Dinner Menu

Teasers

Agave Braised Brussels

$9.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Jalapnos

$9.99

Fresh Sliced Jalapnos Deep Fried

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Fried Crawfish

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Oysters

$15.99

Crispy Golden Southern Fried Oysters

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Fresh Gulian Deep Fried Zucchini Strips

Hot Wings Dry

$9.99

Hot Wings Wet

$9.99

Mushroom Relish

$12.99

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.99

Crispy Fries dusted with Truffle & Parmesan Cheese

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.99

Steak Tidbits

$32.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.99

Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Crab Cakes

$22.99

Cajun Queso

$12.99

Oysters

Oysters Shell Dozen

$22.99

Oyster Shell 1/2 DZ

$12.99

Oyster Rock Dozen

$32.99

Oyster Rock 1/2 DZ

$17.99

Fried Oyster Dozen

$29.99

Fried Oyster 1/2 DZ

$15.99

Salad & Gumbo

House Salad

$5.99

Crisp Greens topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, purple onions, croutons, & parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

$11.99

Southwest Grilled Romain

$16.99

Charred Baby Romain, with roasted corn, bacon, tomatoes, cilantro, & parmesan cheese, served with Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad Small

$8.99

Smaller size of our famous Greek Salad to enjoy as or before your meal

Greek Salad Large

$15.99

Crisp greens, cucumber, tomatoes, purple onion feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperocinis

Slice of Ice

$15.99

Crisp Iceberg lettuce wedge dressed with ranch dressing, chopped tomatoes, green onions, & blue cheese crumbles

Gumbo Cup

$12.99

Smaller size of our famous Lafayette style gumbo to enjoy as or before your meal

Gumbo Bowl

$19.99

Blanche's Lafayette style Gumbo with Crawfish, Oysters, & Andouille Sausage

Grilled Salad

$13.99

Small Ceasar

$8.99

Large Ceasar

$15.99

Meat

Ribeye 14oz

$49.99

Choice CAB

New York Strip 12oz

$42.99

Choice CAB

Filet Mignon 8oz

$53.99

Choice CAB

Prime Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye 18oz

$72.99

Prime CAB

Steak & Shrimp Sampler

$59.99

Sliced NY Strip, on garlic toast, served with 6 shrimp of your choice (choose up to 2 differnt styles)

Bone-In Pork Chop

$36.99

Double Bone Chop

Steak Tidbits

$39.99

Cajun Fried Ribeye

$54.99

Tomahawk Ribeye

$74.99

Fish

Grilled Salmon

$36.99

Served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach and grilled asparagus

Grilled Tuna

$32.99

Ahi Tuna served with grilled vegetables & rice pilaf

Grilled Catfish 1 Filet

$18.99

Served with grilled vegetables & rice pilaf

Grilled Catfish 2 Filet

$24.99

Served with grilled vegetables & rice pilaf

Fried Catfish

$24.99

Perfectly hand breaded strips battered and deep fried in cornmeal, served with your choice of French Fries or Rice Pilaf

Fried Oyster Dinner

$26.99

Crispy deep fried Gulf Oysters served with your choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Fried Seafood Platter

$38.99

Crispy deep fried Oysters, Catfish, & Shrimp served with your choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Catfish Supreme

$28.99

Fried Catfish smothered in our famous Crawfish Etouffee, served with Rice pilaf & Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Catfish Supreme

$28.99

Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$28.99

6 Butterflied Jumbo Gulf Shrimp deep fried to golden brown

Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

6 Char-grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp marinated and served over rice pilaf and Grilled vegetables

Sauteed Shrimp

$24.99

6 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in garlic butter, white wine,n served with rice pilaf and garlic bread

Shrimp Cozumel

$36.99

Bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled and marinated, topped with melted Jack cheese, served with rice pilaf or grilled vegetables

Shrimp Primavera

$32.99

Sauteed shrimp with julienne veggies, in white wine & garlic butter. Served over rice pilaf and topped with melted Jack Cheese

