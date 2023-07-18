Your first order is %20 OFF
Greek Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Breast, Feta, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Onion & Greek Dressing


Drinks

We daily brew fresh arabica coffee and We Stock a range of canned and bottled beverages in our fridge. Including Coke, Water, Bai, Monster, Red Bull, OJ and Yerba Mate.

Yerba Mate

$3.29+

Arizona

$1.45

Perrier

$2.99

Ice

$0.25

Can Drink

$1.50

Juice

$1.85

Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.29

Coffee 16oz

$2.49

Iced Coffee

$2.89

Monster

$2.85

Fanta

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Diet

$1.50

Coffee 12oz

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Breakfast

Grahame's Slam

$9.99

Breakfast Bowl Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Cuban Toast

$4.99

Toast w/ Butter & Jelly

$2.99

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$3.29

Croissant w/ Butter & Jelly

$3.29

2 eggs cooked your way

$2.99

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Side of bacon

$2.50

Side of Hash Brown

$1.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Breakfast Croissant

$4.29

Breakfast Panini

$4.29

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Breakfast Burrito Sausage

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito Taco Chicken

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito Veggie

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito Vegan

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito The Pig

$7.99

Omelet Two Cheese

$6.99

Served with a side of White, Whole Wheat or Rye toast, Butter & Jelly

Omelet Sausage & Cheddar

$7.49

Omelet Ham & Cheddar

$7.49

Omelet Loaded Veggie

$7.49

Omelet Mediterranean

$7.99

Omelet Meat Lover's

$10.49

Omelet Skinny

$7.49

Plain Bagel w/cheese

$3.49

Everything Bagel w/cheese

$3.49

Plain Bagel w/cheese, bacon & tomato

$5.99

Everything Bagel w/cheese, bacon & tomato

$5.99

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Side of hashbrown

$1.75

Soup

Homemade Soup

$3.99+

Homemade Chili

$4.99+

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.49

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Chickpea & Feta

$9.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Ceasar Salad

$8.29

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

American, Swiss and Provolone on Grilled White Bread

Classic BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on toasted White Bread

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Homemade Tuna Salad, Sliced Tomato & Lettuce on a toasted Croissant

Chicken Salad

$9.29

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & sliced Tomato on a toasted Croissant

Turkey American

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard on toasted White Bread

Smoked Ham & Swiss

$9.69

Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Herb Mayo on toasted Wheat

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & BBQ Sauce

Veggie

$8.49

Green & Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Spinach & Cheddar w/ Balsamic Dressing

Chipotle Ranch Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & homemade Chipotle Ranch

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Homemade Tuna Salad, Tomato, Lettuce & Onion

Turkey BLT Ranch

$10.49

Sliced Deli Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Ranch

Garlic Chicken Mozzarella

$9.99

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Herb Mayo

Turkey American

$10.49

Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard

Buffalo Chicken

$9.69

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch & Hot Sauce

Chicken Ceasar

$8.99

Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Onions & Caesar Dressing

Italian

$9.99

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Smoked Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella & Italian Dressing

Ranch Chicken

$10.49

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Tomato & Ranch

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Homemade Tuna Salad, melted American Cheese, Tomato & Onion

Cheddar Veggie

$8.99

Tomato, Green & Red Pepper, Mushroom, Cheddar, Olives, Onion, Mayo & Hummus

Club

$10.99

Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Mayo

Veggie Cuban

$8.99

Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard & Pickles

Cuban

$9.49

Spanish Pork, Genoa Salami, Smoked Ham, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles & Swiss

Chicken & Mushroom

$9.49

Chicken, Mushroom, Provolone, Red Peppers & Mayo

Vegan

$9.99

Hummus, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions

Veggie

$9.99

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Onions

Garlic Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Cheddar with homemade Garlic Mayo

Spicy Chicken

$10.99

Seasoned Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Red & Green Peppers & Jalapeno

Smoothie

Add Protein

$2.00

Mean Green

$8.99

No added sugar; Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Spinach

Purple Rain

$8.99

New Recipe! No added sugar; Blueberry, Mango, Strawberry, Banana

Coconut Bliss

$7.99

Banana, Coconut, Pineapple

Tropical Breeze

$7.99

Strawberry, Coconut, Pineapple

PB&J

$8.99

Strawberry, Blueberries, Raspberry & Peanut Butter

Blueberry Hill

$7.49

Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana

Strawberry Fields

$6.99

Strawberry & Banana

Daily Specials

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Tacos

$11.99

Two Soft Tacos loaded with Taco-seasoned Ground Beef or shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese & our homemade Pico de Gallo. Plus side of Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Homemade Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

Taco Crunch Wrap

$11.99

Taco-seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce & Tomato in a pressed Tortilla Wrap served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Salsa...

Burrito

$11.99

Taco-seasoned Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Black Beans, Cheese & Yellow Rice on a pressed Tortilla Wrap served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Salsa...

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$10.99

Ham, bacon, chicken, swiss, mayo and mustard on cuban bread with pasta or chips...

Chips, Cookies & Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.99

Chips

$1.65

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99