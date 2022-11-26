Grille on Main
306 Main St
East Douglas, MA 01516
Popular Items
Shareables
Chicken Tenders
Grilled- GLUTEN FREE Fried- Our hand battered chicken tenders cooked to perfection. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Loaded Nachos
Corn tortilla chips loaded with cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A mixture of cream cheese and cheese blends, artichokes, and spinach served with tortilla chips.
Chicken Wings
Party wings tossed in your favorite sauces or just plain.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks breaded and fried, served with house marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Bread
Baked bread topped with bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and finished with buffalo chicken.
Potato Skins
Hand cut skin fries loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream.
Quesadillas
Cheese Ques
Flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques
Flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Loaded Steak & Cheese Ques
Flour tortilla loaded with shaved steak, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms.
Veggie Ques
Flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms and onions.
Salads
Small Caesar
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, house Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION
Large Caesar
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, house Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION
Small Garden
Crispy romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION
Large Garden
Crispy romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and seasoned grilled chicken THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION
Greek Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and black olives. Tossed in a red wine and extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN NOTE SECTION
Children's Menu
Kid Chicken Fingers
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on your choice of bread served with French fries
Kid Pasta and Meatballs
Hand rolled meatball with your choice of pasta topped with house marinara
Kid Macaroni & Cheese
Our house made Mac and cheese
Kid Hamburger
6 ounce burger served with French fries
Kid Cheeseburger
6 ounce burger topped with cheese and served with French fries
Kid Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken tender topped with mozzarella cheese, served with pasta and marinara sauce
Kid Hotdog
Grilled hot dog served with hand cut French fries
Sandwich Board
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy mayo served on your choice of bread THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Meatball Sub
Hand rolled meatballs topped with house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken grilled OR fried, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Turkey Club
Thick cut turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Smackin Sandwich
Shaved steak grilled and topped with cheesy Mac n cheese, hand breaded onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun
Burger
Our award winning certified angus beef burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Entree
Chicken Carbonara
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, bacon, and peas tossed in a creamy Parmesan sauce with your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken fried, topped with house marinara and mozzarella cheese served over your choice of pasta
Mac N' it your Way
Plain, BBQ, or buffalo tossed in our house made creamy cheese sauce and pasta. You can choose to add chicken if you would like.
Pasta & Meatballs
Hand rolled meatballs with your choice of pasta topped with house marinara.
Short Ribs
Slow roasted short ribs topped with fried onion rings and a Demi glaze served over mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable. THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
New York Strip
Choice 12oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to your liking, topped with a garlic compound butter and served with your choice of potato and vegetable THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Fish & Chips
Fresh haddock fillet battered and fried served with hand cut French fries and house made coleslaw and tarter sauce.
Baked Haddock
Baked haddock topped with buttered ritz and served with your choice of potato and vegetable
Broiled Haddock
Broiled haddock with herbs and served with your choice of potato and vegetable THIS ITEM CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE PLEASE SPECIFY IN THE NOTE SECTION
Salmon
Fresh Atlantic haddock cooked your choice of grilled with a teriyaki glaze OR blackened and served with your choice of potato and vegetable
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Baked chicken topped with a creamy parmesan sauce and served with your choice of potato and vegetable
Sides
Daily Specials
Pepperoni bites
pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with Shaved parmesan cheese and marinara
Chicken bacon ranch nachos
Fresh Tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Topped with lettuce and tomato
Stuffed Mushrooms
Sausage and spinach stuffed mushrooms baked and served with a side of marinara
Blackened shrimp alfredo
Blackened shrimp served over alfredo tossed with broccoli and your choice of pasta
Marinated pork chops
Twin cut pork chops marinated with a sweet and tangy sauce grilled and served with your choice of potato and vegetable of the day
Panko mango habanero salmon
Grilled salmon finished in the oven with panko bread crumbs and a mango habanero sauce. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable of the day
BBQ steak tips
Hand cut steak tips cooked to your liking finished with a homemade BBQ sauce and fried onion rings. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable of the day
Haddock Puttanesca
Fried haddock served over rice and finished with a tomato, green olive, Kalamata olive, mushroom onion and caper sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Good Friends-Good Food
306 Main St, East Douglas, MA 01516