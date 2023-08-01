Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill- El Campo 133 S. Mechanic
No reviews yet
133 S. Mechanic
El Campo, TX 77437
Dinner Menu
Teasers
Agave Braised Brussels
Cheese Sticks
Fried Jalapnos
Fresh Sliced Jalapnos Deep Fried
Fried Calamari
Fried Crawfish
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Oysters
Crispy Golden Southern Fried Oysters
Fried Pickles
Fried Zucchini
Fresh Gulian Deep Fried Zucchini Strips
Hot Wings Dry
Hot Wings Wet
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Crispy Fries dusted with Truffle & Parmesan Cheese
Southwest Eggrolls
Steak Tidbits
Onion Rings
Mushroom Relish
Shrimp Cocktail
Chips & Salsa
Crab Cakes
Cajun Queso
Oysters
Salad & Gumbo
House Salad
Crisp Greens topped with shredded carrots, tomatoes, purple onions, croutons, & parmesan cheese
Large House Salad
Southwest Grilled Romain
Charred Baby Romain, with roasted corn, bacon, tomatoes, cilantro, & parmesan cheese, served with Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Greek Salad Small
Smaller size of our famous Greek Salad to enjoy as or before your meal
Greek Salad Large
Crisp greens, cucumber, tomatoes, purple onion feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperocinis
Slice of Ice
Crisp Iceberg lettuce wedge dressed with ranch dressing, chopped tomatoes, green onions, & blue cheese crumbles
Gumbo Cup
Smaller size of our famous Lafayette style gumbo to enjoy as or before your meal
Gumbo Bowl
Blanche's Lafayette style Gumbo with Crawfish, Oysters, & Andouille Sausage
Grilled Salad
Small Ceasar
Large Ceasar
Meat
Ribeye 14oz
Choice CAB
New York Strip 12oz
Choice CAB
Filet Mignon 8oz
Choice CAB
Prime Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye 18oz
Prime CAB
Steak & Shrimp Sampler
Sliced NY Strip, on garlic toast, served with 6 shrimp of your choice (choose up to 2 differnt styles)
Bone-In Pork Chop
Double Bone Chop
Steak Tidbits
Cajun Fried Ribeye
Tomahawk Ribeye
Fish
Grilled Salmon
Served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach and grilled asparagus
Grilled Tuna
Ahi Tuna served with grilled vegetables & rice pilaf
Grilled Catfish 1 Filet
Served with grilled vegetables & rice pilaf
Grilled Catfish 2 Filet
Served with grilled vegetables & rice pilaf
Fried Catfish
Perfectly hand breaded strips battered and deep fried in cornmeal, served with your choice of French Fries or Rice Pilaf
Fried Oyster Dinner
Crispy deep fried Gulf Oysters served with your choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Fried Seafood Platter
Crispy deep fried Oysters, Catfish, & Shrimp served with your choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Catfish Supreme
Fried Catfish smothered in our famous Crawfish Etouffee, served with Rice pilaf & Grilled Vegetables
Grilled Catfish Supreme
Shrimp
Fried Shrimp
6 Butterflied Jumbo Gulf Shrimp deep fried to golden brown
Grilled Shrimp
6 Char-grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp marinated and served over rice pilaf and Grilled vegetables
Sauteed Shrimp
6 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in garlic butter, white wine,n served with rice pilaf and garlic bread
Shrimp Cozumel
Bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled and marinated, topped with melted Jack cheese, served with rice pilaf or grilled vegetables
Shrimp Primavera
Sauteed shrimp with julienne veggies, in white wine & garlic butter. Served over rice pilaf and topped with melted Jack Cheese
SGL Shrimp
Fried Shrimp & Oysters
Locals
Chicken Fried Steak
Fresh cutlet hand breaded, fried to order, and served with cream gravey and your choice of rice pilaf or french fries
Chopped Sirloin Steak
Char-grilled lean beef, smothered in sauteed onions, mushrooms, and rich brown gravey
Sliced Steak Sandwich
Sliced NY Strip on French Bread, topped wiht sauteed onions & mushrooms, and melted Jack Cheese
Greek Bros. Burger
Half pound beef patty, char-grilled and served open face on Sourdough bun with lettuce, onion, & pickle
Stuffed Baked Pot
Grill Chicken Sand
Birds
Grilled Quail
Two plump Blue Ribbon Birds, served with rice pilaf & grilled vegetables
Chicken Dijon
Grilled Chicken breast served over sauteed onions, topped with Dijon Mustard, melted cheese, green onions, and diced tomatoes. Served with rice pilaf or french fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated Chicken breast served over rice pilaf and grilled vegetables
Chicken Primavera
Chicken breast sauteed with freish julienne veggies, in garlic butter and white wine, topped with melted jack cheese, served over rice pilaf
Sauteed Chicken
Noodles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Feta Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken breast served over garlic penne pasta, topped with feta cheese & green onions
Pasta Margarita
Penne pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, & topped with parmesan cheese
Cajun Pasta
crawfish tails sauteed with julienne veggies, garlic butter, & cajun spice, tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded chicken breast, served over penne noodles, smothered in our homemade marinara and parmesan cheese
Desserts
Sides
Baked Potato
Garlic Mash
Rice Pilaf
Agave Braised Brussels
Asparagus
Sauteed Spinach
Grilled Broccolini
Grilled Vegetables
Roasted Street Corn
Parmesan Truffle Fries
French Fries
Etouffee
Jalapeño Ranch Dip
Ranch Dip
Garlic Bread
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms
Kids
Specials
Add Ons
Sushi Menu
Sushi Apps
Edamme
Lightly salted & blanched soybeans
Spicy Edamame
Blanched soybeans tossed in chili oil
Veggie Spring Rolls
Fresh veggies rolled in rice paper with dinning sauce
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Calamari
Lightly breaded topped with peppers and parmesan cheese
Fire Tuna
Sliced Ahi Tuna Topped with jalapeno & sire ponzu
Cauliflower Fried Rice
Agave Brussels
Raw
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Tuna Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
Fatty Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail Nigiri
Escolar Sashimi
Escolar Nigiri
Albokor Sashimi
Albokor Nigiri
Fire Tuna
Hama Chili
Oyster Shooter
Sushi 101 Platter
Tako Sashimi
Tako Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
Shrimp / Ebi Nigiri
Sea Urchin / Uni
Sushi Bowls
Deep Fried Rolls
Fried Cowboy Roll
Beef teriyaki Bacon, cream cheese, & jalapeno
Fried Showgun Roll
Tuna, Fried shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, with wasabi soy sauce
Fried Ninja Roll
Deep Fried spicy tuna, cram cheese & jalapeno
Fried Super Fiery Dragon
Fried Shrimp, sweet boiled shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with teriyaki mayo, jalapeno citrus pesto, deep fried & seared
Fried Texas Roll
Tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura and cream cheese topped with Teriyaki sauce
Fried Rodeo Roll
Beef Teriyaki, shrimp tempura, jalapeno, & cream cheese. topped with firecracker sauce, spicy mayo, teriyaki, potato crunch & cilantro
Rolls
Flaming Cheetah
Shrimp Tempura & spicy tuna, with avocado, spicy Cheetos crunch & spicy mayo
Eagle Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, spicy mayo, & potato crunch
Shogun
Avocado Tuna, spicy Tuna, shrimp Tempura, cucumber with wasabi soy sauce
Fire Cracker Roll
Salmon and avocado topped with chopped tuna, firecracker sauce and potato crunch
Elote Roll
Tuna & Jalapeno topped with roasted corn, mexican creme, spicy Cheetos, mayo, & cilantro
Shaggy dog
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese, topped with crab & spicy mayo
Surf n Turf
Shrimp Tempura, topped with Beef Teriyaki with Teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
Red Dragon
Spicy Tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna sashimi with sweet chili sauce, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo and potato crunch
Rock n Roll
Shrimp Tempura and cucumber with citrus vinaigrette and spicy mayo topped with teriyaki sauce
California Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber
Caterpillar Roll
crab salad avocado and cucumber topped with avocado with spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
Cali Roll Topped with Salmon, Tuna, & Avocado
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna & Cucumber topped with Teriyaki and Spicy Mayo
Crazy Roll
Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Tuan, topped with spicy mayo and Sriracha
Philly Cheesesteak Roll
Seared Beef, roasted bell pepper and cream cheese topped with roasted onion, bell pepper, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and kalbi sauce
Pablo Escolar
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
SGL Buffalo Trace
SGL Bulliet
SGL Bulliet Rye
SGL Crown Apple
SGL Crown Royal
SGL Fire Ball
SGL Jack Daniels
SGL Jameson
SGL Jim Beam
SGL Seagrams 7
SGL Southern Comfort
SGL TX Whiskey
SGL Well Whiskey
SGL Wild Turkey
SGL Woodford Reserve
SGL Makers Mark
SGL Weller
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fire Ball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Segrams 7
DBL Segrams VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL TX Whiskey
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL
Scotch/Bourbon
SGL Chivas Regal
SGL Dewars
SGL Glenlivet
SGL J & B
SGL Jameson
SGL Johnnie Walker Black
SGL Macallon 12
SGL Well Scotch
SGL Aberlour
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlivet
DBL J & B
DBL Jameson
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Macallon 12
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Aberlour
Liqueurs/Cordials
SGL Amaretto Di Saronno
SGL Baileys Irish Cream
SGL Campari
SGL Cointreau
SGL Drambuie
SGL Fire Ball
SGL Frangelico
SGL Godiva Chocolate
SGL Grand Marnier
SGL Jagermeister
SGL Kahlua
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Baileys Irish Cream
DBL Campari
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Fire Ball
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
Cocktails
Cocktails
57 Chevy
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Mojito
Brandi Alexander
Champagne Cocktail
Colorado Bulldog
French 75
La Sangria
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Dream
Mimosa
Mojito
Mongolian MF
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Purple Haze
Ranch Water
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Texas Mule
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Vida Paloma
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Martinis
Margs/Slushies
After Dinner
Shots
Sushi Cocktails
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
Red Wine
GLS 14 Hands Cabernet
GLS Paso Robles Austin Cabernet
GLS Love Pinot Noir
GLS Tint Negro Malvec
GLS Pessimist Blend
GLS Drumheller Merlot
GLS Roscato Rosso Sweet Red
BTL Antica Cabernet
BTL Austin Hope Cabernet
BTL Caymus Cabernet
BTL 14 Hands Cabernet
BTL Paso Robles Austin Cabernet
BTL Love Pinot Noir
BTL Tint Negro Malvec
BTL Pessimist Blend
BTL Drumheller Merlot
BTL Roscato Rosso Sweet Red
White Wine
GLS La Crema Chard
GLS Cupcake Lighthearted Chard
GLS Seaglass Riesling
GLS Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Montevina White Zin
GLS Flip Flop Moscato
GLS Noble Vines Pinot Grigio
BTL La Crema Chard
BTL Cupcake Lighthearted Chard
BTL Seaglass Riesling
BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Montevina White Zin
BTL Flip Flop Moscato
BTL Noble Vines Pinot Grigio
Champagne
Brunch
Small Plates
Classics
Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Cocktails
Bubbles
Catering
Salads
Passed Hors d'oeuvres
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
