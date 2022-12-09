Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hickory Hollow

review star

No reviews yet

4705 U.S. 301

Ellenton, FL 34222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

WATER

Craft Beer

$6.00 Craft Beer

$6.00

$10.00 Craft Beer

$10.00

$12.00 Craft Beer

$15.00 Craft Beer

$15.00

$20.00 Craft Beer

$20.00

Domestic & Import Bottles

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Draft Beer

DFT Amber Bock

$4.00

DFT Budweiser

$4.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.00

DFT Yuengling

$4.00

DFT Rotating Specialty Craft

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Riesling

$5.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50

Pinot Noir

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

Sangria

$5.00

From the Farm

Tradtional Pulled Pork -Small

$12.95

Slow Cooked, Hickory Smoked, Hand Pulled Pork - 4 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Tradtional Pulled Pork - Large

$14.95

Slow Cooked, Hickory Smoked, Hand Pulled Pork - 6 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Traditional Pulled Pork - Jumbo

$17.45

Slow Cooked, Hickory Smoked, Hand Pulled Pork - 8 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Carolina Pulled Pork - Small

$12.95

Same as Our Traditional Pork - 4 oz - But Marinated in Our Sweet Pepper Vinegar - A House Specialty!

Carolina Pulled Pork - Large

$14.95

Same as Our Traditional Pork - 6 oz - But Marinated in Our Sweet Pepper Vinegar - A House Specialty!

Carolina Pulled Pork - Jumbo

$17.45

Same as Our Traditional Pork - 8 oz - But Marinated in Our Sweet Pepper Vinegar - A House Specialty!

St. Louis Ribs - Small

$14.95

BBQ Basted, Fall Off the Bone Tender - 1/2 lb

St. Louis Ribs - Large

$19.95

BBQ Basted, Fall Off the Bone Tender - 1 lb

St. Louis Ribs - Jumbo

$24.95

BBQ Basted, Fall Off the Bone Tender - 1 & 1/2 lb

Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Rack

$16.95

BBQ Basted, Full of Flavor & Grilled to Perfection

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$23.95

BBQ Basted, Full of Flavor & Grilled to Perfection

BBQ Chicken - 1/4

$13.95

BBQ Basted, Hickory Smoked & Fall Off the Bone Tender

BBQ Chicken - 1/2

$17.95

BBQ Basted, Hickory Smoked & Fall Off the Bone Tender

Char-Grilled Pork Shanks - Small

$16.95

House Specialty! 2 Shanks Grilled to Perfection & Fall Off the Bone. Your Choice of Seasoning & Sauce.

Char-Grilled Pork Shanks - Large

$22.45

House Specialty! 3 Shanks Grilled to Perfection & Fall Off the Bone. Your Choice of Seasoning & Sauce.

Char-Grilled Pork Shanks - Jumbo

$27.45

House Specialty! 4 Shanks Grilled to Perfection & Fall Off the Bone. Your Choice of Seasoning & Sauce.

Char-Grilled Wings - Small

$15.95

Your Choice of Seasoning or Sauce! 6 Wings Char-Grilled to Perfection

Char-Grilled Wings - Large

$24.95

Your Choice of Seasoning or Sauce! 12 Wings Char-Grilled to Perfection

Char-Grilled Wings - Jumbo

$36.95

Your Choice of Seasoning or Sauce! 20 Wings Char-Grilled to Perfection

Smoked Turkey - Small

$12.95

Hand Pulled, Moist Smoked Turkey Breast - 5 oz

Smoked Turkey - Large

$14.95

Hand Pulled, Moist Smoked Turkey Breast - 7 oz

Smoked Turkey - Jumbo

$17.45

Hand Pulled, Moist Smoked Turkey Breast - 9 oz

Pulled BBQ Chicken - Small

$12.95

Slow Cooked, Hand Pulled, 5 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Pulled BBQ Chicken - Large

$14.95

Slow Cooked, Hand Pulled, 7 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Pulled BBQ Chicken - Jumbo

$17.45

Slow Cooked, Hand Pulled, 9 oz - Dressed in Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Beef Au Jus - Small

$14.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 4 oz - Served Open Face with Au Jus

Beef Au Jus - Large

$17.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 6 oz - Served Open Face with Au Jus

Beef Au Jus - Jumbo

$19.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 8 oz - Served Open Face with Au Jus

BBQ Beef - Small

$14.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 4 oz - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

BBQ Beef - Large

$17.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 6 oz - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

BBQ Beef - Jumbo

$19.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings, 8 oz - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Char-Grilled Chopped Sirloin - Small

$14.45

Premium Ground Sirloin - 6 oz - Char-Grilled to Perfection. Pick Your Temperature and Add a Seasoning for Extra Flavor. Topped with Grilled Onions & Au Jus.

