihuahua cheese, rajas, chorizo, onions, cilantro. Served with warm corn tortillas. (GLUTEN FREE)

Quesadilla Vegetable

$18.95

Queso Chiuahua, rajas, spinach, corn, salsa verde crude, pico de gallo, crema. (VEGETARIAN)

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$18.95

Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema

Quesadilla Shrimp

$19.95

Grilled Shrimp quesadilla, Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema

Quesadilla Cheese

$14.95

Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$19.95

Marinated grilled skirt steak, queso chihuahua, espinaca, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema

Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp

$19.95

3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

Street Tacos Crispy Fish

$19.95

3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)

Street Tacos Roasted Sweet Potato

$18.95

3 tacos on warm corn tortillas, roasted corn & spicy pumpkin seeds, queso asado, serrano toreados salsa. (VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)

Empanadas Shrimp

$14.95

Queso Chihuahua, tinga, jalapeño queso dip (5) (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

Tortilla Soup

$12.95

Pulled chicken, avocado, queso Chihuahua, cilantro, pasilla chile, crema, onion, tortilla strips

Ceviche del Dia

$18.95

Fresh made daily ceviche with chef's selection of specialty fish and or shellfish, perfectly combined vegetables and fruits, marinated in fresh citrus juices

$14.95

Corn tortillas, melted Chihuahua cheese, house made chorizo, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, crema

ENTREES

Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken

$24.95

Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)

Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*

$31.95

Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)

Iron Skillet Tacos Mixtos

$29.95

Grilled skirt steak, chorizo, chicken, queso chihuahua, nopales salad, salsa verde cruda, salsa guajillo. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)

Iron Skillet Tacos Gr Shrimp

$29.95

Grilled shrimp, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)

Iron Skillet Tacos Vegetales

$20.95

Sweet corn atole spinach, roasted corn mix, rajas, Cherri tomatoes, queso fresco, roasted pumpkin seeds , onions, cilantro salsa verde crude (side)

Enchilada Suizas

$23.95

Shredded chicken, salsa tomatillo con crema, queso chihuahua, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)

Enchilada Mixtas

$26.95

Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, salsa guajillo con crema, sweet plantains, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)

Enchiladas Vegetales

$20.95

Corn tortillas, baby spinach, rajas, corn, sweet corn stole, queso fresco, cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds, diced onion

Pescado Veracruzana

$34.95

pan seared market fish, roasted tomato salsa, peppers, capers, olives, fresh cilantro.

Arrachera*

$38.95

Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)

El Dorado

$34.95

pan seared Market Fish, crab & blue corn tortilla crusted, sweet corn atole, chayote, tomatillo con crema, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE. CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

Shrimp Jalisco

$31.95

Jumbo shrimp pan seared, mashed boniato, tequila chipotle glaze, spring pico de gallo. (GLUTEN FREE. CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

Sonora Ribs

$29.95

Slow cooked baby back ribs, agave, chipotle & lime glazed, cilantro. Served with grilled watermelon slice. (GLUTEN FREE)

Filete de Res*

$37.95

Filet mignon marinated in negra modelo, chipotle quemado salsa, queso Chihuahua, nopales, plantains, queso fresco, cilantro.

Ensalada Mexicana Salmon*

$28.95

Pistacho crusted salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)

Ensalada Mexicana Grilled Chicken

$26.95

Besito's specialty Mexicana salad with Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)

Ensalada Mexicana Carne Asada

$28.95

Besito's specialty salad with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp or Crispy MKT Fish mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)

Ensalada Mexicana Gr Jumbo Shrimp

$29.95

Besito's specialty salad with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)

SIDES

Mexican Street Corn

$8.95

Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob

Sweet Plantains

$8.95

Fried, crema, queso fresco

Spinach Sauteed

$7.95

Avocado

$6.95

Salsa & Chip Extra

$5.95

EXTRA Side Fresh Chips & Salsa

Grilled Chicken Side

$16.95

Jicama Sticks

$6.95

Side of Jicama sticks (great no-carb way to dip in Guacamole & Salsa!)

Black Beans Extra SIde

$7.95

Chips Extra

$1.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Side (Choose #)

Pico de Gallo Side

$7.95

Freshly made pico de gallo side for the group.

Mashed Boniato Side

$7.95

Mashed Mexican sweet potato.

Rice Extra Side

$6.95

Carne Asada Side

$20.95

Marinated carne asada.

SPECIALS

$28.00

Delicious home made Jalisco style beef Birria stew, over melted queso chihuahua corn quesadilla, onions and cilantro. Comes with a small bowl of birria soup for dipping.

Special DOD Pescado Relleno Sobre Pipian Verde

$36.00Out of stock

Pan roasted Filet of branzino fish stuffed with lobster, jumbo crab meat, shrimp, corn over organic quinoa & vegetables with pipian verde sauce, topped with roasted small potatoes & queso fresco.

