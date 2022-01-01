Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

91 millard farmer ind blvd

newnan, GA 30263

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Red and green romaine lettuce tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Boston Bibb Salad

$11.00

Shaved apple, prosciutto, and walnuts on Boston Bibb lettuce. Served with a warm poppyseed vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach, sweet cranberries, pecans, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Red onions, feta, walnuts

Kale Brussel Sprout Quinoa Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Chopped kale, shaved Brussel sprouts, quinoa, sliced almonds, and sweetened cranberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Soups

French Onion

$10.00

Caramelized onions simmered in sherry and veal stock, topped with crostini and gruyere cheese.

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

A creamy soup filled with fresh lobster, sweet sherry, lobster broth, and heavy cream.

Gazpacho

$9.00

Appetizers

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Fresh oysters baked and stuffed with bacon, spinach, shallots, pernod sauce, and topped with breadcrumbs and grated parmesan.

Oysters on the Half Shell

$15.00

Your choice of fresh or steamed oysters on the half shell. Served with fresh horseradish, cocktail sauce, and crackers.

Brittany's Mussels

$13.00

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Spanakopita

$13.00

Baked Brie

$15.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Steak Bites (4)

$13.00

Salmon Cucumber Plate

$14.00

Appetizer Specials

Kurabota Rib Tips

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail Tart

$12.50

Corn Chowder

$8.00

Cream of Crab Soup

$11.00

Estate Salad

$11.00

Gazpacho

$9.00

Fore Gras

$15.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Turf

Seared Duck

$35.00

Rack of Lamb

$49.00

Steak Diane

$48.00

Kurobuta Pork Rack Chop

$36.00

Tenderloin Pot Pie

$28.00Out of stock

Sundried Tom Pesto Chicken

$29.00

Filet Oscar

$52.00

Prime Filet (8oz)

$60.00

Ga Filet Mignon (8oz)

$42.00

Prime Ribeye (14oz)

$55.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$149.00

Bone-In Cowboy Prime Ribeye (22oz)

$76.00Out of stock

Wagyu Strip Steak (14oz)

$94.00

Dry-Aged Kansas City Strip (18oz)

$65.00

Prime Delmonico

$39.00

Dry-aged (30oz) Porterhouse

$98.00Out of stock

Veal Porterhouse (14oz)

$49.00

Surf

Imperial Shrimp

$49.00

Maryland Crab Cakes

$59.00

Chef Leonard's jumbo lump crab cakes lightly dredged in panko and pan-fried.

Twin Lobster Tails

$68.00

Two New England lobster breaded and fried or broiled with butter.

Procuitto Scallops

$49.00

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$31.00

Grilled wild-caught salmon.

Sauteed Chilean Seabass

$52.00

Lightly dusted with salt and pepper and sautéed.

Shrimp & Veggies

$32.00

Dinner Specials

Veal Osso Bucco

$48.00Out of stock

Seafood Vol-Au-Vents

$23.00Out of stock

Striped Bass

$34.00

Mahi

$34.00

14 oz Wagyu Ribeye

$99.00

Filet Foie Gras

$45.00

Red Snapper

$34.00

Grouper

$39.00

Red Drum

$34.00

Tenderloin Medallions

$34.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Chz Burger

$10.00

Kids Mac & Chesse

$7.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Baked asparagus wrapped in prosciutto

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic, salt and pepper

Spanish Corn

$7.00

Grilled corn sautéed with peppers, onions, and garlic, then roasted with Cotija cheese.

Baked Potato

$6.00

Served with butter and sour cream.

Au Gratin Potatoes

$7.00

Thinly sliced potatoes served with creamy cheese sauce.

Sweet and Spicy Carrots

$7.00

Baby carrots cooked in a brown sugar sriracha glaze.

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Mushroom Medley Risotto

$7.00

French green beans sautéed with salt and pepper

Fresh Green Beans

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Sauces and Add-Ons

4oz Filet

$21.00

Add 1 Crab Cake

$28.00

Add 1 Lobster Tail

$34.00

Add Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$25.00

Add Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Add Scallop

$22.00

Oscar Style

$25.00

Add Salmon

$22.00

Truffle Butter

$6.00

Bur Blanc

$5.00

Béarnaise

$5.00

Egg yolks and butter whipped with white wine and herbs.

Caramelized Onions

$5.00

Garlic Aioli

$3.00

Green Peppercorn Pernod

$5.00

Toasted, cracked peppercorns simmered with cognac

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Marsala

$5.00

Picked Red Onions

$2.00

Remoulade

$3.00

Red peppers in a remoulade

Shiitake Mushrooms

$6.00

Shitake mushrooms sautéed with butter, salt, and black pepper.

Sriracha Aioli

$3.00

Triple Cream Bleu Cheese Butter

$6.00

Boredlaise

$5.00

Drawn Butter

Cocktail Sauce

Horseradish

Balsamic Glaze

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Hazelnut Creme Brulee

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Beligan Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Berry Mascarpone Cake

$11.00

Limoncello Truffle

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert $7

$7.00

Dessert $8

$8.00

Dessert $9

$9.00

Dessert $10

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert Specials

Tuxedo Cake

$10.00

Gelato

$7.00

Espresso Carmel Chocolate Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Mille Feuille

$11.50

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cannoli Cake

$8.00

Lemon Tart

$8.00

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Tart

$9.00

Pecan Pumkin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Pelligrino- Sparkling

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Espresso Single

$5.00

Espresso Double

$8.00

Misc Service Charges

Table Deposit

$100.00

Room Fee

$150.00

Room Fee 200

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

91 millard farmer ind blvd, newnan, GA 30263

Directions

Gallery
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant image
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant image

