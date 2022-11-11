Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harper's Hometown Grill

review star

No reviews yet

515 E. Washington St

East Prairie, MO 63845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips (4)
Double Cheeseburger

Sandwich

Hamburger

$4.39

1/4 lb Burger On Bun

Double Hamburger

$5.49

Cheeseburger

$4.69

Double Cheeseburger

$5.79

Eagle Burger

$5.53

1/4 lb burger, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, topped with fried onion petals

Steak Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Polish Sausage

$5.53

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.53

Hot Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Chicken Bombay Sandwich

$6.75

Crispy chicken, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Chicken Strips (4)

$5.99

Chicken Chunks (6)

$5.31

Buffalo Dipped Chicken Strips

$6.49

Buffalo Dipped Chicken Chunks

$5.81

Sides

21 pc Shrimp

$5.11

Served with cocktail sauce

Bosco Sticks (3)

$5.99

Served with pizza sauce

Broccoli Bites

$4.29

Broccoli, bacon, cheese

Cauliflower

$3.69

Cheese Cubes

$4.39

Chips

$1.00

Corn Nuggets

$3.69

Crab Rangoon

$4.15

Crinkle Cut

$2.76

Curly Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$3.29

Loaded Cheese Fries

$4.69

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.61

Mushrooms

$3.69

Onion Petals

$3.69

Potato Skins (3)

$5.99

Fried potato, shredded cheese, bacon bits

Smiley Fries

$3.00

Spicy Cheese Cubes

$4.39

Mini Burritos

$5.11

Crab Bites

$5.85

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Garlic Cheese Curds

$5.50

Chicken and Cheese Crispito (3)

$5.11

Loaded Tater Tots

$4.69

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$4.61

Tortilla chips with nacho cheese

Meat & Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Tortilla chips, taco meat, nacho cheese

Nacho Fries

$5.50

Crinkle cut fries topped with taco meat and nacho cheese

Salad

Taco Salad

$6.92

Tortilla chips, lettuce, taco meat, shredded cheese, tomato, Salsa and Sour Cream on side

Chef Salad

$6.59

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, tomato, carrot, bacon bits, shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.39

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon bits, shredded cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.39

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, tomato, bacon bits, shredded cheese

Side Salad

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$7.92

Tortilla chips, lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes

Pizza

Regular Crust

$11.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Thin Crust

$11.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Customize 1/2 Right Side

$11.99

Build Your Own Pizza! 1/2 toppings on the RIGHT side.

Customize 1/2 Left Side

Build Your Own Pizza! 1/2 toppings on the LEFT side.

Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99

Hunk of Pizza

$3.69

Beverages

Bottle Drink

$1.85

Large

$1.84

Small

$0.90

Water

$0.50

Monster

$3.00Out of stock

Gallon Tea

$5.07

Chips

Doritos - Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$1.00Out of stock

Ruffles - Plain

$1.00

Lays - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00Out of stock

Lays - BBQ

$1.00

Funyuns

$1.00

Fritos - BBQ Honey Twist

$1.00

Tostitos

$1.00Out of stock

Cheetos

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.50Out of stock

Dippin' Dots

$3.49

Candy Bar

$1.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.50Out of stock

The Dogwood Bakery

$3.00

Wraps

Club Wrap

$7.46

Tortilla, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.46

Tortilla, crispy chicken, choose your own toppings, pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.46

Tortilla, grilled chicken, choose your own toppings, pickle spear.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$7.46

Tortilla, spicy chicken, choose your own toppings, pickle spear.

Taco Wrap

$7.46

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.46

Quesadillas & Tacos

Quesadilla - Beef

$7.49

Quesadilla - Cheese

$5.49

Quesadilla - Crispy Chicken

$7.46

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken

$7.46

Beef Taco

$2.39

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.59
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Harper's!

Location

515 E. Washington St, East Prairie, MO 63845

Directions

Gallery
Harper's Hometown Grill image
Harper's Hometown Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sandy Ridge Smokehouse
orange star4.8 • 294
3234 W. Hwy. 80 East Prairie, MO 63845
View restaurantnext
Bo's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1609 E Malone Ave Sikeston, MO 63801
View restaurantnext
Sammie's - Union City
orange starNo Reviews
1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104 Union City, TN 38261
View restaurantnext
Bricks & Brews
orange starNo Reviews
204 S. First St. Union City, TN 38261
View restaurantnext
The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
1122 South 1st Street Union City, TN 38261
View restaurantnext
Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Union City
orange starNo Reviews
320 W Reelfoot Avenue Union City, TN 38261
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Prairie

Sandy Ridge Smokehouse
orange star4.8 • 294
3234 W. Hwy. 80 East Prairie, MO 63845
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Prairie
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston