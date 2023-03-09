Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heirloom Restaurant

No reviews yet

31 Center Street

Weston, MA 02493

Popular Items

Pit Stop Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Heirloom Breakfast Sandwich

ONLINE-BEVERAGES

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Hot Drip

Hot Drip

$3.00+
Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00+

Hot or Iced (24 oz has 2 double espresso shots)

Red Eye

$4.50+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Hot or Iced (24 oz has 2 double espresso shots)

96 oz Box Coffee

96 oz Box Coffee

$21.00

Raf

$4.00

Double espresso shot with vanilla syrup and Half & Half steamed together

Teas

Tea

Tea

$3.50+
Honey Lemon Tea

Honey Lemon Tea

$4.00+
Spicy Lemon Tea

Spicy Lemon Tea

$4.00+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot or Iced

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Specialty

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk - 8 oz

$2.00

Chocolate Milk - 8 oz

$3.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Juices/Ice Teas

OJ Spritzer

OJ Spritzer

$4.25+
Rasp Lime Rickey

Rasp Lime Rickey

$4.25+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+
Iced Matcha Lemonade

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$4.50+
Iced Matcha Drink

Iced Matcha Drink

$4.50+
96 oz Box

96 oz Box

$32.00

Bottles/Cans

Green Juice

Green Juice

$6.00
Fresh OJ

Fresh OJ

$4.25
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.75
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$2.75
Celsius

Celsius

$2.75

Kids Apple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

ONLINE- FOOD-

Breakfast

Heirloom Signature Smoked Salmon Breakfast

Heirloom Signature Smoked Salmon Breakfast

$17.00

Smoked Salmon, two soft-cooked eggs, crème fraîche, smashed fingerling potatoes, nut-free parsley pesto, lemon zest

"Eurasian" Eggs & Potatoes

"Eurasian" Eggs & Potatoes

$14.00

Two over easy eggs, smashed fingerling potatoes, nut-free pesto, Sichuan chili oil, crème fraîche, dill, lemon zest

Weston's Own

Weston's Own

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, two sausage links, and brioche toast with Dumpling Daughter Spicy Sweet Soy

Turkish Eggs With Sichuan Chili Oil

Turkish Eggs With Sichuan Chili Oil

$12.00

Two poached eggs over greek yogurt, Sichuan chili oil, herbs, rice crisps

Heirloom Breakfast Sandwich

Heirloom Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled scallion eggs, havarti cheese, nut-free parsley pesto on a Wolferman's English Muffin

Classic Center Street Breakfast

Classic Center Street Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs any style, breakfast smashed fingerling potatoes, toast, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

GRAB & GO Breakfast Sandwich

GRAB & GO Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

One over-hard egg, harvarti cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on a Wolferman's English Muffin

Pit Stop Breakfast Sandwich

Pit Stop Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Two fluffy scrambled eggs, harvarti cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on a Wolferman's English Muffin

Protein Packed Breakfast

Protein Packed Breakfast

$13.00

Three eggs, side salad, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. No toast, no potatoes!

Golden Belgian Waffle

Golden Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Maple syrup, whipped butter

One Buttermilk Pancake

One Buttermilk Pancake

$4.50
Stacked Buttermilk Pancakes

Stacked Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Three pancakes, maple syrup, whipped butter

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$12.00

Maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped butter

Peek A Boo Eggs

Peek A Boo Eggs

$9.00

Two over easy eggs cooked in toast. Also called Egg in a Hole, the old-school way!

Heirloom Benedict

Heirloom Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs, bearnaise, ham, Wolferman's English Muffin, smashed fingerling potatoes

Salmon Power Plate

Salmon Power Plate

$17.00

Two over easy eggs, avocado, smoked salmon, pickled onions, herbs, bacon garnish

Side Options

Two Egg

Two Egg

$4.00
Carved Applewood Ham

Carved Applewood Ham

$3.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon (4 pcs)

Crispy Smoked Bacon (4 pcs)

$4.00
Sausage Links (2 pcs)

Sausage Links (2 pcs)

$3.00
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$7.00
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00
Seared Half Avocado

Seared Half Avocado

$3.00
Side of Tomato (3 pcs)

Side of Tomato (3 pcs)

$2.00

English Muffin

$4.00
Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Choice of butter, cream cheese, or jam

Toast With Butter (2 pcs)

Toast With Butter (2 pcs)

