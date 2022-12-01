Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Bars & Lounges

Half Moon Saloon

No reviews yet

231 W 2nd St

Mount Vernon, IN 47620

Chicken Strip Basket
Philly Chees Steak Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Daily Specials

Chili

$4.99

Chili and Grilled Cheese

$6.99

BURGER OF THE MONTH

$13.99

Italian Veggie Beef Soup

$4.99

Italian Veggie Beef Soup and Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Salisbury Steak

$11.99

Pizza

14 inch Pizza Cheese Only

$10.00

14 inch Pizza Pepperoni

$13.00

14 inch Pizza Meat Lovers

$15.00

14 inch Pizza Deluxe

$15.00

14 inch Veggie

$14.00

7 inch Cheese

$5.00

7 Inch Pepperoni

$7.00

7 inch Meat Lovers

$8.00

7 inch Deluxe

$8.00

7 inch Veggie

$7.00

Peppercinis

$1.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

To go Salad Large

$10.00

One Trip Salad

$8.00

All You Can Eat Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Catfish Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$11.00

Philly Chees Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Double Half Pound Moon Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Ranch Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Hot Hen

$11.00

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Ranch Bacon Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Hot Hen

$11.00

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Half Pound Moon Burger

$11.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Starters

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Pickle

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Petals

$7.00Out of stock

Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$7.00

Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Show Me Your Tots

$10.00

Spicy Green Beans

$7.00

Wings

Traditional 6 Piece Wings

$9.00

Traditional 12 Piece Wings

$14.00

9 Piece Chicken Bites

$6.00

18 Piece Chicken Bites

$10.00

Lunch Sides

Seashore Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mains-after 4 PM

Smoked Bourbon Pork Chop

$17.00

Bourbon Chicken

$15.00

12 Oz Ribeye

$26.00

8 Oz Filet

$28.00

EXTRA SAUCES

extra ranch

$0.50

extra honey mustard

$0.50

extra Italian

$0.50

extra poppy seed

$0.50

extra french

$0.50

extra blue cheese

$0.50

extra 1000 island

$0.50

extra BBQ

$0.50

extra kickin bourbon

$0.50

extra buffalo

$0.50

extra garlic parmesan

$0.50

extra Xtr HOT

$0.50

extra teriyaki

$0.50

extra asian ginger

$0.50

extra Korean BBQ

$0.50

extra cheese sauce

$0.50

extra spicy chipotle

$0.50

extra marinara

$0.50

extra horseradish

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.49Out of stock

French Silk Pie

$4.29

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Cookie & Cream

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Classic bar bites with a twist!! Pizza, wings and appetizers.

Location