SGL Shrimp

$4.50

Fried Shrimp & Oysters

$34.99

Locals

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.99

Fresh cutlet hand breaded, fried to order, and served with cream gravey and your choice of rice pilaf or french fries

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$19.99

Char-grilled lean beef, smothered in sauteed onions, mushrooms, and rich brown gravey

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$22.99

Sliced NY Strip on French Bread, topped wiht sauteed onions & mushrooms, and melted Jack Cheese

Greek Bros. Burger

$15.99

Half pound beef patty, char-grilled and served open face on Sourdough bun with lettuce, onion, & pickle

Stuffed Baked Pot

$8.99

Grill Chicken Sand

$15.99

Birds

Grilled Quail

$24.99

Two plump Blue Ribbon Birds, served with rice pilaf & grilled vegetables

Chicken Dijon

$18.99

Grilled Chicken breast served over sauteed onions, topped with Dijon Mustard, melted cheese, green onions, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice pilaf or french fries

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.99

Marinated Chicken breast served over rice pilaf and grilled vegetables

Chicken Primavera

$24.99

Chicken breast sauteed with freish julienne veggies, in garlic butter and white wine, topped with melted jack cheese, served over rice pilaf

Sauteed Chicken

$19.99

Noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccini noodles tossed with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Feta Chicken

$18.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast served over garlic penne pasta, topped with feta cheese & green onions

Pasta Margarita

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, & topped with parmesan cheese

Cajun Pasta

$24.99

crawfish tails sauteed with julienne veggies, garlic butter, & cajun spice, tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$22.99

Italian breaded chicken breast, served over penne noodles, smothered in our homemade marinara and parmesan cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$12.99

Flourless chocolate torte w/ rasberry reduction & fresh whipped cream

Tiramisu

$12.99

Layerd coffee flavored Italian dessert

New York Cheese Cake

$12.99

Chocolate Eruption

$12.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Garlic Mash

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Agave Braised Brussels

$9.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Grilled Broccolini

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Roasted Street Corn

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Etouffee

$8.99

Jalapeño Ranch Dip

$2.50

Ranch Dip

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms

$6.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$16.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.99

Steak Fingers

$17.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Side Pasta

$6.99

Specials

Filet & Shrimp

$59.99

Redfish Pontchartrain

$47.99

6 Scallops

$38.99

3 Scallops

$19.99

Steak Chimichurri

$39.99

Bone In NY Strip

$62.99

Prime Rib

$56.99

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$24.99

Shrimp Rockefeller

$15.99

Hayley’s Pasta

$21.99

18oz NY Strip

$39.99

Halibut

$49.99

Add Ons

Single Shrimp

$4.00

Sushi Menu

Sushi Apps

Edamme

$7.00

Lightly salted & blanched soybeans

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Blanched soybeans tossed in chili oil

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

Fresh veggies rolled in rice paper with dinning sauce

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.00

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded topped with peppers and parmesan cheese

Fire Tuna

$16.00

Sliced Ahi Tuna Topped with jalapeno & sire ponzu

Cauliflower Fried Rice

$9.00

Agave Brussels

$8.00

Raw

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Escolar Sashimi

$13.00

Escolar Nigiri

$8.00

Albokor Sashimi

$13.00

Albokor Nigiri

$9.00

Hama Chili

$18.00

Oyster Shooter

$15.00

Sushi 101 Platter

$25.00

Tako Sashimi

$16.00

Tako Nigiri

$12.00

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

Shrimp / Ebi Nigiri

$11.00

Sea Urchin / Uni

$25.00

Sushi Bowls

Ultimate Roll Bowl

$23.00

Shrimp Tempura, Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon Avocado, cream cheese, cucumber slices, potato crunch, topped with teriyaki & spicy mayo

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Tuna and avocado tossed in our sweet chili marinade, placed on a bed of rice, served with wonton chips

Deep Fried Rolls

Fried Cowboy Roll

$19.00

Beef teriyaki Bacon, cream cheese, & jalapeno

Fried Showgun Roll

$23.00

Tuna, Fried shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, with wasabi soy sauce

