Hickory Hollow
4705 U.S. 301
Ellenton, FL 34222
Craft Beer
Domestic & Import Bottles
Draft Beer
Wine
From the Farm
Tradtional Pulled Pork -Small
Slow Cooked, Hickory Smoked, Hand Pulled Pork - 4 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Tradtional Pulled Pork - Large
Slow Cooked, Hickory Smoked, Hand Pulled Pork - 6 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Traditional Pulled Pork - Jumbo
Slow Cooked, Hickory Smoked, Hand Pulled Pork - 8 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Carolina Pulled Pork - Small
Same as Our Traditional Pork - 4 oz - But Marinated in Our Sweet Pepper Vinegar - A House Specialty!
Carolina Pulled Pork - Large
Same as Our Traditional Pork - 6 oz - But Marinated in Our Sweet Pepper Vinegar - A House Specialty!
Carolina Pulled Pork - Jumbo
Same as Our Traditional Pork - 8 oz - But Marinated in Our Sweet Pepper Vinegar - A House Specialty!
St. Louis Ribs - Small
BBQ Basted, Fall Off the Bone Tender - 1/2 lb
St. Louis Ribs - Large
BBQ Basted, Fall Off the Bone Tender - 1 lb
St. Louis Ribs - Jumbo
BBQ Basted, Fall Off the Bone Tender - 1 & 1/2 lb
Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Rack
BBQ Basted, Full of Flavor & Grilled to Perfection
Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack
BBQ Basted, Full of Flavor & Grilled to Perfection
BBQ Chicken - 1/4
BBQ Basted, Hickory Smoked & Fall Off the Bone Tender
BBQ Chicken - 1/2
BBQ Basted, Hickory Smoked & Fall Off the Bone Tender
Char-Grilled Pork Shanks - Small
House Specialty! 2 Shanks Grilled to Perfection & Fall Off the Bone. Your Choice of Seasoning & Sauce.
Char-Grilled Pork Shanks - Large
House Specialty! 3 Shanks Grilled to Perfection & Fall Off the Bone. Your Choice of Seasoning & Sauce.
Char-Grilled Pork Shanks - Jumbo
House Specialty! 4 Shanks Grilled to Perfection & Fall Off the Bone. Your Choice of Seasoning & Sauce.
Char-Grilled Wings - Small
Your Choice of Seasoning or Sauce! 6 Wings Char-Grilled to Perfection
Char-Grilled Wings - Large
Your Choice of Seasoning or Sauce! 12 Wings Char-Grilled to Perfection
Char-Grilled Wings - Jumbo
Your Choice of Seasoning or Sauce! 20 Wings Char-Grilled to Perfection
Smoked Turkey - Small
Hand Pulled, Moist Smoked Turkey Breast - 5 oz
Smoked Turkey - Large
Hand Pulled, Moist Smoked Turkey Breast - 7 oz
Smoked Turkey - Jumbo
Hand Pulled, Moist Smoked Turkey Breast - 9 oz
Pulled BBQ Chicken - Small
Slow Cooked, Hand Pulled, 5 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Pulled BBQ Chicken - Large
Slow Cooked, Hand Pulled, 7 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Pulled BBQ Chicken - Jumbo
Slow Cooked, Hand Pulled, 9 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Beef Au Jus - Small
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 4 oz - Served Open Face with Au Jus
Beef Au Jus - Large
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 6 oz - Served Open Face with Au Jus
Beef Au Jus - Jumbo
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 8 oz - Served Open Face with Au Jus
BBQ Beef - Small
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 4 oz - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
BBQ Beef - Large
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 6 oz - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
BBQ Beef - Jumbo
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 8 oz - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Char-Grilled Chopped Sirloin - Small
Premium Ground Sirloin - 6 oz - Char-Grilled to Perfection. Pick Your Temperature and Add a Seasoning for Extra Flavor. Topped with Grilled Onions & Au Jus.
Char-Grilled Chopped Sirloin - Large
Premium Ground Sirloin - 12 oz - Char-Grilled to Perfection. Pick Your Temperature and Add a Seasoning for Extra Flavor. Topped with Grilled Onions & Au Jus.
Char-Grilled Chopped Sirloin - Jumbo
Premium Ground Sirloin - 16 oz - Char-Grilled to Perfection. Pick Your Temperature and Add a Seasoning for Extra Flavor. Topped with Grilled Onions & Au Jus.
Fried Chicken Tenders - Small
Chicken Breast Tenders - 3 - Deep Fried in a Crunchy Seasoned Breading. Your Choice of Sauce.
Fried Chicken Tenders - Large
Chicken Breast Tenders - 5 - Deep Fried in a Crunchy Seasoned Breading. Your Choice of Sauce.
Fried Chicken Tenders - Jumbo
Chicken Breast Tenders - 8 - Deep Fried in a Crunchy Seasoned Breading. Your Choice of Sauce.
Veggie Platter - Small
Pick 4 From Our Daily List of Specialty Sides - 3 oz Each!
Veggie Platter - Large
Pick 4 From Our Daily List of Specialty Sides - 4.5 oz Each!
From the Sea
Fried Key West Pink Shrimp - Small
Florida Key West Shrimp - 6 - Lightly Dusted in Our Seasoned Bread Crumb Blend & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of Sauce.
Marland Crab Cakes - Small
So Much Crab & Held Together By a Wing & a Prayer.. 1 Cake - Seasoned with a Touch of Old Bay and Grilled to a Light Golden Brown! Your Choice of Sauce.
Southern Fried Catfish - Small
Crispy Fried Filet - 1 - Hand Breaded in a Blend of White & Yellow Cornmeal. Your Choice of Sauce.
Fried Key West Pink Shrimp - Large
Florida Key West Shrimp - 10 - Lightly Dusted in Our Seasoned Bread Crumb Blend & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of Sauce.
Marland Crab Cakes - Large
So Much Crab & Held Together By a Wing & a Prayer.. 2 Cakes - Seasoned with a Touch of Old Bay and Grilled to a Light Golden Brown! Your Choice of Sauce.
Southern Fried Catfish - Large
Crispy Fried Filet - 2 - Hand Breaded in a Blend of White & Yellow Cornmeal. Your Choice of Sauce.
Fried Key West Pink Shrimp - Jumbo
Florida Key West Shrimp - 15 - Lightly Dusted in Our Seasoned Bread Crumb Blend & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of Sauce.
Marland Crab Cakes - Jumbo
So Much Crab & Held Together By a Wing & a Prayer.. 3 Cakes - Seasoned with a Touch of Old Bay and Grilled to a Light Golden Brown! Your Choice of Sauce.
Southern Fried Catfish - Jumbo
Crispy Fried Filet - 3 - Hand Breaded in a Blend of White & Yellow Cornmeal. Your Choice of Sauce.
Starters
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom Caps Stuffed with Our Famous Crab Cake, Sauteed in Garlic Butter & Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheddar Curds Fried Golden Brown. Served with Pepper Jelly Dipping Sauce.
Brunswick Stew - Cup
A Southern Specialty & Favorite! 8 oz - Hearty Slow Cooked Stew Featuring Chicken, Pork, Corn, Limas, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes.
Char-Grilled Pork Shank
Char-Grilled & Fall Off the Bone Deliciosness. Your Choice of Seasoning and/or Sauce.
Maryland Crab Cake
The Real Deal! Lots of Lump Crab with a Touch of Old Bay. A House Specialty!
Fried Green Beans
Basket of Green Beans, Lightly Dusted, Fried & Served with Zesty Horseradish or Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Brunswick Stew - Bowl
A Southern Specialty & Favorite! 12 oz - Hearty Slow Cooked Stew Featuring Chicken, Pork, Corn, Limas, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes.
Char-Grilled Wings
Pick How Many…Seasoned and/or Sauced.
Corn Fritters
Sweet Flour & Corn - Fried Balls of Happiness. You Can't Eat Only One!
Fried Green Tomatoes
A True Southern Tradtion. Made Fresh to Order with White & Yellow Cornmeal. Served with Zesty Horseradish Sauce or Ranch.
Brunswick Stew - Entrée Bowl
A Southern Specialty & Favorite! 12 oz - Our Hearty Slow Cooked Stew Featuring Chicken, Pork, Corn, Limas, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes & 4 Corn Fritters
Gazpacho - Cup
8 oz - Chilled, Crisp, Spanish Style Vegetable Soup. Cucumbers, Zucchini, Squash, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes in a Zesty Tomato Based Juice
Gazpacho - Bowl
12 oz - Chilled, Crisp, Spanish Style Vegetable Soup. Cucumbers, Zucchini, Squash, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes in a Zesty Tomato Based Juice
Gazpacho - Entree Bowl
12 oz - Chilled, Crisp, Spanish Style Vegetable Soup. Cucumbers, Zucchini, Squash, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes in a Zesty Tomato Based Juice & 4 Corn Fritters
Sides
Apple Sauce
Au Gratin Potatoes
Baked Beans
Black Eye Peas
Butter Peas
Cabbage
Carrots
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Corn & Peppers
Corn Pudding
Cottage Cheese
Fried Corn Cob
Fried Okra
Fries
Fruit Salad
Green Beans
Kraut & Tomatoes
Lima Beans
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes
New Potatoes
Potato Salad
Spinach
Squash & Cheese
Stewed Tomatoes
Waldorf Salad
Zipper Peas
Combinations
2 From A
Create Your Favorite Combo!
2 From B
Create Your Favorite Combo!
1 From A & 1 From B
Create Your Favorite Combo!
3 From A
Create Your Favorite Combo!
3 From B
Create Your Favorite Combo!
2 From A & 1 From B
Create Your Favorite Combo!
2 From B & 1 From A
Create Your Favorite Combo!
Sandwiches
Tradtional Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tradtional Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with BBQ Sauce
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Vinegar Marinated Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Coleslaw
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce
Beef Au Jus Sandwich
Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings - Served Open Face with Au Jus
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Bread. Served with Mayo.
Burger
6 oz Premium Sirloin - Char-Grilled to Your Temperature
Cheeseburger
6 oz Premium Sirloin - Char-Grilled to Your Temperature
Crab Cake Sandwich
Golden Brown Crabcake on a Toasted Bun, Coleslaw on the Side. Your Choice of Sauce
Turkey Sandwich
Hot Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo - Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Tradtional Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY
Tradtional Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with BBQ Sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich ONLY
Golden Brown Crabcake on a Toasted Bun, Coleslaw on the Side. Your Choice of Sauce
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY
Vinegar Marinated Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Coleslaw
Turkey Wrap
Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo - Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Kids Menu
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Apple Slices Baked with a Cinnamon Oatmeal Crunch Topping
Cobbler
A Different Flavor Served Daily. Blueberries, Cherries or Peaches Topped with a Flaky Pastry
Bread Pudding
Southern Bread Pudding Baked with Cinnamon& Raisins. Soaked in a Wine Butter Sauce
Key Lime Pie
Sweet & Tart with a Creamy
Mango Pie
Like Our Key Lime - But with Mangos
Coconut Cream Pie
Light & Fluffy, with a Flaky Crust
Brownie Sundae
Decadent Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce
Ice Cream
1 or 2 Scoops, with Chocolate or Raspberry Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Farm to Freshly Prepared Since 1987! Traditional BBQ and Seafood, Craft Beers and Specialty Sides
4705 U.S. 301, Ellenton, FL 34222