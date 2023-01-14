Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grapevine on Main, LLC 5120 Main ST

5120 Main ST

Chappell Hill, TX 77426

Popular Items

Cheesecake
Build your own Pizza

Red Wine

14 Hands Red Blend

$30.00

Argyle Reserve PInot Noir Bottle

$64.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Belle Glos PInot Noir Bottle

$68.00

Sonoma County Russian River Valley

Beronia Rioja

$40.00

BV Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Only

$140.00

Cakebread Cellars Merlot Bottle

$108.00

Organic, Napa Valley

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00+

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Caprili Brunello di Montalcino Bottle only

$90.00

Catena Malbec

$10.00+

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Only

$140.00

Chisolm Cellars 59 Delegates Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Paso Robles, California

Decoy Merlot

$38.00

Decoy Zinfandel

$10.00+

Sonoma

Donnafugata Sherazade Nero d'Avola

$34.00

Duckhorn Merlot Bottle

$80.00

Napa Valley

En Route Pinot Noir

$58.00

Russian River Valley California

Fattoria del Cerro Chianti

$9.00+

Faust Cabernet Bottle

$74.00

Napa Valley

Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle

$64.00

H3 Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Jacobs Creek RESERVE Cab

$8.00+

Jordan Cabernet Bottle

$110.00

Alexander Valley

Justin Cabernet Bottle only

$46.00

Marques de Murrieta Tempranillo

$54.00

Rioja, Spain

Massolino Debbiolo

$48.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$9.00+

California

Mija Red Sangria

$7.00+

Opolo Zinfandel

$32.00

Pavette Pinot Noir

$30.00

Penfolds Max's Shiraz

$38.00

Australia

Powell & Son Shiraz

$48.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$64.00

Napa Valley California

Ramirez de la Piscina Rioja

$34.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$48.00

Caymus Vinyard

Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel

$48.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$30.00

Roscato Sweet Red

$8.00+

Santa Margherita Chianti

$44.00

Italy

Silver Oak Cabernet Bottle

$135.00

Sonoma County, Alexander Valley

St. Supery Cabernet

$70.00

Napa Valley California

Terra d'oro Zinfandel

$30.00

Texas Star Blueberry sweet red

$34.00

Three Thieves Red Blend

$30.00

Trefethen Merlot Bottle

$68.00

Napa Valley California

Unshackled Red Blend

$10.00+

WillaKenzie Pinot Noir

$58.00

Willamette Vinyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

$10.00+

William Chris Carry On Red Blend

$9.00+

Zenato Ripassa

$12.00+

White Wine

A to Z Riesling

$9.00+

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$7.00+

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$7.00+

California Sweet

Conundrum White Blend

$34.00

Napa Valley

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$36.00

Envidia Cochina Albarino

$44.00

Far Niente Chardonnay Bottle

$80.00

Napa Valley

Iron Horse Chardonnay

$46.00

Russian River Valley

Neboa Albarino

$30.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$30.00

Stags Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Texas Star Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Chappell Hill Winery

Wente Chardonnay

$9.00+

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

New Zealand

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Blush & Sparkling Wine

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.00+

Angels & Cowboys Rose

$8.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00+

187 ml bottle (Individual serving) Italy

Beronia Rioja Tempranillo Rosado (Rose)

$32.00

Caposaldo Moscato

$30.00

Freixenet Grand Seleccion Cava

$32.00

Jeio Bisol Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

Nino Franco Prosecco Bottle

$42.00

Italy

Whispering Angel Cht d'esclans Rose

$40.00

France Dry

Dessert Wine

Sandeman Port

$15.00+

20 year tawny 4 oz pour

House Wine

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light NEXT

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$4.00

Karbach Love Street Blonde

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Lime

$4.00

Michelobe Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

St. Arnold's Amber Ale

$4.00

St. Arnold's Lawnmower

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Other Alcohol

Cayman Jack Margarita

$5.00

Cayman Jack Mojito

$5.00

Cayman Jack Moscow Mule

$5.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Karbach Ranch Water Seltzer

$4.00

Michelada

$7.00

Mija Red Sangria

$7.00+

Mimosa

$7.00

White Claw Seltzer

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Black Rifle Espresso Rich Mocha

$3.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Lunch/Dinner

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit & mixed nuts. Serves 2-3

Cheese Board

$20.00

Mediterranian Hummus

$14.00

served with pita bread and veggies

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Wings

$14.00

Wings served with buffalo sauce or honey bbq sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

$10.00

8 cheese stix per order

Pizza Pan Nachos

$12.00+

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/kettle chips

$12.00

Turkey/Swiss Sandwich w/ kettle chips

$12.00

Ham/Cheese Sandwich w/kettle chips

$12.00

Grilled Cheese w/cup soup

$14.00

Italian Sliders with Fries

$14.00

Hamburger with Fries

$14.00

Ceasar Salad

$6.00+

Raspberry Walnut Salad

$6.00+

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Build your own Pizza

$18.00+

1st Half Pizza

$9.00

2nd Half Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$18.00+

Margherita Pizza

$18.00+

Pesto Pizza

$18.00+

Janer Pizza

$18.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00+

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00+

French Fries

$4.00

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Lasagna w/salad & garlic bread

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo w/salad & galic bread

$17.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Cobbler

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch Special Turkey/Swiss Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch Special Ham/Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch Special Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Lunch Special Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.00

Lunch Special Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Lunch Special Side Salad with Chicken

$10.00

Lunch Special Burger

$10.00

Lunch Special Italian Sliders

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Friends Meet

Location

5120 Main ST, Chappell Hill, TX 77426

Directions

Gallery
Grapevine on Main, LLC image
Grapevine on Main, LLC image
Grapevine on Main, LLC image

