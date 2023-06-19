Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grey Moss Inn

review star

No reviews yet

19010 Scenic Loop

Helotes, TX 78023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch and Dinner

Appetizers

Guacamole Norteño

$12.00

Avocados, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and queso fresco

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Melted asadero cheese served over a layer of chorizo mixed in with diced onions and jalapeños

Crostini de Camaron

$16.00

Six seasoned crostinis topped with guajillo shrimp, mango pico de gallo and queso fresco

Ignacios

$16.00

Mini tostadas with refried beans and melted asadero cheese topped with beef and chicken fajitas, pico de gallo, guacamole, and grilled galapeños garnished with queso fresco and crema

Garnachas de Guisados

$16.00

Three mini sopes filled with deshebrada, picadillo and chicharron topped with lettuce, tomato, crema and avocado salsa

Chicharron de Ribeye

$22.00

Fried ribeye tender tips served on top of our house guacamole with chiles toreados on the side

Tostadas de Ceviche Negro

$18.00

Shrimp and tilapia ceviche served over our homemade crispy tostadas

Empanadas

$18.00

Three homemade corn tortilla empanadas filled with deshebrada, picadillo and chicken tinga

Mini Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Three jalapeño peppers stuffed with picadillo and potatoes deep fried and served over our homemade ranchero salsa

Ensaladas y Sopas

Ensalada Caesar a la Mexicana

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cilantro, sliced cherry tomatoes, salty pepitas and crispy tortilla strips tossed in a creamy avocado caesar dressing

Ensalada de la Casa

$14.00

Spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, crispy tortilla strips mixed with our house chipotle vinaigrette dressing and topped with asadero cheese

Sopa de Fideo

$8.00

Tomato based broth with vermicelli noodles

Sopa de Fideo con Carne

$14.00

Tomato based broth with vermicelli noodles

Caldo Tlalpeño

$12.00

Chicken chipotle broth, shredded chicken, rice, avocado, muenster cheese and crispy tortilla strips

Caldo de Pollo

$12.00

Flavorful chicken broth loaded with vegetables like celery, carrots and potatoes served with shredded chicken and Spanish rice

Guisados

Cortadillo de Res (Carne Guisada)

$24.00

Tender cuts of beef, onions and bell peppers mixed with a mild salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Carne Deshebrada

$24.00

Shredded brisket with our signature guajillo salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

$20.00

Fried pork belly mixed with tomatillo salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Asado de Puerco

$20.00

Tender cuts of pork slow cooked and mixed with our signature guajillo sauce; served with rice and refried beans

Tinga de Pollo

$20.00

Shredded chicken mixed with a tomato-chipotle salsa; served with rice and refried beans

Mole de Pollo

$20.00

Shredded chicken breast served with our homemade mole sauce; served with rice and refried beans

Rajas con Queso

$18.00

Grilled poblano pepper slices, corn and queso panela slow cooked in a creamy white sauce; served with rice and refried beans

Traditional Dishes

Flautas

$18.00

Shredded chicken in thinly rolled corn tortillas and fried to a crispy golden brown topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado salsa and mexican crema; garnished with queso fresco and served with Spanish rice

Chile Relleno

$22.00

Poblano peppers stuffed with picadillo and potatoes, deep fried and served our tomato salsa with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans

Milanesas de Filete Miñon

$28.00

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin breaded with salt crackers and deep fried; served with rice and refried beans

Pollo en Salsa de Cilantro con Limón

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast served over our creamy cilantro lime rice with a side of grilled mixed vegetables

Filete de Salmon Zarandeado

$24.00

Blackened grilled salmon served over our cilantro lime rice with a side of grilled mixed vegetables;

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo salsa and asadero cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice

Enchiladas Norteñas

$18.00

Red tortillas filled with queso fresco and diced onions topped with guajillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, diced potatoes, diced carrots; garnished with queso fresco and mexican crema; served with a side of Spanish rice

