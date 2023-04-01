Main picView gallery

Gloria Jean Cafe & Bakery Belleville, Michigan

review star

No reviews yet

519 Main St

Belleville, MI 48111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Specialty Drink

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

GJ Latte

$4.50+

Italian Soda

$4.50

Cold Brew

$2.75+

Espresso

$1.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Smoothie

$6.95

20 oz blended fresh for you with a protein kick when you need it.

Mocha

$4.50+

Coffee & Tea

Light Roast Coffee

$2.50+

Alma's Belen Gualcho Coffee is named after a small village in the Ocotepeque department of Honduras. Tasting notes of milk chocolate, green grape and graham cracker. This coffee tastes best without creamer of any kind.

Medium Roast Coffee

$2.50+

Alma's Original Roast called Soulmate with tasting notes of bold milk chocolate, candied walnuts and clementines. This coffee come from Copan, Honduras.

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.50+

Alma's Enchanted roast has tasting notes of creamy dark chocolate, molasses and toasted pecans. This coffee come from Copan, Honduras.

Seasonal Roast Coffee

$2.50+

Alma's "Invierno" or Winter Roast is a dark roast with notes of roasted chesnuts, jasmine tea and smoked orange peel. This coffee come from Copan, Honduras.

Flavored Coffee of the Day

$2.50+Out of stock

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.50+

Alma's Dreamer Coffee is a Medium-Dark roast with notes of rich chocolate, brown sugar and orange peel. This coffee come from Matagalpa, Nicaragua

Blackberry Bellini Tea

$2.50+

Pineapple, green tea, elderberries, lemon peel, raspberries, blackberries and natural flavors

Fireberry Tea

$2.50+

hibiscus, rose hip, rooibos tea, elderberries, currant, sweet blackberry leaves, cranberries, sunflower oil, natural flavors and rose petals

Ginger Sweet Peach Tea

$2.50+

Ginger, apple, hibiscus, rose hip, pink peppercorns, natural flavors, pineapple, mango, cane sugar, orange blossoms, rose petals and peach cubes

Lavender Chamomile Tea

$2.50+

Chamomile, lemongrass, blue mallow blossoms and lavender

Mango Dreamzzz Tea

$2.50+

Pineapple, chamomile, lemongrass, orange blossoms, mango, natural flavors, safflowers and orange peel

Nutty Almond Cream Tea

$2.50+

Apple, planed almonds, sliced almonds, cinnamon, beetroot and natural flavors. CONTAINS TREE NUTS (ALMONDS)

Victorian Earl Grey Tea

$2.50+

Black tea, lavender, natural flavors, marigolds, rose petals and cornflowers

Bottled Beverages

2% Milk

$1.95

Aquafina

$1.50

Canada Dry

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Simply Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Monster

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

519 Main St, Belleville, MI 48111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Butcher Shop - 510 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
510 Main Street Belleville, MI 48111
View restaurantnext
Firebird Foods
orange starNo Reviews
149 South St Belleville, MI 48111
View restaurantnext
Twisted Rooster - Belleville
orange starNo Reviews
9729 Belleville Road Belleville, MI 48111
View restaurantnext
The Taco Factory - 4171 Old Canton Center Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4171 S old Canton Center Rd Canton, MI 48188
View restaurantnext
Saroki's Pizzeria - Romulus
orange star4.1 • 23
39315 Ecorse Rd Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurantnext
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
orange star4.0 • 860
36 East Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Belleville
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston