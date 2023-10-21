Food

Appetizers

Alligator Bites
$16.50Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes
$8.50Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes - 8 Green Tomatoes hand battered and deep fried to golden perfection.

Onion Rings
$4.75
Salmon Bites
$20.00
8-10 pieces depending on size. Cubed and fried to golden perfection.

Sweet Potato Fries
$4.75
Tater Tots
$4.75

Baskets

Kids Chicken Tenders / Fries
$10.75

3-4 breaded Chicken Tenders / Fries

Perch Basket / Fries
$12.75

6-8 pieces of perch / Fries

Pizza Puff / Fries
$8.50

Meat, Cheese & Sauce inside a pastry shell / fries

Pork Chop Sandwich / Fries
$10.75

Fried Pork Chop on a bun / Fries

Shrimp Basket / Fries
$14.25

8 fried large shrimp / fries

Whiting Basket / Fries
$14.75

2 Fried Fillets / Fries

Wing Basket / Fries
$14.50

4 Fried Chicken Wings / Fries

Dinners

Baked Chicken Wings
$18.00
Baked Pork Chops
$19.00Out of stock
Catfish
$22.00

Two Fried American Catfish fillets

Fried Chicken Wings
$19.00
Fried Perch Dinner
$19.00

Wild Caught White Fish from the North Pacific, Hand Battered and deep fried to golden perfection.

Jerk Chicken
$21.00
Lobster / Catfish
$31.00Out of stock
Lobster / Shrimp
$30.50Out of stock
Lobster / Wings
$30.00Out of stock
Oxtails with Rice
$30.00
Oxtails Without Rice
$30.00
Fried Pork Chops
$19.00
Rib Tips
$21.00
Salmon Bites
$30.00
Shrimp
$19.00
Smothered Pork Chops
$19.75Out of stock
Smothered Turkey Wings
$21.00
Spaghetti Dinner
$17.50
Spaghetti Plate
$15.00
Turkey Necks
$17.00
Whiting Dinner
$19.00
Veggie Plate
$17.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding
$6.00
Carrot Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Coconut Cake
$8.00Out of stock
German Chocolate
$8.00Out of stock
Lemon Cake
$8.00
Peach Cobbler
$6.00
Pound Cake
$8.00
Pralines
Strawberry Chrunch Grapes
$10.00Out of stock
Taffy Grapes
$10.00Out of stock
Tea Cakes
$6.00Out of stock
Trail Mix
Drinks

Arnold Palmer
$4.75

Half Sweet Tea / Half Lemonade

Bottle Water
$2.50
Coke
$3.25
Coke Zero
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.25
Dr. Pepper
$3.25
Half Lemonade / Half Soulade
$4.75
Lemonade
$4.75
Orange
$3.25
Pepsi
$3.25
refills
$2.00
Soulade
$4.75

Kool Aide

Sprite
$3.25
Sweet Tea
$4.75

Sauces

Chicago Mild Sauce
$1.00
Cocktail Sauce
$1.00
Garlic Buffalo
$1.00
Hot Buffalo
$1.00
Hot Sauce
$1.00
Jerk Sauce
$1.00
Mild Buffalo
$1.00
Ranch Dressing
$1.00
Salmon Sauce
$1.00
Tartar Sauce
$1.00

Extra Meat

Side Catfish
$7.75
Side Jerk Chicken
$6.75
Side Lobster Tail
$27.00
Side Perch
$6.75
Side Pork Chop
$6.75
Side Rib Tips
$6.75
Side Shrimp
$6.75
Side Turkey Necks
$6.75
Side Whiting
$6.75
Side Wings
$6.75

Extra Sides

Baked Beans
$4.75Out of stock
Black Eyed Peas
$4.75
Cabbage
$4.75
Coleslaw
$4.75
Collard Greens
$4.75
Corn Bread
$2.50
Corn On The Cob
$4.75Out of stock
Cornbread Dressing
$4.75Out of stock
Dirty Rice
$4.75
Double Fries
$4.75
Double Mac And Cheese
$4.75
Double Okra
$4.75
Double Spaghetti
$4.75
Fries
$4.75
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$4.75Out of stock
Green Beans
$4.75
Lima Beans
$4.75Out of stock
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$4.75
Mac & Cheese
$4.75
Mashed Potatoes
$4.75
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$4.75
Mustard & Turnip Greens
$4.75Out of stock
Okra
$4.75
Potato Salad
$4.75Out of stock
Red Beans & Rice
$4.75
Rice & Gravy
$4.75
Skillet Corn
$4.75
Small Garden Salad
$4.75Out of stock
Spaghetti
$4.75
Tater Tots
$4.75
White Rice
$4.75
Yams
$4.75

Tia's Special

Catfish
$5.50
Side Shrimp
$5.50

Daily Specials

$10 Tuesday

Daily Specials Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Daily Specials Fried Pork Chop
$10.00
Daily Specials Jerk Chicken
$10.00
Daily Specials Rib Tips
$10.00
Daily Specials 1 Fried Catfish Filet
$10.00
Daily Specials Shrimp
$10.00
Daily Specials Fried Whiting
$10.00
Daily Specials Fried Chicken Wings
$10.00