Fried Ninja Roll

$17.00

Deep Fried spicy tuna, cram cheese & jalapeno

Fried Super Fiery Dragon

$19.00

Fried Shrimp, sweet boiled shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with teriyaki mayo, jalapeno citrus pesto, deep fried & seared

Fried Texas Roll

$25.00

Tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura and cream cheese topped with Teriyaki sauce

Fried Rodeo Roll

$25.00

Beef Teriyaki, shrimp tempura, jalapeno, & cream cheese. topped with firecracker sauce, spicy mayo, teriyaki, potato crunch & cilantro

Rolls

Flaming Cheetah

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura & spicy tuna, with avocado, spicy Cheetos crunch & spicy mayo

Eagle Roll

$17.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, spicy mayo, & potato crunch

Shogun

$18.00

Avocado Tuna, spicy Tuna, shrimp Tempura, cucumber with wasabi soy sauce

Fire Cracker Roll

$19.00

Salmon and avocado topped with chopped tuna, firecracker sauce and potato crunch

Elote Roll

$16.00

Tuna & Jalapeno topped with roasted corn, mexican creme, spicy Cheetos, mayo, & cilantro

Shaggy dog

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese, topped with crab & spicy mayo

Surf n Turf

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, topped with Beef Teriyaki with Teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo

Red Dragon

$21.00

Spicy Tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna sashimi with sweet chili sauce, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo and potato crunch

Rock n Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura and cucumber with citrus vinaigrette and spicy mayo topped with teriyaki sauce

California Roll

$17.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

crab salad avocado and cucumber topped with avocado with spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Cali Roll Topped with Salmon, Tuna, & Avocado

Spicy Tuna

$17.00

Spicy tuna & Cucumber topped with Teriyaki and Spicy Mayo

Crazy Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Tuan, topped with spicy mayo and Sriracha

Philly Cheesesteak Roll

$19.00

Seared Beef, roasted bell pepper and cream cheese topped with roasted onion, bell pepper, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and kalbi sauce

Pablo Escolar

$19.00

Liquor

Vodka

SGL Well Vodka

$6.00

SGL Absolut

$7.00

SGL Titos

$8.00

SGL Chopin

$9.00

SGL Grey Goose

$9.00

SGL Ketel One

$9.00

SGL Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

SGL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

SGL Absolute Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Chopin

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

Gin

SGL Well Gin

$6.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$8.00

SGL Hendricks

$8.00

SGL Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

SGL Well Rum

$6.00

SGL Bacardi SLV

$7.00

SGL Bacardi Limon

$7.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$8.00

SGL Meyers

$8.00

SGL Bacardi Gold

$7.00

SGL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

Tequila

SGL 1800 Reposado

$9.00

SGL Casamigos Silver

$9.00

SGL Don Julio Silver

$9.00

SGL Jose Cuervo

$8.00

SGL Patron Silver

$9.00

SGL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$18.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

Whiskey

SGL Buffalo Trace

$8.00

SGL Bulliet

$8.00

SGL Bulliet Rye

$8.00

SGL Crown Apple

$8.00

SGL Crown Royal

$8.00

SGL Fire Ball

$7.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$8.00

SGL Jameson

$7.00

SGL Jim Beam

$7.00

SGL Seagrams 7

$7.00

SGL Southern Comfort

$7.00

SGL TX Whiskey

$8.00

SGL Well Whiskey

$6.00

SGL Wild Turkey

$7.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

SGL Makers Mark

$8.00

SGL Weller

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$16.00

DBL Bulliet

$16.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Fire Ball

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Segrams 7

$14.00

DBL Segrams VO

$14.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

DBL TX Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL

$18.00

Scotch/Bourbon

SGL Chivas Regal

$8.00

SGL Dewars

$8.00

SGL Glenlivet

$8.00

SGL J & B

$7.00

SGL Jameson

$8.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

SGL Macallon 12

$20.00

SGL Well Scotch

$6.00

SGL Aberlour

$30.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet

$16.00

DBL J & B

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Macallon 12

$40.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Aberlour

$60.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

SGL Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

SGL Campari

$8.00

SGL Cointreau

$7.00

SGL Drambuie

$8.00

SGL Fire Ball

$7.00

SGL Frangelico

$7.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$10.00

SGL Jagermeister

$8.00

SGL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$20.00

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$18.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Fire Ball

