Restaurant header imageView gallery

GK Pastry Menlo Park

review star

No reviews yet

104 Gilbert Avenue

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Crepe Cakes

Vanilla Crepe Cake

Vanilla Crepe Cake

$74.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Milk, White Belgian Chocolate, Organic Eggs, Organic Flour, Mascarpone, Organic Unsalted Butter, Organic Cane Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Beans

Mixberry Crepe Cake

Mixberry Crepe Cake

$74.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Milk, Organic Eggs, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Flour, Organic Blueberries, Mascarpone, Organic Blackberries, Organic Raspberries, Organic Unsalted Butter

Pistachio Crepe Cake

Pistachio Crepe Cake

$74.00Out of stock

Crepe Cake (Slice)

Vanilla Crepe Cake (Slice - Pack of 2)

Vanilla Crepe Cake (Slice - Pack of 2)

$16.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Milk, White Belgian Chocolate, Organic Eggs, Organic Flour, Mascarpone, Organic Unsalted Butter, Organic Cane Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Beans

Mixberry Crepe Cake (Slice - Pack of 2)

Mixberry Crepe Cake (Slice - Pack of 2)

$16.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Milk, Organic Eggs, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Flour, Organic Blueberries, Mascarpone, Organic Blackberries, Organic Raspberries, Organic Unsalted Butter

Pistachio Crepe Cake (Slice - Pack of 2)

Pistachio Crepe Cake (Slice - Pack of 2)

$16.00Out of stock

Jar Cakes (8oz)

Gluten-Free Pistachio Jar Cake (8oz)

Gluten-Free Pistachio Jar Cake (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Eggs, Organic Pistachios, White Belgian Chocolate, Almond Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Mascarpone, Organic White Kiawe Honey, Organic Avocado oil, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Beans

Gluten-Free Mixberry Jar Cake (8oz)

Gluten-Free Mixberry Jar Cake (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, White Belgian Chocolate, Organic Eggs, Almond Flour, Organic Raspberries, Organic Blueberries, Organic Blackberries, Organic Cane Sugar, Mascarpone, Organic White Kiawe Honey, Pectin, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Bean

Gluten-Free Ruby Chocolate Jar Cake (8oz)

Gluten-Free Ruby Chocolate Jar Cake (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Strawberry, Ruby Belgian Chocolate, Organic Eggs, Organic White Kiawe Honey, Almond Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Hazelnut, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Oatmeal, Agar

Ulmo Honey Jar Cake (8oz)

Ulmo Honey Jar Cake (8oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, White Belgian Chocolate, Organic Flour, Mascarpone, Organic Unsalted Butter, Organic Pecans, Organic Eggs, Organic Cane Sugar, Ulmo Honey, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Beans, Baking Soda, Baking Powder

Chocolate Mousse Jar Cake (8oz)

Chocolate Mousse Jar Cake (8oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Organic Eggs, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Unsalted Butter, Dark Belgian Chocolate, Organic Flour, Mascarpone, Cocoa Powder, Almond Flour

Tiramisu Jar Cake (8oz)

Tiramisu Jar Cake (8oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Organic Eggs, Mascarpone, Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Flour, Organic Coffee, Dark Belgian Chocolate, Cocoa Powder

Jar Cakes (4oz)

Gluten-Free Pistachio Jar Cake (4oz)

Gluten-Free Pistachio Jar Cake (4oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Eggs, Organic Pistachios, White Belgian Chocolate, Almond Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Mascarpone, Organic White Kiawe Honey, Organic Avocado oil, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Beans

Gluten-Free Mixberry Jar Cake (4oz)

Gluten-Free Mixberry Jar Cake (4oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, White Belgian Chocolate, Organic Eggs, Almond Flour, Organic Raspberries, Organic Blueberries, Organic Blackberries, Organic Cane Sugar, Mascarpone, Organic White Kiawe Honey, Pectin, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Bean

Gluten-Free Ruby Chocolate Jar Cake (4oz)

Gluten-Free Ruby Chocolate Jar Cake (4oz)

$7.00

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Strawberry, Ruby Belgian Chocolate, Organic Eggs, Organic White Kiawe Honey, Almond Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Hazelnut, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Oatmeal, Agar

Ulmo Honey Jar Cake (4oz)

Ulmo Honey Jar Cake (4oz)

$6.00

Ingredients: Heavy Whipping Cream, White Belgian Chocolate, Organic Flour, Mascarpone, Organic Unsalted Butter, Organic Pecans, Organic Eggs, Organic Cane Sugar, Ulmo Honey, Classic Tahitian Vanilla Beans, Baking Soda, Baking Powder

Chocolate Mousse Jar Cake (4oz)

Chocolate Mousse Jar Cake (4oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Organic Eggs, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Unsalted Butter, Dark Belgian Chocolate, Organic Flour, Mascarpone, Cocoa Powder, Almond Flour

Tiramisu Jar Cake (4oz)

Tiramisu Jar Cake (4oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Organic Eggs, Mascarpone, Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Flour, Organic Coffee, Dark Belgian Chocolate, Cocoa Powder

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to GK Pastry, your local destination for exquisitely handmade Crepe Cakes, Jar Cakes, and Cookies in Menlo Park, Palo Alto, and surrounding areas. Our talented bakers are dedicated to crafting each delectable treat with love, using only the freshest, all-natural ingredients sourced mostly from local suppliers. At GK Pastry, we're passionate about delivering a delightful taste experience that reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and exceptional flavor. Order online today for convenient delivery or pickup, and savor the difference of our truly artisanal, organic pastries!

Location

104 Gilbert Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto
orange starNo Reviews
261 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Graduate Palo Alto - Graduate Palo Alto
orange starNo Reviews
488 University Avenue Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
ROOH - Palo Alto
orange starNo Reviews
473 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Vino Locale - 431 Kipling St.
orange star4.2 • 893
431 Kipling St. Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Killiney Kopitiam
orange star4.6 • 514
552 Waverley St Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Curry Pizza House - Palo Alto
orange star4.5 • 2,567
320 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Menlo Park

SusieCakes - Menlo Park
orange star4.0 • 370
642 Santa Cruz Avenue Menlo Park, CA 94025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Menlo Park
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston