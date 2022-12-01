Restaurant header imageView gallery

Himalayan Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

672 Pine Knot, Suite 2

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Appetizers

Vegetable Mo-Mo

$7.95

Steamed dumplings stuffed with vegetables, served with chutney.

Chicken Mo-Mo

$8.95

Steamed dumplings stuffed with ground chicken, served with chutney.

Mix momo

$8.95

Onion Bhaji

$4.95

Onion fritters seasoned with spices, served with chutney.

Alu Tikki

$4.95

Potato and green pea pancakes, served with mint chutney.

Samosas

$4.95

Veg Pakuada

$4.95

Chicken Pakuada

$5.95

Cheese Pakauda

$4.95

Shrimp Pakuada

$6.95

Papadum

$1.50

Soups and Salads

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Soup prepared with spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices. Garnished with herbs.

Vegetable Soup

$4.95

Fresh vegetable soup prepared with spices and herbs.

Lentil Soup

$4.95

Prepared with onions, tomatoes, and seasoned with spices and cilantro.

Green Salad

$4.95

Fresh lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato slices. Served with a mint chutney.

Tofu Salad

$7.95

Fresh lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato slices. Topped with tofu and raisins.

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Baked white chicken, mushrooms, paneer (homemade cheese), lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, tossed in a Himalayan-style dressing.

Fish Tandoori Salad

$13.95

Marinated and cooked fish with mushrooms, paneer (homemade cheese), lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes.

Shrimp Tandoori Salad

$13.95

Marinated and cooked shrimp with mushrooms, paneer (homemade cheese), lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes.

Vegetarian Entress

Garbanzo Beans

$10.95

Garbanzo beans cooked in a special blend of homemade spices.

Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, and green beans sauteed with onions and ginger.

Cabbage

$10.95

Cabbage sauteed with mustard seeds, onions, tomatoes, and homemade spices.

Fresh Spinach

$10.95

Fresh spinach sauteed with garlic and homemade spices.

Palak Aaloo

$10.95

Pureed spinach leaves and bite-size potatoes sauteed with onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.

Aaloo Govi

$10.95

Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, ground coriander, tumeric, and cumin seeds.

Palak Paneer

$11.95

Fresh spinach leaves and paneer cubes (homemade Himalayan cheese) sauteed with onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.

Aaloo Mattar

$10.95

Potatoes and green peas with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.

Baigan Aaloo

$10.95

Fresh eggplant and potatoes prepared with ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.

Daal Tadka

$9.95

South Asian lentil served with Himalayan herbs. A good source of protein.

Vegetable Roll

$10.95

Vegetables sauteed with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices, stuffed in homemade egg-washed bread. Served with chutney.

Mushroom Mattar

$10.95

Fresh sliced mushrooms with green peas, cooked in garlic, onion, and tomato sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.95

Indian cheese cubes cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, and a lean creamy sauce.

Vegetable Korma

$11.95

Fresh vegetables cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, and a lean creamy sauce.

Okra

$11.95

Okra sauteed in tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices.

Tofu Saag

$11.95

Tofu cooked with pureed spinach and spices.

Veggie masala

$11.95

Tofu masala

$11.95

Clay Oven Roasted Tandoori Entrees

Tandoori Chicken

$14.95

Chicken marinated overnight in a Himalayan-style sauce made from yogurt, fresh herbs and spices. Served with fresh lemon.

Garlic Chicken Sekuwa

$16.95

Boneless white chicken meat marinated in Himalayan-style sauce with ginger, garlic, and spices. Served with fresh lemon.

Lamb Sekuwa

$18.95

Marinated tender boneless lamb. Served with fresh lemon.

Himalayan Shrimp Sekuwa

$18.95

Marinated black tiger shrimps served with onions, bell pepper, and fresh lemon.

Fish Tikka

$18.95

Marinated fresh fish served with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and fresh lemon.

Himalayan Mixed Grill

$20.95

Assortment of chicken sekuwa, tandoori chicken, shrimp, and lamb sekuwa. Served with fresh lemon.

Rack of Lamb

$22.95

Baby lamb chops marinated with herbs, spices, and oven-roasted until tender.

Specialties Chicken

Chicken Curry

$12.95

Boneless chicken pieces prepared in a homemade sauce made with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Tandoor-cooked chicken served in a lean creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs.

Chicken Chili

$13.95

Boneless chicken pieces sauteed with green pepper, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, and a homemade sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.95

Boneless chicken pieces prepared in a homemade sauce made with tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and lime juice.

Chicken Saag

$13.95

Chicken cooked with pureed spinach, onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.

Butter Chicken

$13.95

Tandoori-baked chicken dark meat cooked with tomatoes in a lean cream sauce.

Chicken Roll

$12.95

Boneless chicken cooked with fresh herbs and homemade spices, stuffed in homemade egg-washed bread. Served with chutney.

Masala sauce

$7.95

Chicken korma

$13.95

Specialties Lamb

Lamb Curry

$13.95

Boneless lamb pieces prepared in a tradional sauce made with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.

Lamb Roll

$13.95

Boneless lamb cooked with fresh herbs and spices, stuffed in homemade egg-washed bread. Served with chutney.

Lamb Masala

$14.95

Tandoor-cooked lamb with a cream sauce made from onions, tomatoes, ginger, and fenugreek leaves.

Lamb Saag

$14.95

Lamb cooked with pureed spinach, onions, tomatoes, and homemade spices.

Lamb Makhni

$14.95

Marinated tandoor-cooked lamb prepared with tomato-saffron and a lean creamy sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$13.95

Boneless lamb pieces prepared in a homemade sauce made with tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, and lime juice.

