Bars & Lounges
American

Chaser's Bar & Grill

789 Reviews

$$

2131 w franklin st

Evansville, IN 47708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

POPEYE SALAD
THURS. LUNCH SPECIAL
WESTSIDER PIZZA

APPETIZERS

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$11.99

BBQ NACHOS

$12.99

BREAD STICKS

$4.99

CATFISH BITES

$8.99

CHEESE LOGS

$7.99

EGG ROLLS

$6.99

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$9.99

LOADED WAFFLE FRIES

$7.99

ONION RINGS

$7.99

PICKLE FRIES

$7.99

PRETZEL BITES

$7.99

SPICY CHEESE BALLS

$6.99

SOUP & SALAD

POPEYE SALAD

$12.99

Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Our Chef Salad comes with all the toppings you need! A bed of lettuce piled high with ham, turkey, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken for $1.99 more.

APPLE PECAN SALAD

$10.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

BOWL OF CHILI

$4.99

A bowl of homemade chili with just the right amount of spice, topped with cheese and onion.

BOWL OF SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade soup of the day. Ask one of our fabulous employee’s what we’ve got today!

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99

SOUP & SALAD ( 1 TIME) W/DRINK

$12.99

TIPS & PASTA

STEAK TIPS

$14.99

LASAGNA (4 P.M.)

$13.99

WINGS

TRADITIONAL

$12.99

BONELESS

$11.99

SANDWICHES & TENDERS

TENDERLOIN

$9.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

PHILLY CHEESE

$11.99

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$9.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$9.99

STROMBOLI

$9.99

HOT TURKEY CLUB

$9.99

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.99

BURGERS

CHASERS CLASSIC BACON CHEESE BURGER

$10.99

SPICY COWBOY BACON BURGER

$11.99

HUMPTY DUMPTY BURGER

$11.99

BOURBON BACON BURGER

$11.99

WESTERN BBQ BACON BURGER

$12.99

BLEU CHEESE BURGER

$12.99

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$12.99

BYOB

$7.99

FLATBREADS

PHILLY STEAK FLATBREAD

$13.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD

$13.99

CHIPOTLE RANCH CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$13.99

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$11.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

DELUXE PIZZA

$22.99+

This thin crust pizza is loaded with all of our favorite toppings! Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Available in both 12” and 16” sizes.

VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.99+

This thin crust pizza is so packed full of veggies, you won’t even feel bad about cheating on your diet! Load it up with everything we’ve got, or just a few favorites. Available in 12” and 16” sizes.

WESTSIDER PIZZA

$19.99+

A West Side must have, and our top selling pizza! The Westsider comes with a BBQ sauce base, and loaded with pork, red onion, plenty of cheese and finished off with BBQ Grippo’s crumbled on top. Yum! Available in 12” and 16” thin crust sizes.

BIG FRANKLIN PIZZA

$22.99+

TACO PIZZA

$17.99+

BYO PIZZA

$3 ONE TOPPING PIZZA

$3.00

12" BYO Pizza

$9.99

This 12” thin crust pizza is perfect for 1-2 people. Starting at $8.99, add as many or as few toppings as you’d like to build the perfect pizza just the way you like it. Additional toppings are $0.99 each.

16" BYO Pizza

$14.99

This 16” thin crust pizza serves about 4 people. Starting at $12.99, add as many or as few toppings as you’d like to build the perfect pizza just the way you like it. Additional toppings are $1.49 each.

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS POPCORN SHRIMP

$6.00Out of stock

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

SIDES

SIDE OF CELERY

$1.99

SIDE OF COLE SLAW

$2.99

SIDE OF COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.99

SIDE OF GRIPPOS

$1.99

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.99

SIDE OF PASTSA SALAD

$2.99

SIDE OF PEPPERONCINIS

$1.99

SIDE OF RUFFLES

$1.99

SIDE OF WAFFLE FRIES

$4.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

LUNCH & SPECIALS

MON. LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.50

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, corn or cali blend, and a dinner roll

TUES. LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.50

Country fried chicken served with mashed potatoes and white gravy, corn and a dinner roll

WED. LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.50

The Manhattan is made on top of a slice of bread, layered with mashed potatoes, roast beef and smothered in gravy. Your choice of green beans or broccoli mix.

THURS. LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.50

Baked or regular spaghetti with a meat sauce, served with garlic cheese bread.

FRI. LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.50

Hand breaded catfish bites, served with choice of 2 sides and hush puppies.

LATE NIGHT

WESTSIDER PIZZA

$19.99+

A West Side must have, and our top selling pizza! The Westsider comes with a BBQ sauce base, and loaded with pork, red onion, plenty of cheese and finished off with BBQ Grippo’s crumbled on top. Yum! Available in 12” and 16” thin crust sizes.

PER HOUR/DEPOSIT

PER HOUR

$100.00

HALF HOUR

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2131 w franklin st, Evansville, IN 47708

Directions

