Restaurant info

Haraz Coffee House is a unique coffee house that is passionate about sharing the history and heritage of Yemeni coffee. Yemen is known to be the birthplace of coffee and where coffee was founded and flourished through the coffee trade, Haraz Coffee House strives to bring the centuries of traditions to a high-end establishment near you! Haraz Coffee House prides itself on its unique ambience and exceptional service. We strive to consistently serve high-quality traditional and Yemeni coffee and pastries at reasonable prices while treating all patrons and staff with dignity and respect. Haraz has many locations across the US and plans to expand nationwide.