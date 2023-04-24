- Home
- /
- Waite Park
- /
- Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Waite Park
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill Waite Park
No reviews yet
137 2nd Avenue South
Waite Park, MN 56387
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
Hot Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese, Served with grilled bread and chips.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Breaded cheddar cheese curds served w/ choice of dipping sauce
Wood-Roasted Quesadillas
Spit-roasted chicken, melted cheese, onions, peppers, jalapeños and tomatoes in fresh-grilled tortillas. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Texas Egg Rolls
Made from scratch, crispy egg roll stuffed with pulled pork, cabbage, carrots, and a touch of BBQ sauce. Served with our tangy mustard sauce.
Grizzly Skins- Half
Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon, served with our seasoned sour cream
Grizzly Skins- Full
Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon, served with our seasoned sour cream
Firecracker Shrimp
Fresh shrimp tossed in Thai chili sauce. Served with grilled fresh pineapple.
Hand Breaded Boneless Wings
hand breaded boneless wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese
Wood-Fired Wings
bone in wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese
Onion Rings
Crispy beer battered onion rings
Cheese Fries
Salads and Soups
Applewood Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad
Rotisserie smoked fajita chicken or grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions and roasted corn on top of crisp romaine with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans and chipotle ranch.
Garden Starter Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, croutons, cheese, and choice of dressing
Caesar Starter Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and herb Caesar dressing
Goat Cheese & Pepita Starter Salad
Mixed greens, craisins, pepitas, and goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, corn salsa, bacon, and pickles, with our house made tequila lime dressing
Apple Pecan Salad
Fresh romaine, diced apples, toasted pecans, grapes, and blue cheese crumbles, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine, wood-roasted chicken, tomatoes, bacon, cucmbers, cheddar jack cheese, carrots, toasted pecans, and ranch dressing.
Soup of Day-Cup
Please call location to inquire about the Soup of the Day
Soup of Day-Crock
Please call location to inquire about the Soup of the Day
Chicken Wild Rice - Cup
Our famous chicken and wild rice soup served with fresh bread.
Chicken Wild Rice - Crock
Our famous chicken and wild rice soup served with fresh bread.
Caesar Salad
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, with choice of grilled chicken or seasoned taco Beef, pico de gallo, black olives, shredded cheese, sauteed peppers & onions. w/ chipotle ranch
LG Goat Cheese & Pepita
Mixed greens, craisins, pepitas, and goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette
Favorites
Bear Creek Pasta
Angel hair pasta, wood-roasted chicken, bacon and sautéed mushrooms, tossed with Dijon-honey or Parmesan cream pasta, topped with Cheddar-Jack and Mozzarella cheese, baked to a golden brown.
House Made Mac & Cheese
Our house made macaroni & cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs and scallions.
Nashville Mac & Cheese
Our house made macaroni & cheese topped with Nashville Hot breaded chicken.
Brisket Mac & Cheese
Our house made macaroni & cheese topped with BBQ brisket.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Tender chicken filets hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with our house made coleslaw and your choice of one side.
Sizzling Fajitas
Peppers and onions with your choice of steak, wood-roasted chicken or grilled chicken. Served with tortillas, lettuce, Cheddar-Jack cheese, and tomatoes.
BBQ Burnt Ends Brisket Platter
Tender pieces of beef brisket seared and caramelized with our house made BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion straws. Served over smashed potatoes with cheese sauce and scallions
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Fresh hand cut Atlantic Salmon seasoned and grilled with olive oil. Served with Side Steam vegetables and Parmesan pasta. Chose simply grilled or blackened topped with citrus rum sauce.
Northern Lakes Walleye
Crisp beer battered walleye served with waffle fries, creamy coleslaw.
Pan Seared Shrimp with Fresh Veggies
Jumbo shrimp, pan seared with herbs and sweet & spicy chili sauce. Served with fresh veggies and smashed potatoes.
Wood Smoked Rotisserie
Grizzly's Baby Back Ribs Half-Rack
Tender baby back ribs smoked for hours and basted with our sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and house made coleslaw.
Grizzly's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Tender baby back ribs smoked for hours and basted with our sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and house made coleslaw.
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Fresh chicken seasoned with our special rub and wood-roasted. Served with your choice of one side.
Quarter Rotisserie Chicken- White
Fresh chicken seasoned with our special rub and wood-roasted. Served with your choice of one side.
Quarter Rotisserie Chicken- Dark
Fresh chicken seasoned with our special rub and wood-roasted. Served with your choice of one side.
Ribs & Chicken
1/2 rack of Grizzly’s baby back ribs served with 1/4 Grizzly’s famous wood-roasted chicken (choose white or dark meat). Served with your choice of one side and house made coleslaw.
Premium Cut Steaks
Tenderloin Medallions
Two seasoned and grilled tenderloin medallions, topped with house-made bourbon sauce and sauteed mushrooms. *
Wood-Fired House Sirloin
A half pound **, USDA choice, aged and seasoned top sirloin *
Wood-Fired Peppercorn Sirloin
A half pound **, USDA chioce, aged and seasoned top sirloin seasoned with our ground pepper seasoning, grilled to perfection and finished off with our house-made bourbon sauce. *
Lodge Ribeye
14oz** USDA choice premium ribeye steak aged for 28 days, then grilled on our wood-fired broiler. *
Skillet Flat Iron Steak
A half-pound** USDA choice flat iron steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers. *
Burgers
Jalapeño Smoked Cheddar Burger
Jalapeño, smoked Cheddar cheese and bacon infused into a fresh ground beef patty. Layered with pickles, fried onions and spicy mayo served on a grilled pretzel bun.
Wisconsin Cheeseburger
Double Wisconsin American cheese, grilled onions, sliced pickles and Grizzly's burger sauce.
Brown Sugar Bacon & Smoked Cheddar Burger
House made cinnamon brown sugar bacon combined with smoked cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce
Build Your Own Burger
A 6oz (pre-cooked weight) grilled fresh ground beef patty served on a buttered and toasted bun with your choice of one side.
Sandwiches & Tacos
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Wood-roasted pork topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce and fried pickles.
Carolina Pork Sandwich
Wood-roasted pork topped with sweet & tangy mustard sauce and coleslaw
Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom
Grilled Chunks of flat iron steak and fresh sauteed mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a grilled ciabatta hoagie.
Spicy Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Grizzly's wood-roasted chicken, spicy veggies, jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo on a toasted pretzel bun.
Chicken Avocado & Bacon Sandwich
Grizzly's wood-roasted chicken, fresh avocado, thick-cut bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing, tomato, and spring mix, served on a grilled brioche bun.
Chicken Tacos
Tacos filled with rotisserie chicken, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico, lettuce, and chipotle ranch.
Walleye Tacos - Breaded
Fried walleye with cabbage, mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, and pico de gallo
Walleye Tacos- Blackened
Blackened walleye with cabbage, mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos
Tacos filled with fried shrimp, mozzarella cheese, Thai chili sauce, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, cabbage, and cilantro lime sour cream
Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch, w/ choice of side
Dessert
Side Items
French Fries (side)
French Fries (Basket)
Sweet Potato Fries (basket)
Sweet Potato Fries (side)
Fresh Vegetables (Side)
Smashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Hash Browns
Waffle Fries (side)
Waffle Fries (Basket)
Parmesan Pasta (side)
Coleslaw (side)
Sm Sauce
Lg Sauce
Baked Potato
Onion Rings (Side)
Chicken Wild Rice - Cup
Our famous chicken and wild rice soup served with fresh bread.
Soup of Day-Cup
Please call location to inquire about the Soup of the Day