$3.00
Seasonal Fruit Bowl

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Usually contains assorted melons, mixed berries, grapes, and pineapple

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Pastries

Biscotti

$2.00
Brownies

Brownies

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Specialty Cookie

Specialty Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Gluten Free Cookie

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Seasonal Cookie

Seasonal Cookie

$3.50
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Croissant Sandwich Special

Croissant Sandwich Special

$7.00Out of stock
Savory Scone

Savory Scone

$4.00
Sweet Scone

Sweet Scone

$4.00
Gluten Free Scone

Gluten Free Scone

$4.50
Seasonal Pastry

Seasonal Pastry

$5.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Selecting the Gluten Allergy option for any of the sandwiches results in a $1 charge for the Gluten Free bread.
Smoked Salmon On A Bagel

Smoked Salmon On A Bagel

$14.00

Bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, candied jalapeño relish

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Henry's Tuna Melt

Henry's Tuna Melt

$13.00

Heirloom tuna salad, havarti cheese on whole wheat bread

Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving Turkey

$13.00

Carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise on soft white bread (The stuffing cannot be Gluten Free)

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

Slow cooked pork, carved applewood ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, Heirloom mustard on white bread

Deluxe Turkey Club

Deluxe Turkey Club

$14.00

Carved turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise on toasted white bread

Founder's Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Founder's Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, buffalo sauce, blue cheese in a whole wheat wrap

Heirloom Frank

Heirloom Frank

$8.00

Nitrate free 100% grass-fed all beef hot dog with candied jalapeño relish and Heirloom mustard on toasted buttered bun

Chicken and Egg White Frittata Wrap

Chicken and Egg White Frittata Wrap

$15.00

Roasted chicken breast, egg white frittata, salad greens, and Heirloom mustard in a whole wheat wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap

BLAT

BLAT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and herb mayo on whole wheat bread

Salads

No Cheese Egg White Frittata

No Cheese Egg White Frittata

$13.00

Egg white frittata, roasted tomatoes, herbs, mixed greens, za'atar butter wheat toast, white balsamic

The 'Loom Cobb

The 'Loom Cobb

$17.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, egg, pickled onions, avocado, olives, tomato, mixed greens, honey mustard dressing

Heirloom Greens

Heirloom Greens

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, pickled onions, herbs, white balsamic

Seared Avocado With Tuna

Seared Avocado With Tuna

$16.00

Seared warm avocado, tuna salad, olives, tomatoes, mixed greens, torn homemade croutons, house dressing

Crisp Capers & Smoked Salmon

Crisp Capers & Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Smoked salmon, crisp capers, pickled onions, rice crisps, mixed greens, house dressing

Classic Turkey Cobb

Classic Turkey Cobb

$17.00

Carved turkey breast, bacon, tomato, pickled onions, soft cooked egg, torn homemade croutons, mixed greens, white balsamic

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Roasted chicken breast, bacon, roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, blue cheese dressing

Snacks

Classic French Fries

Classic French Fries

$5.00
Fried Chicken (5 pcs)

Fried Chicken (5 pcs)

$5.00
Overnight Oats Chia

Overnight Oats Chia

$6.00

With seasonal fruit

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Hot honey, greek yogurt, house granola, seasonal fruit

Toasts

Cinnamon Tartine

Cinnamon Tartine

$4.00

Cinnamon, sugar, butter on French pullman bread (2 pieces)

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$9.00

Avocado, herbs, pickled onions, nut-free parsley pesto, orange citrus, EVOO on whole wheat bread (1 piece)

Scandinavian Tartine

Scandinavian Tartine

$10.00

Smoked salmon, Swedish mustard dill, nut-free parsley pesto on whole wheat bread (1 piece)

Ham & Cheese With Egg

Ham & Cheese With Egg

$10.00

Carved applewood ham with havarti cheese, over easy egg, Heirloom mustard on whole wheat bread

Retail

Granola

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3 pcs)

$7.50

Specialty Cookies (3 pcs)

$7.00

GF Cookies (3 pcs)

$9.00Out of stock

DD - Spicy Sweet Soy

$9.00

Chips

$1.75

Side Sauces

Side Béarnaise

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Crème Fraiche

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Side White Balsamic

$1.00

Side Heirloom Mustard

$1.00

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side DD - SSS

$1.00

Side Whipped Butter

$1.00

Side Ketchup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 Center Street, Weston, MA 02493

Directions

