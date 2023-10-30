Grotto Pizza Millsboro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Grotto Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar... Serving the legendary taste since 1960!
Location
30201 Commerce Drive, Millsboro, DE 19966
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
4.2 • 847
28544 Dupont Blvd Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurant
Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
No Reviews
36932 Silicato Drive Long Neck, DE 19966
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Millsboro
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
4.2 • 847
28544 Dupont Blvd Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurant