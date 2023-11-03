Restaurant info

Welcome to Hen House NYC, where culinary creativity meets Lebanese tradition. We're not just an eatery; we're your ticket to a taste of nostalgia, serving up the comfort food you cherished while adding a dash of cool to Middle Eastern classics. With our delectable lunch specials and a hip Lebanese breakfast spread on weekends, Hen House NYC is your all-day, all-night destination. Join us in the daytime, revel in the afternoon, savor the evening, or keep the party going until 3 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Hen House NYC: Where Lebanese flavors meet late-night cool.