Enchiladas de Mole

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with our homemade mole and garnished with roasted sesame seeds; served with a side of Spanish rice

Tacos

Tacos de Ribeye

$26.00

Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with diced beef ribeye, asadero cheese, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños and avocado salsa garnished with fresh cilantro and onions; served with borracho beans

Tacos Callejeros

$22.00

Mini corn tortillas (5) served with diced beef sirloin, bacon, onions, green bell peppers and asadero cheese garnished with fresh cilantro and onions; served with borracho beans

Tacos de Camaron

$24.00

Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with guajillo shrimp, asadero cheese, coleslaw and garnished with crema chipotle and sliced avocados; served with cilantro rice

Tacos de Pescado

$24.00

Grilled homestyle corn tortillas (3) served with fried cod, asadero cheese, coleslaw and garnished with crema chipotle and sliced avocado; served with cilantro rice

Parrilladas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00+

Chicken fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Beef Fajitas

$26.00+

Beef fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00+

Shrimp fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Chicken and Beef Fajitas

$26.00+

Chicken and beef fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00+

Chicken, beef and shrimp fajitas served with grilled onions, bell peppers, chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Vegetable Fajitas

$14.00+

Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and squash in a fajita seasoning served with chiles toreados, guacamole, rice and borracho beans

Kid's Plates

Cheese Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla with rice and refried beans

Chicken or Beef Quesadilla with Rice and Refried Beans

$14.00

Chicken or beef quesadilla with rice and refried beans

Chicken Strips and Fries

$14.00

Chicken strips and fries

Dessert

Flan

$10.00

Homemade rich vanilla custard topped with a layer of caramel and mixed berries

Churros

$12.00

Traditional churros served with vanilla ice cream and a variety of sauces for dipping

Pastel de Chocolate

$12.00

Classic chocolate cake drizzled with warm fudge and served with a side of vanilla ice cream

Pastel de Tres Leches

$12.00

Homemade cake drenched in sweet milk and topped with a variety of berry fruits

Sides

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Borracho Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Hot Cake (1)

$3.00

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Grilled Panela

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Taco de Ribeye (1)

$10.00

Taco Callejero (1)

$5.00

Taco de Camaron (1)

$9.00

Taco de Pescado (1)

$9.00

Plain Egg Taco

$3.00

Drinks

Mixed Drinks

Mossy Colada

$12.00

El Azul

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Paloma Original

$12.00

Vampiro

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spicy Mojito

$11.00

A "Greyt" Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bandera Mexicana

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Topo Chico Preparado

$6.00

Beer

Draft - Budlight

$6.00

Draft - Miller Lite

$6.00

Draft - Modelo

$6.00

Draft - Dos Equis

$6.00

Draft - Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Draft - Shiner Bock

$6.00

Bottle - Corona Extra

$7.00

Bottle - Corona Premier

$7.00

Bottle - Victoria

$7.00

Bottle - Budweiser

$7.00

Bottle - Bud Light

$7.00

Bottle - Heineken

$7.00

Bottle - Heineken 00

$7.00

Bottle - Blue Moon

$7.00

Bottle - Dos Equis

$7.00

Bottle - Pacifico

$7.00

Bottle - Modelo Especial

$7.00

Wine

Chandon Brut (Sparkling)

$76.00

Grand Cru (Chardonnay)

$9.00+

Grand Cru (Pinot Grigio)

$9.00+

Grand Cru (Cabarnet Sauvignon)

$9.00+

Grand Cru (Pinot Noir)

$9.00+

Austin Hope (Cabarnet Sauvignon)

$182.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Sodas

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffe

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Hot Mexican Chocolate

$3.50

Margaritas

Margarita Premium

$12.00+

House Margarita

$8.50+

"Mary Howell" Margarita

$12.00+

Coronita o Dosarita

$15.00

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$12.00+
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican restaurant nestled under huge oak trees in the quaint city of Grey Forest, Texas.

Location

19010 Scenic Loop, Helotes, TX 78023

Directions