Lamb Shank

$19.95

New Zealand lamb shank cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and our chef's special sauce.

Goat curry

$13.95

Lamb korma

$14.95

Specialties Seafood

Fish Curry Vindaloo

$14.95

Fresh fish prepared with potatoes, onions, ginger, tomatoes, lime juice, and homemade spices.

Fish Masala

$14.95

Fresh fish cooked in a homemade, lean creamy sauce made with onions, ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.

Shrimp Masala

$14.95

Shrimps cooked in a homemade lean creamy sauce made with onions, ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.

Shrimp Curry Vindaloo

$14.95

Shrimps prepared with potatoes, tomatoes, onions, ginger, and lime juice.

Shrimp Saag

$14.95

Shrimps prepared with pureed spinach and spices.

Thali Specialties(combo)

Vegetable Thali

$18.95

Your choice of any two vegetables thali with rice, lentil, naan, and salad or raita.

Tandoori Thali

$19.95

Your choice of tandoori chicken, garlic chicken sekuwa, or lamb sekuwa thali. Served with vegetable of the day, lentil, rice, naan, and salad or raita.

Lamb masala thali

$20.95

Chicken masala thali

$20.95

Chicken curry thali

$19.95

Lamb curry thali

$19.95

Tofu masala thali

$19.95

Breads

Naan

$2.25

Classic leavened bread made with wheat flour and baked in a tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$2.95

Naan topped with chopped garlic and cilantro leaves, baked in a tandoor.

Onion Naan

$3.95

Naan stuffed with finely chopped onions, baked in a tandoor.

Lamb Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with marinated minced lamb, baked in a tandoor.

Chicken Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with marinated chicken, baked in a tandoor.

Apricot Naan

$5.95

Naan stuffed with fresh apricot, baked in a tandoor.

Cheese Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with homemade cheese and cilantro.

Paratha

$3.95

Multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in a tandoor.

Aaloo Paratha

$4.95

Whole wheat unleavened bread filled with special mashed potatoes, cooked in a tandoor.

Tibetan Bread

$2.95

Deep-fried whole wheat flour bread.

Tandoori Roti

$2.25

Whole wheat unleavened bread baked in a tandoor.

Chapatis

$2.25

Whole wheat unleavened bread cooked on a griddle and finished on an open flame.

Dopzi

$2.95

Stone-ground wheat unleavened bread cooked in the oven.

Butter Naan

$2.25

Rice

Plain Basmati Rice

$2.25

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$7.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.95

Egg Fried rice

$9.95

Chicken Biryani

$14.95

Mixed rice with spices and chicken

Lamb Biryani

$14.95

Mixed rice with spices and lamb

Veg biryani

$14.95

Mixed Fried Rice

$11.95

Baby Plates

Thukpa

$8.95

Homemade noodles prepared with fresh vegetables in Himalayan soup. Add egg or chicken for $2.00 extra.

Chowmein

$8.95

Homemade noodles fried with fresh vegetables. Add egg or chicken for $2.00 extra.

Baby Chicken Tikka

$8.95

Boneless white chicken meat marinated in a Himalayan-style sauce with cilantro, garlic, and ginger.

Side Orders

Raita

$3.50

Homemade yogurt with cucumber, carrot, and spices.

Chutneys

$1.50

Mango, mint, or tamarind.

Yogurt

$3.50

Dessert

Kheer

$4.00

Rice pudding.

Gulab jamun

$4.00

Dough made with milk solids, formed into balls, deep fried, served with a honey sauce.

Mango Ice cream

$4.00

Pistachio Icecream

$4.00

Drinks

Hot Drinks

$1.90

Himalayan masala tea, black tea, herbal tea (ginger, lemon, green), or coffee (regular or decaffeinated).

Lemonade

$1.95

Himalayan style with lime juice and fresh ginger.

Iced Tea

$1.95

Homemade iced tea with fresh mint leaves and sweet milk on the side.

Mango Lassi

$2.95

Homemade yogurt and mango shake.

Soda

$1.75

Sparkling Water (12 oz)

$2.00

Bottled Water (12 oz)

$1.00

Coffee

$1.90

Thai ice tea

$2.95

Arnold palmer

$2.00

Shirley temple

$2.95

Milk

$1.95

Juice

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.95

Cocktails

Manhattan

$10.95

Mojito

$10.95

Mimosa

$10.95

Hot Toddy

$10.95

Irish Coffee

$10.95

Old Fashioned

$10.95

Moscow Mule

$10.95

Whiskey Sour

$10.95

Cosmopolotian

$11.95

Sex on the Beach

$11.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.95

Bloody Mary

$11.95

Blood Orange Margarita

$11.95

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$11.95

Club Bombay Martini

$11.95

House Special A

$10.95

House Special B

$11.95

Bottled Beer

Himalayan Lager/ Dansberg 16000

$8.50

Taj Mahal Lager

$8.50

Flying horse Lager

$8.50

Indian lager SMALL

$6.00

Samuel Smith India Pale Ale

$8.50

Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale

$8.50

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout

$6.50

Guinness Stout

$6.50

Saint Archer Blonde Ale

$6.50

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$6.50

Stella Artois Pilsner

$6.50

Samuel Smith Organic Cider

$6.50

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.50

805 Ale

$6.50

Corona Extra Pale Lager

$5.00

Heineken Lager

$5.00

Coors Light Lager

$5.00

Bud Light lager

$5.00

Champagne

Most & Chadon

$75.00

Mumm Napa

$40.00

Charles Lafitte

$30.00

Michelle

$30.00

Candoni

$32.00

Freixnet cordon

$7.50
