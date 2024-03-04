Greenhouse Kitchen - Waterloo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1730 W Ridgeway Ave, Suite 500, Waterloo, IA 50701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Icon Donuts & Sweetery - Waterloo
No Reviews
1730 W Ridgeway Ave #600 Waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurant
Starbecks Smokehouse Waterloo
No Reviews
250 Westfield Ave #101, Waterloo, IA 50701 waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurant
Bambinos Waterloo - 2110 Kimball Avenue
No Reviews
2110 Kimball Avenue Waterloo, IA 50702
View restaurant
The Other Place Waterloo - 360 E. Ridgeway Ave.
No Reviews
360 E. Ridgeway Ave. Waterloo, IA 50702
View restaurant
The Other Place on University Ave - 4214 University Ave.
No Reviews
4214 University Ave. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurant