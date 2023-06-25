Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harolds Chicken Shack 16247 fm 529 rd

No reviews yet

16247 fm 529 rd

Houston, TX 77095

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Fish Dinners

Catfish Filets

Catfish Filets

$11.99+

Perch

$12.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$9.99+

Shrimp

$9.50+

Chicken

Chicken Wing Dinners

4 Wings

4 Wings

$7.99
6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.99

Chicken Dinners

1/4 Dark Chicken Dinner

$7.99

1/4 White Chicken Dinner

$9.25

1/2 Dark Chicken Dinner

$11.99

1/2 White Chicken Dinner

$14.50

1/2 Mixed Chicken Dinner

$16.99

2 Breast Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Buckets

12 Wings

$19.99

18 Wings

$26.99

24 Wings

$30.99

8 Piece Mixed

$22.99

16 Piece Mixed

$32.99

24 Piece Mixed

$44.99

8 Piece Dark

$15.99

16 Piece Dark

$26.99

24 Piece Dark

$39.99

Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$8.99Out of stock

6 Piece Tenders

$11.99Out of stock

8 Piece Tenders

$14.99Out of stock

Buffalo or Honey Mild Wings

6 Pieces Wings (whole wings)

$11.99

10 Pieces Wings (whole wings)

$17.99

12 Pieces Wings (whole wings)

$21.99

18 Pieces Wings (whole wings)

$28.99

24 Wings (whole wings)

$33.99

Buffalo or Honey Mild Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$9.99

6 Piece Tenders

$11.99

8 Piece Tenders

$14.99

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Chicken

$8.99

Fish

$8.99

sandwiches w fries

chicken sandwich

$8.99

buffalo chicken sandwich

$9.99

honey mild chicken sandwich

$9.99

fish sandwich

$8.99

buffalo fish sandwich

$9.99

Dessert

Desserts

Cakes

$6.50

Grapes

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Honey Biscuits

$3.99

Honey Biscuits With flavor. (strawberry chocolate Caramel)

$4.49

strawberry Banana pudding

$6.00

Liver & Gizzards

1/2 lb Gizzards

$6.99

1 lb Gizzard

$9.50

1/2 lb Liver

$7.99

1 lb Liver

$11.99

Giblets (MIXED)

$11.99

Soul Food Sunday

Dinners

4 Wings

$17.99

2pc Dark

$11.99

2pc White

$15.99

3pc Dark

$14.99

3pc White

$18.99

2pc Perch

$15.99

2pc Catfish

$15.99

3pc Catfish

$19.99

3pc Perch

$19.99

Combos

All Combos

2 Catfish & 3 Wings

$16.99

2 Catfish & 5 Shrimp

$19.99

5 Shrimp & 3 Wings

$16.99

2 Catfish & 5 Shrimp & 3 Wings

$22.99

2 Perch & 3 Wings

$17.99

2 Perch & 5 Shrimp

$20.99

2 Catfish & 2 Perch

$19.99

2 Perch & 5 Shrimp & 3 Wings

$23.99

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.50

Kool-Aid

Watermelon

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cherry

$2.75

Blueberry

$2.75

Grape

$2.75

Black Cherry

$2.75

Tropical

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

Mix all 3

$2.75

Mix 2

$2.75

Pop/Soda

Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Peach

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Apple Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

kool-aid (REFILLS)

REFILLS

$1.50

Sides

Fries

Small Fry

$2.99

Large Fry

$4.99

Family Fry

$6.99

Pan Of Fries

$13.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Appetizers

Okra

Okra

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99
Fried Mac & Cheese Bite

Fried Mac & Cheese Bite

$4.99

Fried Broccoli Bites

$4.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99
Fried Jalapeno Peppers

Fried Jalapeno Peppers

$5.99
Pizza Puff

Pizza Puff

$5.99Out of stock

Pizza Puff w/Fries

$8.49Out of stock

Bread (2)

$1.00

Wicked chicken chips

$5.99
Pepper not fried

Pepper not fried

$1.00

Sauce

mild sauce

$0.75

hot sauce

$0.75

extra ranch

$0.75

Dipped in buffalo sauce

$1.00

Dipped in honey mild sauce

$1.00

Sauce on buckets

$2.25

16oz bottle of mild sauce

$10.99

Snack Pack

1 Wing Snack

$4.99

1 Tender Snack

$4.99

1 Drumstick Snack

$3.99

chicken tender bits

$4.99

Extra Meats

Meat Only

1pc Wing (No Fries)

$3.00

2pc Legs (No Fries)

$4.00

1pc Thigh (No Fries)

$3.00

1pc Breast (No Fries)

$5.00

1pc Catfish (No Fries)

$4.00

1pc Perch (No Fries)

$4.50

2 Shrimp (No Fries)

$3.00

Upcharge

broccoli bits

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$2.00

Mac & Cheese bits

$2.00

Fried Mushrooms

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$2.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Fried Jalapeno Peppers

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday (Leg & thigh)

$3.99

Lunch Special 11am - 3pm Tuesday - Friday only

LUNCH SPECIAL

3 WING w FRIES

$5.99

1 PC CATFISH w FRIES

$6.99

1 PC PRECH w FRIES

$6.99

Soul Food Sides Only

SIDES

Collard Greens

$3.99

Large Collard Greens

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Large Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Large Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Large Sweet Potatoes

$5.99

Green Beens

$3.99

Large Green Beans

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16247 fm 529 rd, Houston, TX 77095

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

