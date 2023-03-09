Heirloom Restaurant
31 Center Street
Weston, MA 02493
ONLINE-BEVERAGES
Coffee
Cold Brew
Cortado
Americano
Cafe au Lait
Cappuccino
Hot Drip
Double Shot Espresso
Flat White
Mocha
Hot or Iced (24 oz has 2 double espresso shots)
Red Eye
Coffee with a shot of espresso
Latte
Hot or Iced (24 oz has 2 double espresso shots)
96 oz Box Coffee
Raf
Double espresso shot with vanilla syrup and Half & Half steamed together
Teas
Specialty
Juices/Ice Teas
Bottles/Cans
ONLINE- FOOD-
Breakfast
Heirloom Signature Smoked Salmon Breakfast
Smoked Salmon, two soft-cooked eggs, crème fraîche, smashed fingerling potatoes, nut-free parsley pesto, lemon zest
"Eurasian" Eggs & Potatoes
Two over easy eggs, smashed fingerling potatoes, nut-free pesto, Sichuan chili oil, crème fraîche, dill, lemon zest
Weston's Own
Scrambled eggs, two sausage links, and brioche toast with Dumpling Daughter Spicy Sweet Soy
Turkish Eggs With Sichuan Chili Oil
Two poached eggs over greek yogurt, Sichuan chili oil, herbs, rice crisps
Heirloom Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled scallion eggs, havarti cheese, nut-free parsley pesto on a Wolferman's English Muffin
Classic Center Street Breakfast
Two eggs any style, breakfast smashed fingerling potatoes, toast, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
GRAB & GO Breakfast Sandwich
One over-hard egg, harvarti cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on a Wolferman's English Muffin
Pit Stop Breakfast Sandwich
Two fluffy scrambled eggs, harvarti cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on a Wolferman's English Muffin
Protein Packed Breakfast
Three eggs, side salad, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. No toast, no potatoes!
Golden Belgian Waffle
Maple syrup, whipped butter
One Buttermilk Pancake
Stacked Buttermilk Pancakes
Three pancakes, maple syrup, whipped butter
Classic French Toast
Maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped butter
Peek A Boo Eggs
Two over easy eggs cooked in toast. Also called Egg in a Hole, the old-school way!
Heirloom Benedict
Two poached eggs, bearnaise, ham, Wolferman's English Muffin, smashed fingerling potatoes
Salmon Power Plate
Two over easy eggs, avocado, smoked salmon, pickled onions, herbs, bacon garnish
Side Options
Two Egg
Carved Applewood Ham
Crispy Smoked Bacon (4 pcs)
Sausage Links (2 pcs)
Smoked Salmon
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes
Seared Half Avocado
Side of Tomato (3 pcs)
English Muffin
Toasted Bagel
Choice of butter, cream cheese, or jam
Toast With Butter (2 pcs)
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Usually contains assorted melons, mixed berries, grapes, and pineapple
Side Salad
French Fries
Crispy Chicken
Pastries
Sandwiches
Smoked Salmon On A Bagel
Bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, candied jalapeño relish
Classic Grilled Cheese
Henry's Tuna Melt
Heirloom tuna salad, havarti cheese on whole wheat bread
Thanksgiving Turkey
Carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise on soft white bread (The stuffing cannot be Gluten Free)
Cubano
Slow cooked pork, carved applewood ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, Heirloom mustard on white bread
Deluxe Turkey Club
Carved turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise on toasted white bread
Founder's Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, buffalo sauce, blue cheese in a whole wheat wrap
Heirloom Frank
Nitrate free 100% grass-fed all beef hot dog with candied jalapeño relish and Heirloom mustard on toasted buttered bun
Chicken and Egg White Frittata Wrap
Roasted chicken breast, egg white frittata, salad greens, and Heirloom mustard in a whole wheat wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap
BLAT
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and herb mayo on whole wheat bread
Salads
No Cheese Egg White Frittata
Egg white frittata, roasted tomatoes, herbs, mixed greens, za'atar butter wheat toast, white balsamic
The 'Loom Cobb
Crispy chicken, bacon, egg, pickled onions, avocado, olives, tomato, mixed greens, honey mustard dressing
Heirloom Greens
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, pickled onions, herbs, white balsamic
Seared Avocado With Tuna
Seared warm avocado, tuna salad, olives, tomatoes, mixed greens, torn homemade croutons, house dressing
Crisp Capers & Smoked Salmon
Smoked salmon, crisp capers, pickled onions, rice crisps, mixed greens, house dressing
Classic Turkey Cobb
Carved turkey breast, bacon, tomato, pickled onions, soft cooked egg, torn homemade croutons, mixed greens, white balsamic
Chopped Salad
Roasted chicken breast, bacon, roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, blue cheese dressing
Snacks
Toasts
Cinnamon Tartine
Cinnamon, sugar, butter on French pullman bread (2 pieces)
Avocado Tartine
Avocado, herbs, pickled onions, nut-free parsley pesto, orange citrus, EVOO on whole wheat bread (1 piece)
Scandinavian Tartine
Smoked salmon, Swedish mustard dill, nut-free parsley pesto on whole wheat bread (1 piece)
Ham & Cheese With Egg
Carved applewood ham with havarti cheese, over easy egg, Heirloom mustard on whole wheat bread
Retail
Side Sauces
Side Béarnaise
Side Chili Oil
Side Crème Fraiche
Side Honey Mustard
Side Pesto
Side Maple Syrup
Side Honey
Side Hot Honey
Side White Balsamic
Side Heirloom Mustard
Side House Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Cream Cheese
Side Jalapeño
Side DD - SSS
Side Whipped Butter
Side Ketchup
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
31 Center Street, Weston, MA 02493