Pizza

Grace and Hammer

325 Reviews

$$

641 SW Cascade Ave

Redmond, OR 97756

Popular Items

Saint Stanley

Saint Stanley

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Chilis

Integrity

Integrity

$13.00

Pizza Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella

Simple Green Salad

Simple Green Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Goat Feta, Fresh Red Apples, House-made Champagne Vinaigrette, Balsamic Reduction


Pizza

Smithy

Smithy

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Speck (Italian smoked and cured pork), Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Pepper.

Willie

Willie

$19.00

G&H BBQ Sauce, House Smoked Brisket, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pickles on the side

Saint Stanley

Saint Stanley

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Chilis

Gratitude

Gratitude

$16.00

Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Oil

Anvil

Anvil

$16.00

Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Chili Oil

Alabaster

Alabaster

$15.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Fontina, finished with Parmesan & Fresh Basil

Purist

Purist

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Propriety

Propriety

$18.00

G&H Béchamel Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Feta, Mushrooms, Arugula, Sea Salt & Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Belltower

Belltower

$19.00

G&H Béchamel Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina, Spinach, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, finished with Goat Feta

Integrity

Integrity

$13.00

Pizza Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella

Prodigal Pig

Prodigal Pig

$19.00

Kalbi Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pineapple Slaw, Pickled Red Onion.

Benevolent Bird

Benevolent Bird

$19.00

Basil-Arugula Pesto, Lemon Herb Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Italian Herbs, Manchego Cheese.

Small Plates

Chosen Cuts Board

Chosen Cuts Board

$18.00

Charcuterie Board with Three Choice Meats, Three Artisan Cheeses, Rotating Fruit Jam/Spread, Olive Medley, and Gluten Free Crackers

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Vine Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Salt & Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, G&H Balsamic Reduction

Simple Green Salad

Simple Green Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Goat Feta, Fresh Red Apples, House-made Champagne Vinaigrette, Balsamic Reduction

Daily Bread

Daily Bread

$6.00

Our delicious Dough Baked with Garlic, infused with Butter & Rosemary. Served with a side of our house Marinara Sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Freshly Sliced Mozzarella, hand-breaded and deep fried, dressed with Parmesan and Basil. Served Six to an order with a side of House Marinara Sauce.

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

Five Jumbo Chicken Wings- Smoked in House then Fried to a Crispy Perfection. Wings can be tossed, or served with sauce on the side.

Desserts

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$6.00

A Rich House Made Fudge Brownie with Cream Cheese Icing topped with a touch of Lemon Zest

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$8.00

House-made Cheese Cake with Graham Cracker Crust

Extras

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Truffle Oil

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Reduction

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the Historic Church on the Corner of 7th St. and Cascade Ave. In Redmond, Oregon. Hours of Operation: Mon - Tue : Closed Wed- Fri : 4:00pm-8:00pm Sat-Sun - 12:00pm-8:00pm

Website

Location

641 SW Cascade Ave, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

