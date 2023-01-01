Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belleville restaurants you'll love

Go
Belleville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Belleville

Must-try Belleville restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Twisted Rooster - Belleville

9729 Belleville Road, Belleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWHICH$12.99
nashville hot seasoned fried chicken, served with garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, bread & butter pickles served on a brioche bun with twisted potato chips & a side of cole slaw
TWISTED HOUSE SALAD$10.49
mixed greens, bleu cheese, strawberries, fresh apple, traverse city dried cherries, cinnamon croûtons, roasted pecans, & cherry maple vinaigrette
ROOSTER WRAP$11.99
house style buttermilk chicken tenders, bold cheese blend, pepper jack, fresh pico, jalapeños, & shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with twisted potato chips
More about Twisted Rooster - Belleville
Banner pic

 

The Butcher Shop - 510 Main Street

510 Main Street, Belleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Butcher Shop - 510 Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Firebird Foods

149 South St, Belleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Firebird Foods
Map

More near Belleville to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1909 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston