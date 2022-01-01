Restaurant header imageView gallery

Half Day Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

200 VILLAGE GREEN

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL 60069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brew House Wings
All American Double Stack
Serious Bacon Cheeseburger

In The Beginning....

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Soup of the day

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99

Soup of the day

Cheese Curds

$12.99

Loaded Chips

$14.99

Pork Pot Stickers

$13.99

Reuben Rolls

$13.99

Pepper & Salt Shrimp

$16.99

Mango Mahi Quesadilla

$16.99

Traditional Pretzels

$11.99

Grilled Sausage

$13.99

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$11.99

Half Day Beer Brined Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Seasoned Potato Chips and Dips

$7.99

Grilled Chix Tenders

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Wings

Brew House Wings

$16.99

Burgers/Bowls

All American Double Stack

$14.99

Brew House Bison Burger

$18.99

Truffle Farm Burger

$17.99

Serious Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Housemade Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Sliders

Smoked Brisket Sliders

$15.99

Prime Rib Sliders

$16.99

Angus Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.99

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$16.99

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Greens

House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Half Day Chop Salad

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Cesar Salad

$5.99

Sandwich/Wraps

Wood-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Classic Reuben

$13.99

Stack'em High BLT

$13.99

Veggie Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$14.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Half Day Club Sandwich

$14.99

Pizzas

Cheesy Pizza

$12.99

White Pizza

$14.99

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Garden Pizza

$15.99

Chicago Style Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Sausage & Cheese Pizza

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Half Day Pizza

$17.99

Main Plates

Ginger Soy Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Skirt Steak

$23.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$13.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Chips

$2.99

Asparagus

$2.99

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Apples

$1.99

Grapes

$1.99

Focaccia Bread

$1.99

Sd Merktz Cheese

$0.50

Sd Parm Truffle

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Cesar Salad

$4.99

Side Sauces

Side Sauces

$0.25

Desserts

Sweet N Salty Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Fresh Cinnamon Sticks

$7.99

8 fresh cinnamon sticks cooked to order

Carrot Cake

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kid Chx Nugget

$8.29

Kid Chz Burger

$8.29

Kid Pasta

$8.29

Kid Corndogs

$8.29

Kid Mac & Chz

$8.29

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Half Day Brewing has the perfect space just for you! Sit in our brewpub and enjoy a cold beer brewed just feet away! Watch your favorite game on one of our many flat screens. Sit at the bar, or any of the surrounding tables. When the weather permits, enjoy a nice breeze from our large open garage doors connecting to the patio. Want to enjoy the sun? Sit at any of our outdoor tables! Sit by one of our outdoor fire pits or up at our outdoor bar! Looking to dine inside? Have a seat at one of our booths or tables, by our large windows or the warm fireplace.

Website

Location

200 VILLAGE GREEN, LINCOLNSHIRE, IL 60069

Directions