Special Seafood Tacos Dorados

$32.00Out of stock

4 crispy corn tortilla tacos filled with lobster, shrimp, crab meat and potatoes, topped with avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco and a roasted tomato and Chile de árbol sauce.

Special Baby Back Ribs Street Taco (TACO DAY)

$19.95Out of stock

chipotle-lime & agave marinated pulled pork, red cabbage, queso fresco

Special Bistec con Champinones

$34.95Out of stock

14 oz grilled New York strip steak, tequila mushroom cream sauce, roasted small potatoes, melted cheese and fresh epazote.

Special Blackened Fish Street Taco (TACO DAY)

$21.95Out of stock

blackened swordfish, chipotle coleslaw, jalapeño-lime sauce

Special Camarones al Tequila NTL TEQUILA DAY

$32.00Out of stock

Pan seared garlic marinated jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes over Mexican rice, topped with roasted tomatoes, chile de arbol and tequila sauce.

Special Camarón Enchiladas

$32.00Out of stock

Camarón enchiladas: @$32 Two corn quesadillas stuffed with pan seared shrimp, and veggies (spinach, onions and peppers, celery, carrots) baked on a roasted tomato jalapeno sauce, queso fresco, crema mexicana and pickled cabbage salad. (cabbage ,cucumber, serrano, cilantro, red onion.)

Special Carne con Chile

$32.00Out of stock

Slow braised short ribs, green beans and roasted small potatoes tossed on a Chile California red sauce, garnished with quest fresco & cilantro.

Special Costillas al Mole Poblano

$36.00Out of stock

Slowly braised beef short ribs, caramelized carrots & mushrooms, roasted small potatoes, Mole Poblano

Special Enchiladas de Barbacoa

$26.00Out of stock

Slowly cooked pulled beef short ribs, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomato and jalapeño sauce, arugula and picked red onions.

Special Guac con Chicharron Ribeye

$29.00Out of stock

Fresh made Besito Guacamole, topped with ribeye chicharron cubes.

Special Guac con Pina y Pom

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh made Besito guacamole with diced pineapple, shaved coconut, pomegranate seeds, topped with chile rojo-lime sauce!

Special Huarache de Carne Asada

$35.00Out of stock

Home made corn tortilla, refried pinto beans, grilled NY steak (8 oz.) melted chihuahua, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cilantro, crema and queso fresco, Drizzled with our guajillo house sauce.

Special Paella Mexicana

$34.00Out of stock

A delicious Spanish dish with our Mexican touch: Baked vegetable rice, scallops, clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari, pork chorizo and chicken.

Special Pescado a la Parrilla

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled swordfish steak over our delicious homemade Mole Manchamanteles, plantains and mango pico de gallo.

Special Pozole Rojo

$34.95Out of stock

Chile Guajillo marinated Slow braised pork shanks over white corn topped with lettuce and cabbage salad with chile piquin and lime.

Special Pulpo Asado NTL TEQUILA DAY

$25.95

Lemon, garlic and Tequila marinated Grilled spanish octopus, corn cake tamale, tres chile and avocado salsa, arugula and jicama salad.

DESSERT

Special Pan de Muerto

$12.95

Day of the Dead Pan de muerto filled with nutella dipped in our rich Mexican hot chocolate.

Raspado de Mango

$11.00Out of stock

Mango sorbet, tequila cream sauce, blueberry & mint

Flan Spring

$10.00

Seasonal house made flan, fresh whipped cream

Tres Leches

$10.00

Classic three milk cake flavored with fresh citrus

Pudin de Chocolate

$10.00

Housemade chocolate pudding, shaved chocolate, whipped cream, cinnamon covered buñuelos

Churro Dessert Special

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

2 soft corn tortillas folded in half filled with chicken and Chihuahua cheese served with a ramekin of salsa ranchera

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

2 soft corn tortillas folded in half filled with Chihuahua cheese served with a ramekin of salsa ranchera

MARGARITA - SANGRIA BY THE GLASS TO-GO

Besito Patrón Margarita

$14.95

Besito Barrel Select Patrón Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

La Toronja Margarita (Grapefruit)

$14.95

Roca Patron Reposado, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, chile piquin salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

El Pepino Margarita

$14.95

Patron Silver Tequila, cucumber, chile de arbol, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Frozen La Casa Margarita

$14.95

House frozen, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, Tequila Blanco, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Partida Natural Margarita

$14.95

Partida Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

La Sandia Margarita (Watermelon)

$14.95

Organic Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh watermelon, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Mexcalita Margarita

$14.95

Dos Hombres Mezcal, Cointreau, roasted pineapple, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lemon, worm salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Besito Tequila Mojito

$14.95

Besito Barrel Select Patron Reposado Tequila, fresh mint, club soda, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Mi Rosa Margarita

$14.95

Casa Dragones blanco, Cointreau, Guava nectar, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Mango Margarita

$14.95

Patron Silver tequila, triple sec, mango, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Classic Margarita

$14.95

Premium Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Sangria de Besito Red

$12.95

A Mexican specialty by the glass or pitcher. A blend of red wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Sangria de Besito White

$12.95

A Mexican specialty by the glass or pitcher. A blend of WHITE wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

MARGARITA QUARTS (3 Drinks Save $5!) TO GO

QUART Besito Patrón Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Besito Barrel Select Patrón Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!** *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART La Toronja Margarita (Grapefruit) QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Roca Patron Reposado, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, chile piquin salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART El Pepino Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Patron Silver Tequila, cucumber, chile de arbol, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!** *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART La Casa Margarita (FROZEN) QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) House frozen, fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, Tequila Blanco, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Partida Natural Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Partida Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!** *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART La Sandia Margarita (Watermelon) QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Organic Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh watermelon, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Mexcalita Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Dos Hombres Mezcal, Cointreau, roasted pineapple, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lemon, worm salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Besito Tequila Mojito QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Besito Barrel Select Patron Reposado Tequila, fresh mint, club soda, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Mi Rosa Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Casa Dragones blanco, Cointreau, Guava nectar, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Mango Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Patron Silver tequila, triple sec, mango, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Classic Margarita QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) Premium Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeezed lime. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Sangria de Besito Red QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) A Mexican specialty blend of red wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

QUART Sangria de Besito White QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!)

$40.00

QUART (3 Drinks $5 Off!) A Mexican specialty blend of WHITE wine, Cointreau, peach liquor, fresh fruit and juices. **CHOOSE NO ICE ADDITION - TO ADD AN EXTRA MARG!**. *NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

WINE BY THE GLASS TO-GO

Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, New Zealand GLS

$14.00

GLASS

Pinot Grigio, Ruffino, Italy GLS

$13.00

GLASS

Albarino, Marques de Caceres, Spain GLS

$12.00

GLASS

Chardonnay, Simi, Sonoma County, California GLS

$14.00

GLASS

Rosé, Notorious Pink, France GLS

$14.00

GLASS

Cabernet Simi, Alexander Valley Sonoma, California GLS

$16.00

GLASS

Cabernet, Robert Mondavi, Central Coast, California GLS

$13.00

GLASS

Malbec, Saletein, Argentina GLS

$13.00

GLASS

Rioja, Campo Viejo Reserva, Spain GLS

$13.00

GLASS

Red Blend, Prinsoner Wine CO. Unschackled, Napa Valley GLS

$18.00

GLASS

Alexander Valley Merlot GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Prosecco Brut, Ruffino, Italy Glass

$13.00

GLASS

Brut Cava, Campo Viejo, Spain Glass

$11.00

GLASS

COCKTAILS TO-GO

Cadillac Marg

$16.95

Café Agave

$14.95

Don Ginger

$14.95

Michelada

$13.95

BEER BOTTLE TO-GO

Corona

$8.00

BOTTLE

Corona Light

$8.00

BOTTLE

Dos Equis Amber

$8.00Out of stock

BOTTLE

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$8.00Out of stock

BOTTLE

Lagunita IPA

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

BOTTLE

Negra Modelo

$8.00

BOTTLE

Pacifico

$8.00

BOTTLE

Tecate

$8.00Out of stock

BOTTLE

BEV: MOCK-A-RITAS

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas!

Besito Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Fresh pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh squeezed lime

La Sandia (Watermelon) Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! fresh watermelon, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim

La Toronja (Grapefruit) Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, chile piquin salt rim

Mango Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! mango, fresh squeezed lime

Mexcalita Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Roasted pineapple, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lemon, worm salt rim

Mi Rosa Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! Guava nectar, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, chile poblano salt rim

Mojito Mocktail (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! fresh mint, club soda, fresh squeezed lime

Pepino Mock-a-Rita (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic Versions Of Your Favorite Besito Margaritas! cucumber, jalapeño, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

BEV: SODAS

Club Soda

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.95

Tonic

$2.75
Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$5.50

Passion Fruit Iced Tea (3 glasses), served with a side of agave nectar

Limonada

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Jarritos Apple Soda

$3.75Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.75Out of stock

Jarritos Lime Soda

$3.75

Jarritos Orange Soda

$3.75

Jarritos Strawberry Soda

$3.75Out of stock

BEV: BOTTLED WATER

Panna LG BTL

$7.50

Panna SM BTL

$3.75Out of stock

Pellegrino LG BTL

$7.50

Pellegrino SM BTL

$3.75Out of stock

BEV: JUICES

Arnold Palmer

$3.75
Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$5.50

Passion Fruit Iced Tea (3 glasses), served with a side of agave nectar

Limonada

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Mango Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Pom Juice

$4.95

Watermelon Juice

$3.95

Besito Swag

Besito Hat

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.

402 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743

