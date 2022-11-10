Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Evans 52 - GE Pacific

1040 S 74th Plaza

Omaha, NE 68114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Classic
GE Omelet

Chef's Choice

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.

Breakfast Flatbread

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.49

Cauliflower flatbread, garlic herb cheese spread, roasted tomato, spinach, parmesan cheese, & two sunny side up eggs.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$12.99

Sautéed gulf shrimp, creamy cheddar grits, red-eye gravy, green onions, and a poached egg.

GE Breakfast Pie

GE Breakfast Pie

$12.49

Baked puff pastry, hash brown quinoa & spinach blend, cheddar/jack cheese, diced bacon, and sausage. Topped with GE sausage gravy, two eggs your way, and green onion.

Breakfast Favorites

Classic

Classic

$10.49

Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.29

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with GE sausage gravy. Served with two eggs your way.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$11.49

Two eggs your way, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce and served with toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.49

Toasted sourdough, tarragon mayo, tomato, over hard egg, Swiss cheese, country ham, and bacon. Served with dressed greens, hash browns, or tots.

GE Oatmeal

GE Oatmeal

$9.99

Steel-cut oats cooked to perfection, topped with walnuts, apples, dried fruit, banana, & honeycomb. Served with toast.

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.99

Yogurt topped with fresh fruit & homemade granola. Served with choice of toast.

Cambridge

Cambridge

$11.49

Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.

Pancake

House-made buttermilk pancakes. This isn't a short stack, it's two huge pancakes served with real maple syrup.
Buttermilk

Buttermilk

$8.99

House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Blueberry

$11.48

Housemade pancake batter & blueberries. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Granola

$11.48

Housemade pancake batter & granola. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Strawberry

$11.48

Housemade pancake batter & strawberries. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Apple Granola

$11.48

Housemade pancake batter with apple & granola. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip

$11.48

Housemade pancake batter with chocolate & peanut butter chips. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Banana, Walnut and Nutella

Banana, Walnut and Nutella

$12.98

Housemade pancake batter with banana, walnut, & nutella. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Sweet Potato Pancake

Sweet Potato Pancake

$11.49

Our house buttermilk pancake mixed with sweet potato, candied pecans, and drizzled with caramel sauce. Served with whipped butter.

Gluten Friendly

Gluten Friendly

$9.49

Gluten-friendly pancake served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Chocolate Chip

$11.48

Housemade pancake batter with chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

French Toast

Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection. Served with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$9.29

Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with maple syrupr, whipped butter and powdered sugar.

Brioche Strawberry Banana French Toast

Brioche Strawberry Banana French Toast

$11.78

Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with stawberries, banana, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.

Pop Tarts

Homemade pop-tarts! Pairs well with coffee and big enough to share...if you want!

Cherry Poptart

$7.99Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Poptart

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberry Poptart

$7.99

Pumpkin Poptart

$7.99Out of stock

Brown Sugar Poptart

$7.99

Omelets

Southern Omelet

Southern Omelet

$11.49

Slow roasted pork, jalapeno, roasted onion, smothered in pork green chili. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese, sour cream, and micro cilantro. Served with hash browns.

Crab and Cream Cheese Omelet

Crab and Cream Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Real lump crab meat, cream cheese, topped with shredded manchego cheese and green onions. Served with dressed greens.

Garden Omelet

Garden Omelet

$9.99

Spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, fire roasted artichokes, topped with swiss cheese, and herb cheese spread. & green onion.

GE Omelet

GE Omelet

$11.79

Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese. Smothered in GE sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.

Persea Americana

Persea Americana

$11.49

Egg whites, roasted chicken, salsa verde, roasted tomato, onion, jack and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh avocado. Served with a side of salsa and dressed greens.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham and cheese omelet.

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Sometimes its the simple things in life. Cheddar/Jack cheese.

Benedicts

Southern Benedict

Southern Benedict

$10.49

Toasted biscuit, pimento cheese, pulled pork, poached eggs, topped with GE crafted hollandaise and green onions.

Acapulco Benedict

Acapulco Benedict

$10.99

Toasted English muffin, Poached eggs, chorizo sausage, & avocado. Topped with GE crafted hollandaise & micro cilantro.

Vegetable Benedict

Vegetable Benedict

$9.99

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, roasted tomato, spinach, onions, green peppers, fire roasted artichokes, topped with GE crafted hollandaise and pesto.

Nebraska Bene

Nebraska Bene

$12.99

Toasted English Muffin, braised short rib, with herb cheese spread, poached eggs, roasted tomato, & sauteed spinach. Topped with GE hollandaise sauce. & balsamic glaze

Traditional Benedict

$10.49

Ham, poached egg, and hollandaise.

Salads

Kale Ceaser

Kale Ceaser

$10.29

Dried cranberries, apples, parmesan cheese, candied almonds, and pest Caesar dressing.

Crispy Cobb

Crispy Cobb

$11.29

A bed of spring mix with crispy chicken, hard boiled egg, roasted tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, avocado, bacon crumbles, & choice of dressing.

Strawberry Walnut

Strawberry Walnut

$10.29

Spring mix with strawberries, walnuts, candied almonds, red onion, bacon pieces, blue cheese crumbles & bacon vinaigrette dressing.

Brunch Bowls

Pork Belly Bowl

Pork Belly Bowl

$12.49

Crispy hash browns, red quinoa, & spinach blend. Crispy pork belly tossed in sriracha cream, & pickled vegetables. Served with two eggs sunny side up, sriracha, & micro cilantro.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$12.99

Crispy hash browns, red quinoa and spinach blend, fresh grilled salmon, pickled vegetables, remoulade sauce, fried capers, and two over easy eggs.

Mexican Power Bowl

Mexican Power Bowl

$11.99

Crispy hash browns, red quionoa and spinach blend, adobo pork, Mexican street corn, pickled vegetables, poached egg, green onion, and avocado topped with salsa verde.

Southern Bowl

Southern Bowl

$11.49

Creamy cheddar grits, pulled pork, Carolina Jus, sauteed spinach, pickled red onion, poached egg, mint, and micro cilantro.

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$11.29

Mojo sauce, sliced ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, & pickles on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.29

Thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on rye bread.

Salmon Seed Grain

Salmon Seed Grain

$12.99

Grilled fresh salmon, sliced tomato, mixed greens, red onion, remoulade sauce, capers, on toasted seed grain bread.

BLT

BLT

$11.29

Tarragon mayo, thick-cut corn cobb bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Apple

Turkey Apple

$12.99

Sliced roasted turkey breast, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, peanut butter mayo, on toasted sourdough.

Juice

Juice - Large

$3.49

Juice - Small

$2.49

Kale Power Juice

$4.99

Soft Drink

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Milk

White Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Almond

$2.79

Oat

$2.79

Coffee

House Brew

$2.79

Decaf House Brew

$2.79

Cappuccino

$4.29

Latte (Hot)

$4.29

Latte (Iced)

$4.29

Mocha

$4.99

Mocha (Iced)

$4.99

White Mocha

$4.99

White Mocha (Iced)

$4.99

Espresso

$2.99

Americano

$4.29

Cafe Bombon

$3.99

BREVE

$5.29

Chai

$4.29

Chai (Iced)

$4.29

Chai Dirty

$4.29

Cold Brew

$4.29

Cortado

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.49

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

London Fog

$4.29

Chai Tea Latte

$4.29

Kids Soft Drink

K - Diet Dr. Pepper

K - Diet Mt. Dew

K - Rootbeer

Sides

Hash Browns

$2.99

Bacon

$3.49

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Dressed Greens

$2.99

Eggs

$1.99

Fruit (seasonal)

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Loaded Hashbrowns

$3.49

Hashbrowns with our homemade sausage gravy,

Oatmeal (Side)

$1.99

Pork Belly

$4.99

Power Blend

$3.49

Sausage

$2.99

Sausage Chorizo

$3.99

Short Rib

$4.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Side French Toast

$3.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.49

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side Pork Green Chili

$1.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Tots

$2.99

Yogurt

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Classic

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mini Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Serving up breakfast, brunch, or lunch the GOOD way with chef inspired entrees and house roasted coffee.

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68114

