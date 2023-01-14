- Home
Grapevine on Main, LLC 5120 Main ST
No reviews yet
5120 Main ST
Chappell Hill, TX 77426
Popular Items
Red Wine
14 Hands Red Blend
Argyle Reserve PInot Noir Bottle
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Belle Glos PInot Noir Bottle
Sonoma County Russian River Valley
Beronia Rioja
BV Cabernet Sauvignon
Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Only
Cakebread Cellars Merlot Bottle
Organic, Napa Valley
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
Canyon Road Merlot
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Caprili Brunello di Montalcino Bottle only
Catena Malbec
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Only
Chisolm Cellars 59 Delegates Cabernet Sauvignon
DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, California
Decoy Merlot
Decoy Zinfandel
Sonoma
Donnafugata Sherazade Nero d'Avola
Duckhorn Merlot Bottle
Napa Valley
En Route Pinot Noir
Russian River Valley California
Fattoria del Cerro Chianti
Faust Cabernet Bottle
Napa Valley
Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle
H3 Cabernet Sauvignon
Jacobs Creek RESERVE Cab
Jordan Cabernet Bottle
Alexander Valley
Justin Cabernet Bottle only
Marques de Murrieta Tempranillo
Rioja, Spain
Massolino Debbiolo
Meiomi Pinot Noir
California
Mija Red Sangria
Opolo Zinfandel
Pavette Pinot Noir
Penfolds Max's Shiraz
Australia
Powell & Son Shiraz
Prisoner Red Blend
Napa Valley California
Ramirez de la Piscina Rioja
Red Schooner Malbec
Caymus Vinyard
Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel
Robert Mondavi Cabernet
Roscato Sweet Red
Santa Margherita Chianti
Italy
Silver Oak Cabernet Bottle
Sonoma County, Alexander Valley
St. Supery Cabernet
Napa Valley California
Terra d'oro Zinfandel
Texas Star Blueberry sweet red
Three Thieves Red Blend
Trefethen Merlot Bottle
Napa Valley California
Unshackled Red Blend
WillaKenzie Pinot Noir
Willamette Vinyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
William Chris Carry On Red Blend
Zenato Ripassa
White Wine
A to Z Riesling
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Road White Zinfandel
California Sweet
Conundrum White Blend
Napa Valley
Elk Cove Pinot Gris
Envidia Cochina Albarino
Far Niente Chardonnay Bottle
Napa Valley
Iron Horse Chardonnay
Russian River Valley
Neboa Albarino
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay
Stags Leap Sauvignon Blanc
Texas Star Pinot Grigio
Chappell Hill Winery
Wente Chardonnay
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
Zenato Pinot Grigio
Blush & Sparkling Wine
Canyon Road Moscato
Angels & Cowboys Rose
La Marca Prosecco
187 ml bottle (Individual serving) Italy
Beronia Rioja Tempranillo Rosado (Rose)
Caposaldo Moscato
Freixenet Grand Seleccion Cava
Jeio Bisol Prosecco Bottle
Nino Franco Prosecco Bottle
Italy
Whispering Angel Cht d'esclans Rose
France Dry
Dessert Wine
House Wine
Beer
Bud Light
Bud Light NEXT
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Dos Equis
Heineken
Karbach Crawford Bock
Karbach Love Street Blonde
Lone Star
Michelob Ultra Lime
Michelobe Ultra
Miller Lite
Natural Light
Shiner Bock
St. Arnold's Amber Ale
St. Arnold's Lawnmower
Yuengling
Other Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Lunch/Dinner
Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit & mixed nuts. Serves 2-3
Cheese Board
Mediterranian Hummus
served with pita bread and veggies
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Bruschetta
Wings
Wings served with buffalo sauce or honey bbq sauce
Mozzarella Cheese
8 cheese stix per order
Pizza Pan Nachos
Chips & Salsa
Chicken Tenders w/fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/kettle chips
Turkey/Swiss Sandwich w/ kettle chips
Ham/Cheese Sandwich w/kettle chips
Grilled Cheese w/cup soup
Italian Sliders with Fries
Hamburger with Fries
Ceasar Salad
Raspberry Walnut Salad
Garden Salad
Tomato Basil Soup
Soup of the Day
Build your own Pizza
1st Half Pizza
2nd Half Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Pesto Pizza
Janer Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
French Fries
Cheesy Fries
Kettle Chips
Fruit Cup
Lasagna w/salad & garlic bread
Fettuccine Alfredo w/salad & galic bread
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Kid's Corn Dog
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lunch Special Turkey/Swiss Sandwich
Lunch Special Ham/Cheese Sandwich
Lunch Special Grilled Cheese
Lunch Special Grilled Cheese & Soup
Lunch Special Soup & Salad Combo
Lunch Special Side Salad with Chicken
Lunch Special Burger
Lunch Special Italian Sliders
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Where Friends Meet
5120 Main ST, Chappell Hill, TX 77426