Char-Grilled Chopped Sirloin - Large

$19.45

Premium Ground Sirloin - 12 oz - Char-Grilled to Perfection. Pick Your Temperature and Add a Seasoning for Extra Flavor. Topped with Grilled Onions & Au Jus.

Char-Grilled Chopped Sirloin - Jumbo

$22.95

Premium Ground Sirloin - 16 oz - Char-Grilled to Perfection. Pick Your Temperature and Add a Seasoning for Extra Flavor. Topped with Grilled Onions & Au Jus.

Fried Chicken Tenders - Small

$11.95

Chicken Breast Tenders - 3 - Deep Fried in a Crunchy Seasoned Breading. Your Choice of Sauce.

Fried Chicken Tenders - Large

$14.95

Chicken Breast Tenders - 5 - Deep Fried in a Crunchy Seasoned Breading. Your Choice of Sauce.

Fried Chicken Tenders - Jumbo

$18.95

Chicken Breast Tenders - 8 - Deep Fried in a Crunchy Seasoned Breading. Your Choice of Sauce.

Veggie Platter - Small

$11.00

Pick 4 From Our Daily List of Specialty Sides - 3 oz Each!

Veggie Platter - Large

$14.00

Pick 4 From Our Daily List of Specialty Sides - 4.5 oz Each!

From the Sea

Fried Key West Pink Shrimp - Small

$15.95

Florida Key West Shrimp - 6 - Lightly Dusted in Our Seasoned Bread Crumb Blend & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of Sauce.

Marland Crab Cakes - Small

$17.45

So Much Crab & Held Together By a Wing & a Prayer.. 1 Cake - Seasoned with a Touch of Old Bay and Grilled to a Light Golden Brown! Your Choice of Sauce.

Southern Fried Catfish - Small

$12.95

Crispy Fried Filet - 1 - Hand Breaded in a Blend of White & Yellow Cornmeal. Your Choice of Sauce.

X

Fried Key West Pink Shrimp - Large

$20.95

Florida Key West Shrimp - 10 - Lightly Dusted in Our Seasoned Bread Crumb Blend & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of Sauce.

Marland Crab Cakes - Large

$26.45

So Much Crab & Held Together By a Wing & a Prayer.. 2 Cakes - Seasoned with a Touch of Old Bay and Grilled to a Light Golden Brown! Your Choice of Sauce.

Southern Fried Catfish - Large

$18.95

Crispy Fried Filet - 2 - Hand Breaded in a Blend of White & Yellow Cornmeal. Your Choice of Sauce.

X

Fried Key West Pink Shrimp - Jumbo

$28.95

Florida Key West Shrimp - 15 - Lightly Dusted in Our Seasoned Bread Crumb Blend & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of Sauce.

Marland Crab Cakes - Jumbo

$35.45

So Much Crab & Held Together By a Wing & a Prayer.. 3 Cakes - Seasoned with a Touch of Old Bay and Grilled to a Light Golden Brown! Your Choice of Sauce.

Southern Fried Catfish - Jumbo

$24.95

Crispy Fried Filet - 3 - Hand Breaded in a Blend of White & Yellow Cornmeal. Your Choice of Sauce.

Starters

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

Mushroom Caps Stuffed with Our Famous Crab Cake, Sauteed in Garlic Butter & Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.45

Wisconsin Cheddar Curds Fried Golden Brown. Served with Pepper Jelly Dipping Sauce.

Brunswick Stew - Cup

$6.45

A Southern Specialty & Favorite! 8 oz - Hearty Slow Cooked Stew Featuring Chicken, Pork, Corn, Limas, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes.

Char-Grilled Pork Shank

$6.00

Char-Grilled & Fall Off the Bone Deliciosness. Your Choice of Seasoning and/or Sauce.

Maryland Crab Cake

$11.95

The Real Deal! Lots of Lump Crab with a Touch of Old Bay. A House Specialty!

Fried Green Beans

$7.95

Basket of Green Beans, Lightly Dusted, Fried & Served with Zesty Horseradish or Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Brunswick Stew - Bowl

$9.00

A Southern Specialty & Favorite! 12 oz - Hearty Slow Cooked Stew Featuring Chicken, Pork, Corn, Limas, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes.

Char-Grilled Wings

Pick How Many…Seasoned and/or Sauced.

Corn Fritters

Sweet Flour & Corn - Fried Balls of Happiness. You Can't Eat Only One!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

A True Southern Tradtion. Made Fresh to Order with White & Yellow Cornmeal. Served with Zesty Horseradish Sauce or Ranch.

