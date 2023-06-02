Goody's Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
A Pocatello Icon - Goody's is located directly across from Idaho State University's campus. We specialize in gourmet sandwiches and pizza and take pride in serving the coldest beer in town. We put customers first because that is how it should be.
Location
905 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Rabbit Grill Pocatello - RRG - Pocatello
No Reviews
1200 Yellowstone Ave Pocatello, ID 83201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pocatello
More near Pocatello