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

57 Chevy

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blueberry Mojito

$9.00

Brandi Alexander

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

La Sangria

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Malibu Dream

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mongolian MF

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Purple Haze

$13.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Texas Mule

$9.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Vida Paloma

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Martinis

Dirty Bird Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Margs/Slushies

Margarita

$8.00

Chamango Habanero

$13.00

Grapefruit Frose

$13.00

Fromosa

$13.00

The Big EC

$15.00

Sparkling Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$13.00

After Dinner

Toasted Almond

$15.00

Banana Banshee

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Shots

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Star-Fu#@er

$9.00

WooWoo

$9.00

Lemon Drop SHOT

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

Sushi Cocktails

Asian Pear Mojito

$14.00

Japanese Summer Martini

$15.00

Hinodo Sunrise Old Fashion

$19.00

Thai Lemongrass Margarita

$15.00

Cherry Blossom

$14.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

GB Infamous

$6.00

Love St

$6.00

Green Beer

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Modelo Esp

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Ultra Cactus

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Lone Star Light

$5.00

Ziegenbock

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Guiness Draught

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS 14 Hands Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Paso Robles Austin Cabernet

$20.00

GLS Love Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Tint Negro Malvec

$10.00

GLS Pessimist Blend

$15.00

GLS Drumheller Merlot

$12.00

GLS Roscato Rosso Sweet Red

$8.00

BTL Antica Cabernet

$95.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet

$80.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$110.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Paso Robles Austin Cabernet

$74.00

BTL Love Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Tint Negro Malvec

$32.00

BTL Pessimist Blend

$54.00

BTL Drumheller Merlot

$40.00

BTL Roscato Rosso Sweet Red

$30.00

White Wine

GLS La Crema Chard

$12.00

GLS Cupcake Lighthearted Chard

$8.00

GLS Seaglass Riesling

$9.00

GLS Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Montevina White Zin

$8.00

GLS Flip Flop Moscato

$8.00

GLS Noble Vines Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$40.00

BTL Cupcake Lighthearted Chard

$30.00

BTL Seaglass Riesling

$32.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Montevina White Zin

$30.00

BTL Flip Flop Moscato

$30.00

BTL Noble Vines Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Champagne

GLS J Roget

$7.00

French 75

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

BTL Vueve Cliquot

$85.00

BTL Moet Chandon

$75.00

NA Beverages

Tea Sweet

$5.00

Tea Unsweet

$4.00

Half And Half Tea

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Coffee

$5.00

Fresh OJ

$8.00

Retail

12oz Steak Seasoning

$17.00

15oz Steak Seasoning

$22.00

Brunch

Small Plates

Cauliflower Flat Bread

$14.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$15.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

Charred Caesar

$17.00

Classics

Spanish Tortilla

$16.00

Crab Cakes Benedict

$24.00

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Steak Chimi Hash

$32.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Hass Avocado Toast

$15.00

The Italian

$22.00

Greek BLTA

$17.00

Brunch Burger

$19.00

Grilled Cheese French Toast

$19.00

Sides

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Crispy Potato Hash

$5.00

Hatch Chili Southern Grits

$6.00

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

Cocktails

La Sangria

$12.00

Amber Spiced Old Fashion

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Blackberry Champagne Mule

$10.00

Chamango Habanero Margarita

$15.00

Lemon Summer Shandy

$8.00

Frose

$13.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$15.00

Bubbles

Pomegranate Prickly Pear Mimosa

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

Table Service Mimosa

$45.00

Perrier Jouet

$75.00

Catering

Salads

Pasta Salad 10lbs

$150.00

Passed Hors d'oeuvres

Smoked Salmon Bites

$5.00