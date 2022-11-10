Good Evans 52 - GE Pacific
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving up breakfast, brunch, or lunch the GOOD way with chef inspired entrees and house roasted coffee.
Location
1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68114
Gallery