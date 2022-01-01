Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

HABLO TACOS

review star

No reviews yet

1462 NE Cushing Dr.

Suite 130

BEND, OR 97701

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Carnitas Taco
Barbacoa Taco

TACOS

All served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Pineapple/Salsa Avocado. Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro.

Barbacoa Taco

$3.75

Salsa Roja. Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Salsa Verde. Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro.

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.75

Chipotle/Salsa Avocado. Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro.

Wild Mexican Shrimp & Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Salsa Verde/Habanero Crema. Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, chopped onion, and cilantro.

Fried Oregon Rockfish Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Salsa Verde/Habanero Crema/Pico de Gallo, shredded cabbage, and oaxca cheese

Green Chili Taco

$3.75

Large folded taco w/ Pablano, Jalapeno, onion, Oaxaca cheese, salsa verde

Mushroom Taco (VG)

$3.75

vegan cheese/ green chili/ salsa macha

Brirria Tacos

$13.50Out of stock

VAMPIROS

Barbacoa Vampiros

$6.00

Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo.

Carnitas Vampiros

$6.00

Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja, Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo.

Chicken Tinga Vampiros

$6.00

Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja, Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo.

Al Pastor Vampiros

$5.00

Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja, Served with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo.

TACO BOWL

Served with shredded cabbage, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & sliced avocado

Taco Bowl

$14.00

All Bowls with shredded cabbage, oaxca cheese, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado

THIS AND THAT

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Quesadilla

$4.00

Oaxaca and Cotija Cheese

Aguachile

$7.00

Street Corn

$3.50

Torta

$13.00

CHIPS & DIP

Chips And Guacamole

$7.00

Bean Dip

$5.00

Chicken Tinga/Avocado

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Salsa De Queso

$6.00Out of stock

SIDES & EXTRAS

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Fresh Avocado

$1.00

Tortillas (3 ea)

$1.00

Habanero Crema

$0.50

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Chili Toreados

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Side of Chips

$0.25

NA/ BEVERAGES

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Sparkling Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coke (Fountain Drink)

$2.00

Sprite (Fountain Drink)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Fountain Drink)

$2.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1462 NE Cushing Dr., Suite 130, BEND, OR 97701

Directions

