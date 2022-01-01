El Campo restaurants you'll love
El Campo's top cuisines
Must-try El Campo restaurants
More about The Feed Store
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Feed Store
210 W Railroad St, El Campo
|Popular items
|The Kitchen Burger
|$10.50
|Texas Pecan Salad
|$13.00
|Catfish
|$13.50
More about Molli B's Coffee Cafe
Molli B's Coffee Cafe
1602 N. Mechanic, El Campo
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Combo
|$10.30
Choose any half sandwich and combine
with one of the following items: an 8 oz
cup of soup, side of fruit, small garden
salad.
|Molli B's Reuben
|$10.30
Tender corned beef smothered with melted
Swiss, and muenster cheese, topped with
sauerkraut and Molli B’s sauce, grilled
between two slices of rye bread.
|Poppyseed Cole Slaw
|$2.99
More about Bogie's Sports Bar and Grill
Bogie's Sports Bar and Grill
104 E 1st St, El Campo
More about Diamond W
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond W
503 S Mechanic St, El Campo
More about J's Patio & Sports Bar
J's Patio & Sports Bar
116 East 1st, El Campo