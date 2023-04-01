Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rusted Crow On the Lake 569 Main Street

No reviews yet

569 Main Street

Belleville, MI 48111

Appetizers

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$11.00

Breaded & Fried, served with ranch or spicy aioli

Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips, queso, black bean salsa, pico, onion, jalapeno, lettuce & sour cream. Your choice of ground beef, chicken, or pulled pork

Portobello Fries

$9.00

Lightly battered & flash fried portobello mushrooms, served with a garlic, scallion dipping sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Served with side of queso

Wings- 10

$15.00

Naked chicken wings with your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, garlic parmesan, spicy pineapple

Wings- 20

$25.00

Naked chicken wings with your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, garlic parmesan, spicy pineapple

Tenderloin Tips

$17.00

Beef tenderloin served over our portobello fries, topped with zip sauce

Sea Legs

$13.00

Breaded & fried calamari, served with spicy aioli

Squid Steak

$14.00

Long cut squid steak sauteed in lemon butter, topped with capers

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Battered & fried, tossed in buffalo sauce

Mussels

$15.00

In a lemon, white wine & garlic sauce with tomatoes, scallions & lemon zest

Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, jalapeno & avocado

Smashed Potatoes

$11.00

Boiled yukon gold potatoes, smashed & fried, served with your choice of blackened ranch or avocado sauce

Sandwiches

Yard Bird

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, peppercorn gravy & a sunny sideu up egg on a brioche bun

Zippy Chicky

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, portobellos & zip sauce on a brioche bun

Tacos

$15.00

Fried shrimp, catfish or chicken breast, black bean salsa, pico & spicy aioli in a corn tortilla

Crowdip

$15.00

Thin sliced steak with sauteed portobellos & onions, swiss cheese. Served with a side of au jus

Spinach Sleeping Bag

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & caesar dressing in spinach tortilla

Cuban

$14.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & mustard aioli

Po Boy

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp or catfish in a buttermilk cornmeal batter, pickles, lettuce, tomato & our po boy sauce

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion & choice of dressing

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, ham, salami, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini & choice of dressing

Brussel Sprout Salad

$12.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts, red onion, shredded carrots, almonds, dried cherries tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Burgers

Three Little Pigs

$18.00

1/2 lb beef patty, bacon, pulled pork, ham, american cheese

Steer'n Swiss

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty, carmelized onion, swiss & american cheese served on texas toast

Crow Mac

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty, american cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, house made mac sauce

Sweet Shroom'n Swiss

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty, portobellos, carmelized onions, swiss cheese, zip sauce

BBQ Gouda Hog

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty, bacon, smoked gouda, onion rings, bbq sauce

Rise & Shine

$18.00

1/2 lb beef patty, bacon, ham, american cheese, sunny side up egg

Mac'n Cheese Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb beef patty topped with a battered mac & cheese wedge, smothered in queso & topped with bacon bits

PB & J

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty, brie cheese, brussel sprouts, peanut butter vinaigrette, fig marmalade

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/2 lb beef patty with lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese

Hamburger

$12.00

1/2 lb beef patty with lettuce & tomato

Entrees

Ribeye

$35.00

12 oz, chargrilled to perfection, served with a side of belleville butter (garlic, lemon & herb infused)

Bikini Bird

$20.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms & zip sauce

Scallops Entree

$30.00Out of stock

Pan seared jumbo scallops in a light garlic basil sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Entree

$25.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a white wine herb sauce

Salmon Entree

$25.00

8 oz, pan seared and topped with a house made bernaise sauce

Ahi Tuna Entree

$22.00

8 oz, sesame crusted and pan seared. Served over our mango slaw & with a side of ponzu sauce

Chicken Caprese

$21.00

Two pan fried chicken breasts topped with mozzarella, cherry tomato, balsamic glaze & fresh basil

Pizza

Papa Joey

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, mushroom, egg

Butcher Shop

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, ground beef

Eastern Market

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, pesto

Willow Run

$15.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Goatee

$17.00

Sundried tomatoes, mushroom, onion, goat cheese, garlic infused olive oil, balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, BBQ sauce

Hawaiian

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Chicken, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, celery, carrots, hot sauce

White Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, asiago cheese, sun dried tomatoes, spinach

Fresh off the Boat

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, scallops, spinach

BYO Pizza

$13.00

Choice of sauce & one cheese

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Choice of avocado sauce or blackend ranch

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Topped in bacon bits

Side Butter Rice

$4.00
Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Tossed in a peanut butter vinaigrette

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Add melted cheese and bacon or a side of queso for $1.50

Side Redskins

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Served with fries

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Rusted Crow on the Lake is a bar and grill restaurant with a fun atmosphere and amazing lake view. Come in and enjoy!

569 Main Street, Belleville, MI 48111

Directions

