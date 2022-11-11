Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandy Ridge Smokehouse

294 Reviews

$$$

3234 W. Hwy. 80

East Prairie, MO 63845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Catfish Filets (3) & Hushpuppies (3)
Bin Bites w/ Boom Boom Sauce

Thursday

Four Pack Tacos

$17.00

Two Tacos w/ Kettle Chips

$14.00

Starters

Bin Bites w/ Boom Boom Sauce

$10.00

Battered sweet corn kernels, jalapeños, cream cheese and bacon with Boom Boom sauce on the side

Loaded Kettle Chips

$15.00

Pork Candy

$15.00

Smoked Tomato Soup

$7.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Sandy Ridge BACON Burger

$13.00

Sandy Ridge Burger

$13.00

Sandy Ridge Double Burger

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Smokehouse Salad w/ Pulled Pork

$16.00

Smokehouse Salad w/ Chicken

$17.00

Smokehouse Salad w/ Brisket

$17.00

Smokehouse Platters

Brisket Platter 8 oz.

$19.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Platter 8 0z.

$16.00

Sandy Ridge Smokehouse Sampler Platter

$25.00

Entrees

Catfish Filets (3) & Hushpuppies (3)

$19.00

Filet Mignon 8 oz.

$42.00

Seared Chicken Breast Entrée

$18.00

Mac and Cheese Pasta

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

16oz Smoked Ribeye

$47.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Cheese Grits

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Kettle Chips - side

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

no choice

Crispy Smashed Red Potatoes

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Smoked Carrots

$4.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kid’s Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Dessert

Browned butter cake

$11.00

Peach Cobbler w/ vanilla ice cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream scoop w/ chocolate sauce

$2.00

Extras

2oz Sandy Ridge Sauce

$0.50

4oz Sandy Ridge Sauce

$1.00

2oz Boom Boom

$1.00

4oz Boom Boom

$2.00

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

4oz 1000 Island

$1.00

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

2oz Wine & Cheese

$0.50

4 oz Wine & Cheese

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

2oz Italian

$0.50

4oz Italian

$1.00

2oz Beer Cheese

$1.00

4oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

Texas Toast

$0.50

Brioche Bun

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Fruit Bowl

$2.00

Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

H20

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Juice

$1.00

Lemonade & Tea

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Fanta

$1.00Out of stock

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.00

Pibb Xtra

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Delivery

Delivery Charge

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3234 W. Hwy. 80, East Prairie, MO 63845

Directions

Gallery
Sandy Ridge Smokehouse image
Sandy Ridge Smokehouse image
Sandy Ridge Smokehouse image

