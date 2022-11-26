Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grille on Main

306 Main St

East Douglas, MA 01516

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Shareables

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Grilled- GLUTEN FREE Fried- Our hand battered chicken tenders cooked to perfection. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips loaded with cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

A mixture of cream cheese and cheese blends, artichokes, and spinach served with tortilla chips.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Party wings tossed in your favorite sauces or just plain.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks breaded and fried, served with house marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Bread

Buffalo Chicken Bread

$14.00

Baked bread topped with bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and finished with buffalo chicken.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Hand cut skin fries loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream.

Quesadillas

Cheese Ques

Cheese Ques

$10.00

Flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques

$17.00

Flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing.

Loaded Steak & Cheese Ques

Loaded Steak & Cheese Ques

$18.00

Flour tortilla loaded with shaved steak, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms.

Veggie Ques

Veggie Ques

$15.00

Flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Salads

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$8.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, house Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$14.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, house Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION

Small Garden

Small Garden

$7.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION

Large Garden

Large Garden

$12.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and seasoned grilled chicken THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives. Tossed in a red wine and extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION

Children's Menu

Hand breaded chicken tender served with French fries
Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese on your choice of bread served with French fries

Kid Pasta and Meatballs

Kid Pasta and Meatballs

$8.00

Hand rolled meatball with your choice of pasta topped with house marinara

Kid Macaroni & Cheese

Kid Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Our house made Mac and cheese

Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

6 ounce burger served with French fries

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

6 ounce burger topped with cheese and served with French fries

Kid Chicken Parmesan

Kid Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Breaded chicken tender topped with mozzarella cheese, served with pasta and marinara sauce

Kid Hotdog

Kid Hotdog

$7.00

Grilled hot dog served with hand cut French fries

Sandwich Board

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy mayo served on your choice of bread THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Hand rolled meatballs topped with house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken grilled OR fried, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

Thick cut turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Smackin Sandwich

Smackin Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved steak grilled and topped with cheesy Mac n cheese, hand breaded onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun

Burger

Burger

$16.00

Our award winning certified angus beef burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Entree

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$21.00

Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, bacon, and peas tossed in a creamy Parmesan sauce with your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded chicken fried, topped with house marinara and mozzarella cheese served over your choice of pasta

Mac N' it your Way

Mac N' it your Way

$16.00

Plain, BBQ, or buffalo tossed in our house made creamy cheese sauce and pasta. You can choose to add chicken if you would like.

Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$18.00

Hand rolled meatballs with your choice of pasta topped with house marinara.

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$25.00

Slow roasted short ribs topped with fried onion rings and a Demi glaze served over mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

New York Strip

New York Strip

$31.00

Choice 12oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to your liking, topped with a garlic compound butter and served with your choice of potato and vegetable THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh haddock fillet battered and fried served with hand cut French fries and house made coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$20.00

Baked haddock topped with buttered ritz and served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$20.00

Broiled haddock with herbs and served with your choice of potato and vegetable THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION

Salmon

Salmon

$25.00

Fresh Atlantic haddock cooked your choice of grilled with a teriyaki glaze OR blackened and served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$19.00

Baked chicken topped with a creamy parmesan sauce and served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.00
Loaded Baked

Loaded Baked

$4.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$3.00
Loaded Mashed

Loaded Mashed

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Pasta with Butter

$8.00
Pasta with Marinara

Pasta with Marinara

$8.00
Sweet FF

Sweet FF

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Skin Fries

Skin Fries

$6.00

zucchini

$3.00

Broccoli

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.00
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Daily Specials

Pepperoni bites

Pepperoni bites

$11.00

pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with Shaved parmesan cheese and marinara

Chicken bacon ranch nachos

Chicken bacon ranch nachos

$19.00

Fresh Tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Topped with lettuce and tomato

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sausage and spinach stuffed mushrooms baked and served with a side of marinara

Blackened shrimp alfredo

Blackened shrimp alfredo

$26.00

Blackened shrimp served over alfredo tossed with broccoli and your choice of pasta

Marinated pork chops

$20.00

Twin cut pork chops marinated with a sweet and tangy sauce grilled and served with your choice of potato and vegetable of the day

Panko mango habanero salmon

$30.00

Grilled salmon finished in the oven with panko bread crumbs and a mango habanero sauce. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable of the day

BBQ steak tips

BBQ steak tips

$27.00

Hand cut steak tips cooked to your liking finished with a homemade BBQ sauce and fried onion rings. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable of the day

Haddock Puttanesca

$21.00

Fried haddock served over rice and finished with a tomato, green olive, Kalamata olive, mushroom onion and caper sauce

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Blondie Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Good Friends-Good Food

306 Main St, East Douglas, MA 01516