Brunswick Stew - Entrée Bowl

$12.50

A Southern Specialty & Favorite! 12 oz - Our Hearty Slow Cooked Stew Featuring Chicken, Pork, Corn, Limas, Potatoes, Onions & Tomatoes & 4 Corn Fritters

Gazpacho - Cup

$6.45

8 oz - Chilled, Crisp, Spanish Style Vegetable Soup. Cucumbers, Zucchini, Squash, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes in a Zesty Tomato Based Juice

Gazpacho - Bowl

$9.00

12 oz - Chilled, Crisp, Spanish Style Vegetable Soup. Cucumbers, Zucchini, Squash, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes in a Zesty Tomato Based Juice

Gazpacho - Entree Bowl

$12.50

12 oz - Chilled, Crisp, Spanish Style Vegetable Soup. Cucumbers, Zucchini, Squash, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes in a Zesty Tomato Based Juice & 4 Corn Fritters

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.75

Au Gratin Potatoes

$3.75

Baked Beans

$3.75

Black Eye Peas

$3.75

Butter Peas

$3.75

Cabbage

$3.75

Carrots

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

Collard Greens

$3.75

Corn & Peppers

$3.75

Corn Pudding

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Fried Corn Cob

$3.75

Fried Okra

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Fruit Salad

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.75

Kraut & Tomatoes

$3.75

Lima Beans

$3.75

Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Macaroni Salad

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

New Potatoes

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Spinach

$3.75

Squash & Cheese

$3.75

Stewed Tomatoes

$3.75

Waldorf Salad

$3.75

Zipper Peas

$3.75

Combinations

2 From A

$18.95

Create Your Favorite Combo!

2 From B

$26.45

Create Your Favorite Combo!

1 From A & 1 From B

$23.95

Create Your Favorite Combo!

3 From A

$23.95

Create Your Favorite Combo!

3 From B

$34.95

Create Your Favorite Combo!

2 From A & 1 From B

$25.95

Create Your Favorite Combo!

2 From B & 1 From A

$30.95

Create Your Favorite Combo!

Sandwiches

Tradtional Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Tradtional Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with BBQ Sauce

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Vinegar Marinated Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Coleslaw

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings - Topped with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Beef Au Jus Sandwich

$14.95

Slow Cooked with Garlic & Seasonings - Served Open Face with Au Jus

BLT

$12.95

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Bread. Served with Mayo.

Burger

$14.45

6 oz Premium Sirloin - Char-Grilled to Your Temperature

Cheeseburger

$14.95

6 oz Premium Sirloin - Char-Grilled to Your Temperature

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.45

Golden Brown Crabcake on a Toasted Bun, Coleslaw on the Side. Your Choice of Sauce

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Hot Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo - Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Tradtional Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY

$9.00

Tradtional Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with BBQ Sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich ONLY

$12.45

Golden Brown Crabcake on a Toasted Bun, Coleslaw on the Side. Your Choice of Sauce

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY

$9.00

Vinegar Marinated Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Coleslaw

Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo - Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Kids Menu

Corn Dogs

$6.50

5 Mini Corn Dogs & 1 Side

BBQ Pork Slider

$6.50

1 Slider & 1 Side

Burger Slider

$6.50

1 Slider & 1 Side

Cheeseburger Slider

$6.50

1 Slider & 1 Side

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

2 Tenders & 1 Side

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Apple Slices Baked with a Cinnamon Oatmeal Crunch Topping

Cobbler

$6.00

A Different Flavor Served Daily. Blueberries, Cherries or Peaches Topped with a Flaky Pastry

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Southern Bread Pudding Baked with Cinnamon& Raisins. Soaked in a Wine Butter Sauce

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Sweet & Tart with a Creamy

Mango Pie

$6.00

Like Our Key Lime - But with Mangos

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Light & Fluffy, with a Flaky Crust

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Decadent Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce

Ice Cream

$3.25

1 or 2 Scoops, with Chocolate or Raspberry Sauce

Bulk To Go

LB - Pork

$15.00

LB - Ribs

$16.00

PINT

$7.00

QUART

$14.00

STEW QUART

$22.00

STEW PINT

$11.00

GAZ QUART

$22.00

GAZ PINT

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Farm to Freshly Prepared Since 1987! Traditional BBQ and Seafood, Craft Beers and Specialty Sides

Location

4705 U.S. 301, Ellenton, FL 34222

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shake Station
orange starNo Reviews
4219 U.S. 301 Ellenton, FL 34222
View restaurantnext
Peach's 8 Ellenton
orange starNo Reviews
2207 60th Avenue East Ellenton, FL 34222
View restaurantnext
3 Keys Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2505 Manatee Avenue E. Bradenton, FL 34208
View restaurantnext
Joey D's - Palmetto
orange starNo Reviews
945 10TH STREET EAST PALMETTO, FL 34221
View restaurantnext
Casa Di Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,469
4658 E State Road 64 Bradenton, FL 34208
View restaurantnext
Peach's 10 SR64
orange starNo Reviews
5240 Florida 64 Bradenton, FL 34208
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ellenton
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston