Gusano's Pizzeria Fort Smith, AR

649 Reviews

$$

5505 Phoenix Ave

Fort Smith, AR 72903

Popular Items

Breadstix with Cheese
13" Create Your Own
16" Create Your Own

Appetizers

Breadstix with Cheese

$6.99

Ciabatta Pizza Bread

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hot Wings

$11.99

Meatball Skillet

$9.99

Mozzarella Stix

$8.99

Pizzadilla

$8.99

Pizza Dip

$11.49

Spicy Spinach Dip

$11.49

Supreme Pizzadilla

$9.49

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$5.29

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Veggie Salad

$10.99

Super Salad

$12.49

Greek Salad

$10.99

Small Greek Salad

$5.29

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.99

Italian Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Hawg Salad

$11.99

Small House Salad

$5.29

Dinner Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

$5.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.99

Dagwood

$12.99

The Godfather

$12.99

Ham & Cheesy

$11.99

Hawaiian Turkey

$11.99

Italian Beef

$12.99

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Italian Meatball

$12.99

Italian Sub

$12.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.59

Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Club Wrap

$11.59

Greek Wrap

$11.59

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.75

Spaghetti LIGHT

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.75

Chicken Alfredo LIGHT

$9.99

Chicken Pesto

$13.75

Chicken Pesto LIGHT

$9.99

10" Gluten Free Crust

10" GF Carnivore Craze

$14.39

10" GF CHI-TOWN CLASSIC

$14.39

10" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.39

10" GF Crazy's BBQ Chicken

$14.39

10" GF Dan-O-Mite

$14.39

10" GF Deluxe Hawaiian

$14.39

10" GF Ditka

$14.39

10" GF Grub's Choice

$14.39

10" GF Hawaiian

$14.39

10" GF Hawg Wild

$14.39

10" GF Herbivore Delight

$14.39

10" GF Leaf Erikson

$14.39

10" GF Margherita

$14.39

10" GF Moosehead

$14.39

10" GF Pesto Chicken

$14.39

10" GF Signature Spinach

$14.39

10" GF Spicy Pepperoni

$12.24

10" GF Summer BBQ

$14.39

10" GF TACO PIZZA

$14.39

10" GF TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$14.39

10" GF The Big Cheese

$14.39

10" GF The Buffalo Chicken

$14.39

10" GF The Chaplin

$14.39

10" GF The Cheeseburger

$14.39

10" GF The Deluxe

$15.39

10" GF The Dirty Bird

$14.39

10" GF The Hula

$14.39

10" Gluten Free

$12.19

10" Gluten Free Half & Half

10" Traditional Crust

10" Create Your Own

$11.99

10" Half & Half

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

10" The Big Cheese

$14.99

10" The Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

10" Carnivore Craze

$14.99

10" The Chaplin

$14.99

10" The Cheeseburger

$14.99

10" CHI-TOWN CLASSIC

$14.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

10" Crazy's BBQ Chicken

$14.99

10" Dan-O-Mite

$14.99

10" The Deluxe

$16.50

10" Deluxe Hawaiian

$14.99

10" The Dirty Bird

$14.99

10" Ditka

$14.99

10" Grub's Choice

$14.99

10" Hawaiian

$14.99

10" Hawg Wild

$14.99

10" Herbivore Delight

$14.99

10" The Hula

$14.99

10" Leaf Erikson

$14.99

10" Margherita

$14.99

10" Moosehead

$14.99

10" Pesto Chicken

$14.99

10" Spicy Pepperoni

$12.75

10" Signature Spinach

$14.99

10" Summer BBQ

$14.99

10" TACO PIZZA

$14.99

10" Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99

12" Chicago Style

12" Create Your Own

$22.49

12" Half & Half

12" BIG Cheese

$26.99

12" Carnivore Craze

$26.99

12" CHI-TOWN CLASSIC

$26.99

12" The Deluxe

$27.99

12" Deluxe Hawaiian

$26.99

12" Ditka

$26.99

12" Leaf Erikson

$26.99

12" Grub's Choice

$26.99

12" Hawaiian

$26.99

12" Hawg Wild

$26.99

12" Herbivore Delight

$26.99

12" Margherita

$23.99

12" Moosehead

$26.99

12" Spicy Pepperoni

$22.95

12" Signature Spinach

$26.99

13" Traditional Crust

13" Create Your Own

$17.49

13" Half & Half

13" Crazy's BBQ Chicken

$19.49

13" The Big Cheese

$19.49

13" The Buffalo Chicken

$19.49

13" Carnivore Craze

$19.49

13" The Chaplin

$19.49

13" The Cheeseburger

$19.49

13" CHI-TOWN CLASSIC

$19.49

13" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.49

13" Dan-O-Mite

$19.49

13" The Deluxe

$20.99

13" Deluxe Hawaiian

$19.49

13" The Dirty Bird

$19.49

13" Ditka

$19.49

13" Leaf Erikson

$19.49

13" Grub's Choice

$19.49

13" Hawaiian

$19.49

13" Hawg Wild

$19.49

13" Herbivore Delight

$19.49

13" The Hula

$19.49

13" Margherita

$19.49

13" Moosehead

$19.49

13" Pesto Chicken

$19.49

13" Spicy Pepperoni

$16.60

13" Signature Spinach

$19.49

13" Summer BBQ

$19.49

13" TACO PIZZA

$19.49

13" Teriyaki Chicken

$19.49

16" Traditional Crust

16" Create Your Own

$24.99

16" Half & Half

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.99

16" Crazy's BBQ Chicken

$26.99

16" The Big Cheese

$26.99

16" The Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

16" Carnivore Craze

$26.99

16" The Chaplin

$26.99

16" CHI-TOWN CLASSIC

$26.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.99

16" The Cheeseburger

$26.99

16" Dan-O-Mite

$26.99

16" The Deluxe

$27.99

16" Deluxe Hawaiian

$26.99

16" The Dirty Bird

$26.99

16" Ditka

$26.99

16" Leaf Erikson

$26.99

16" Grub's Choice

$26.99

16" Hawaiian

$26.99

16" Hawg Wild

$26.99

16" Herbivore Delight

$26.99

16" The Hula

$26.99

16" Margherita

$26.99

16" Moosehead

$26.99

16" Pesto Chicken

$26.99

16" Spicy Pepperoni

$22.95

16" Signature Spinach

$26.99

16" Summer BBQ

$26.99

16" TACO PIZZA

$26.99

16" Teriyaki Chicken

$26.99

8" Traditional Crust

8" Create Your Own

$8.49

8" Half & Half

8" Crazy's BBQ Chicken

$9.49

8" The Big Cheese

$9.49

8" The Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

8" Carnivore Craze

$9.49

8" The Chaplin

$9.49

8" The Cheeseburger

$9.49

8" CHI-TOWN CLASSIC

$9.49

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.49

8" Dan-O-Mite

$9.49

8" The Deluxe

$10.50

8" Deluxe Hawaiian

$9.49

8" The Dirty Bird

$9.49

8" Ditka

$9.49

8" Leaf Erikson

$9.49

8" Grub's Choice

$9.49

8" Hawaiian

$9.49

8" Hawg Wild

$9.49

8" Herbivore Delight

$9.49

8" The Hula

$9.49

8" Margherita

$9.49

8" Moosehead

$9.49

8" Pesto Chicken

$9.49

8" Spicy Pepperoni

$8.07

8" Signature Spinach

$9.49

8" Summer BBQ

$9.49

8" Taco Pizza

$9.49

8" Teriyaki Chicken

$9.49

9" Chicago Style

9" Create Your Own

$15.49

9" Half & Half

9" Big Cheese

$17.49

9" Carnivore Craze

$17.49

9" CHIT-TOWN CLASSIC

$17.49

9" The Deluxe

$18.99

9" Deluxe Hawaiian

$17.49

9" Ditka

$17.49

9" Leaf Erikson

$17.49

9" Grub's Choice

$17.49

9" Hawaiian

$17.49

9" Hawg Wild

$17.49

9" Herbivore Delight

$17.49

9" Moosehead

$17.49

9" Spicy Pepperoni

$14.87

9" Signature Spinach

$17.49

Calzones

Pepperoni & Italian Sausage Calzone

$13.49

Carlos' Supreme Calzone

$13.49

Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$13.49

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.99

Desserts

Brownie

$4.99

Cookie Stix

$4.99

10" Dessert Pizza

$10.99

13" Dessert Pizza

$13.99

10" Half/Half Dessert Pizza

$10.99

13" Half/Half Dessert Pizza

$13.99

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Dressing

$0.50

Extra Frito Scoops

$1.00

N/A Bevs

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

GAL Sweet Tea

$2.99

GAL Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Togo Cup

$1.89

Coke

$2.89

Cherry Coke

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Water

Kids Soda

$1.89

Coffee

$1.49

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Club Soda

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.00

Takeout Promos

13" CYO

$17.99

13" Half & Half 1 Topping w/ Breadstix (Copy)

$17.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Gusano's Fort Smith, Northwest Arkansas favorite Chicago Style Pizza and sandwiches. Our location offers a modern design inside, as well as a large patio with 2 large flat screen TVs so you don't miss any of your favorite sports teams. We have the coldest beer in town and offer amazing happy hour pricings plus daily food specials for lunch and dinner. We hope to see you soon.

Website

Location

5505 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Directions

Gusano's Pizzeria image
Gusano's Pizzeria image

