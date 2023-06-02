Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goody's Deli

review star

No reviews yet

905 S 5th Ave

Pocatello, ID 83201

Popular Items

5. Goody's Best

$8.49+

Ham, Italian ham, black forest ham, salami & provolone

Three Toppings

$8.49+

Your choice of three toppings

One or Two Toppings

$7.99+

Your choice of one or two toppings

Goodys Deli & Pub

Sandwiches

1. Pastrami, Turkey & Swiss

$8.49+

Pastrami, Turkey & Swiss

2. Ham, Roast Beef & Provolone

$8.49+

Ham, Roast Beef & Provolone

3. Italian Supreme

$8.49+

Italian ham, Black Forest ham, Pepperoni & Provolone

4. Goody's Super

$8.49+

Ham, Italian ham, Salami & Provolone

5. Goody's Best

$8.49+

Ham, Italian ham, black forest ham, salami & provolone

6. Goody's Club

$8.49+

Ham, Turkey & provolone

7. Tuna and cheese

$8.49+

Tuna your choice of cheese

8. Ham and cheese

$8.49+

Ham & your choice of cheese

9. Turkey and cheese

$8.49+

Turkey & your choice of cheese

10. Roast beef, Pastrami & cheese

$8.49+

Roast beef, pastrami your choice of cheese

11. Pepperoni & provolone

$8.49+

Pepperoni & Provolone

12. Cheese Supreme

$8.49+

Cheddar, Swiss & Provolone

13. Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.49+

Roast beef your choice of cheese

14. Pasrami & cheese

$8.49+

Pasrami & your choice of cheese

15. Pastrami Reuben

$8.49+

Pastrami, Swiss & Sauerkraut (usually hot)

16. Hot Chicken & swiss

$8.49+

Chicken Strips & Swiss cheese

17. Turkey, Salami & Swiss

$8.49+

Turkey, salami & Swiss

18. America Lives on bacon

$8.49+

Bacon and your choice of cheese

19. Roast Beef, Turkey & Provolone

$8.49+

Roast beef, Turkey & provolone

20. French Dip

$8.49+

Roast Beef & Swiss cheese warmed up served with Au Jus

21. Gourmet

$8.49+

Roast beef, Turkey, Ham & provolone

22. The Wendell

$8.49+

Hot roast beef, bacon & pepper jack cheese served with Au Jus

23. Hot Chicken, Avocado & Pepper jack

$8.49+

Chicken strips, fresh Avacado & Pepper jack cheese

24. Hot chicken, Bacon & Swiss cheese

$8.49+

Chicken strips, bacon & Swiss cheese

25. Meatball & Provolone

$8.49+

Meatballs, Marinara sauce, parmasan cheese & provolone cheese

26. Hot Turkey, cream cheese & Avocado

$8.49+

Turkey, cream cheese and fresh avacado

27. Veggie, Avocado & Cheese

$8.49+

your choice of veggies, Cheese & fresh avacado

28. Hot Turkey, Bacon & Swiss

$8.49+

Turkey, bacon & swiss cheese

29. Hot Italian

$8.49+

Pastrami, Pepperoni, Salami & Provolone

30. The Number 30

$8.49+

Ham, Salami & provolone

Signature Salad

Veggie Delight

$8.99

Your choice of all veggies

Italian Delight

$8.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Italian ham, Provolone & your choice of veggies

Garden Delight

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone & your choice of veggies

Turkey, Bacon & cheese

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon & your choice of cheese and veggies

Hot Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Hot Chicken, your choice of Cheese & veggies

Creat Your Own

$8.99

3 meats 1 choice of cheese & choice of veggies

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, Tomato & choice of 3 veggies

Pizza & Bombs

One or Two Toppings

$7.99+

Your choice of one or two toppings

Three Toppings

$8.49+

Your choice of three toppings

The Combo

$8.99+

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage & mushrooms

Hawaiian

$8.49+

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mushrooms

Western

$8.99+

Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon medallions & Pepperoni

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Chicken, Green peppers, Onions & BBQ sauce

The Heartburn

$8.99+

Hot Pepers, Sausage, Pepperoni & Onions

The Boss's Choice

$8.99+

Bacon Medallions, Chicken, Mushrooms & fresh Tomatoes

The Mad Italian

$8.99+

Pastrami, Salami & Pepperoni

House Specialty

$8.99+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms & black olives

Macy's Signature

$8.99+

Pepperoni, onions, Pineapple, Spinach, Parmesan cheese & Red peper flakes

Tom's Choice

$8.99+

Bacon Medallions, Sausage, Mushrooms, spinach, cooked tomato, alfredo sauce, basil & parmesan cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99+

Chciken, Bacon Medallions, Artichoke hearts & Alfredo Sauce

Margarita

$8.49+

Olive oil sauce, spinach, cooked tomatos, basil & other spices

Veggie

$8.99+

Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, onions, Black olives, spinach & cooked tomato

Baked Sandwiches

Baked Chicken & Bacon Chipotle

$8.99

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Green/Yellow Peppers, Chipotle sauce & Provolone

Baked Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Artichokes & Provolone

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Provolone

Baked French Dip

$8.99

Roast Beef, Mushrooms & provolone served with Au jus

Baked Italian

$8.99

Pastrami, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Green/Yellow peppers, onions & Mushrooms

Baked Meatball

$8.99

Meatballs, Onions, Mushrooms, Yellow Peppers, Green peppers & provolone

Baked Philly

$8.99

Roast beef, Provolone, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions & Alfredo Sauce

Baked Reuben

$8.99

Pastrami, Sauerkraut & provolone served on our delicious rye bread

Baked The Luau

$8.99

Ham, Bacon, pineapple & Provolone

Baked Veggie Alfredo

$8.99

Artichokes, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone

Appetizer

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$3.99

Comes with one side of Marinara or Ranch

Garlic Parmesan Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Comes with one side of Marinara or Ranch

Brownies

$3.50

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Peppercorn Parm

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Pepsi Products

Combo

$4.49

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Prime

$2.50

chips

Chips

$1.50

Clothing

Basic Sweatshirt

Tye Dye Sweatshirt

Cotton T-shirt

Sport T-shirt

Hat

Bar

Canned Beer

Pub Beer

$3.00

Raineer

$3.19

White Claw variety

$3.59

Ultra Seltzers

$3.49

Dry Fly

$6.79

Hornitos Ranch Water

$6.79

Crown Royal

$7.39

Astoria Bloody Mary

$7.39

Gin & Tonic

$7.39

Cranberry Smash

$7.69

Grapefruit Smash

$7.69

Cut Water Wht Russian

$7.69

V8

$1.39

Clamato

$1.39

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Corona

$4.00

Bud Zero

$3.49

Stella Artois

$4.00

Stella N.A.

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$3.49

Mikes variety

$3.49

Car Bomb

$6.00

Employee Domestic

$1.00

Employee Micro

$1.75

Employee High-end Micro

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Pocatello Icon - Goody's is located directly across from Idaho State University's campus. We specialize in gourmet sandwiches and pizza and take pride in serving the coldest beer in town. We put customers first because that is how it should be.

Website

Location

905 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201

Directions

