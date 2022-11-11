Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wonderland Chicken Co. 223 E Hood Ave

6 Reviews

223 E Hood Ave

Sisters, OR 97759

Popular Items

Wonderland Chicken Bites
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
Loaded Mac n' Cheese

Main

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Juicy dark meat fried chicken, covered in a Nashville style sauce, topped with our signature pickle slaw and served on a potato bun. Pick your spice level and one side.13

Loaded Mac n' Cheese

Loaded Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

A generous serving of our delicious Mac n' Cheese, topped with a piece of our signature fried chicken, diced pickles and your favorite sauce.

Wonderland Chicken Bites

Wonderland Chicken Bites

$13.00

Crunchy fried dark meat chicken bites, hand cut so size of the pieces vary, but each serving is about 1/3 of a pound. Tossed in our Nashville style sauce and comes with one side.

Tweedledee's Chicken Bites (kids meal)

$9.00

Our classic chicken bites, but scaled down for smaller appetites, about a 1/4 pound of meat, can be tossed in our Nashville style sauce and served with one side.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Our shoestring french fries smothered in our cheese sauce, topped with our signature fried chicken and your choice of sauce.

Loaded NM Cheese Fries

Loaded NM Cheese Fries

$17.00Out of stock

Our shoestring fries smothered in a New Mexico green chile cheese sauce topped with our signature fried chicken. (note that all of the green chile is hot).

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our version of a fresh green salad filled with herbs, tomatoes and cucumbers. Top it with our signature fried chicken or in house smoked chicken breast (smoked chicken salads come with pickled red onions and goat cheese crumbles as well). Choose either ranch, blue cheese or vinaigrette dressing.

Eric (not Derrick) Special

Eric (not Derrick) Special

$22.00

Loaded Mac n' Cheese on a bed of fries with extra cheese! Choose your spice level and grab a friend or two to help finish this beast of a meal off!

NM Hot Green Chile Mac

NM Hot Green Chile Mac

$15.00Out of stock

Our normal loaded mac n' cheese but make it New Mexico style with genuine Hatch hot green chile. Mac n' cheese is mixed with the green chile and then topped with chicken bites and more green chile!

"The Conrad"

"The Conrad"

$18.00Out of stock

"The Conrad" is a level 4 Nashville style Sando with a double order of Sidewinders fries. With every order we donate $5 to the Cancer Hope Network, as Conrad recently lost his second battle with brain cancer. Sorry, there are no deviations to the order as we want everyone to enjoy what Conrad loved, how he loved it.

Wings!

Wings!

$14.00

Brined for hours and tossed in a simple dredge then fried to crispy and juicy perfection. Choose your wing sauce from our ever changing flavors. Comes with a side and don't forget about a side of our house made ranch and blue cheese dressings. Gluten Free!

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Classic Buffalo style wings but with our spin. Brined for hours and tossed in a simple dredge then fried to crispy and juicy perfection. Finally we finish them in our house made buffalo sauce and get them as spicy as you dare, but be warned we take our heat levels very seriously! Gluten Free!

Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Our twist on a classic potato salad, filled with fresh herbs and bacon.

Homestyle Mac n' Cheese

$5.00+

Creamy stovetop style Mac n' Cheese

Pickle Slaw

$5.00+

A fresh cabbage and pickle slaw, our own creation!

Shoestring Fries

$5.00+

Thin cut and salted.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Sweet and crispy sweet potato fries, salted.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00+

Classic green salad with fresh herbs, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Side Sauce

$0.50

Pick your favorite heat level on the side!

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00+
Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$6.00+Out of stock

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Basket of our shoestring fries topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese, roasted and chopped garlic and our lemon garlic aioli!

Drinks

Aunt Sue's Sweet Tea

$3.00

Our family recipe southern style sweet tea.

Lemonade

$3.00

Homemade and refreshing.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cold Bottled Water.

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar free RedBull

$4.00Out of stock

Bai

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville style hot chicken sandwiches and much more!

Website

Location

223 E Hood Ave, Sisters, OR 97759

Directions

Gallery
Wonderland Chicken Co. image
Wonderland Chicken Co. image
Wonderland Chicken Co. image

