Himalayan Restaurant
672 Pine Knot, Suite 2
Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Appetizers
Vegetable Mo-Mo
Steamed dumplings stuffed with vegetables, served with chutney.
Chicken Mo-Mo
Steamed dumplings stuffed with ground chicken, served with chutney.
Mix momo
Onion Bhaji
Onion fritters seasoned with spices, served with chutney.
Alu Tikki
Potato and green pea pancakes, served with mint chutney.
Samosas
Veg Pakuada
Chicken Pakuada
Cheese Pakauda
Shrimp Pakuada
Papadum
Soups and Salads
Chicken Soup
Soup prepared with spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices. Garnished with herbs.
Vegetable Soup
Fresh vegetable soup prepared with spices and herbs.
Lentil Soup
Prepared with onions, tomatoes, and seasoned with spices and cilantro.
Green Salad
Fresh lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato slices. Served with a mint chutney.
Tofu Salad
Fresh lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato slices. Topped with tofu and raisins.
Chicken Salad
Baked white chicken, mushrooms, paneer (homemade cheese), lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, tossed in a Himalayan-style dressing.
Fish Tandoori Salad
Marinated and cooked fish with mushrooms, paneer (homemade cheese), lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes.
Shrimp Tandoori Salad
Marinated and cooked shrimp with mushrooms, paneer (homemade cheese), lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes.
Vegetarian Entress
Garbanzo Beans
Garbanzo beans cooked in a special blend of homemade spices.
Mixed Vegetables
Carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, and green beans sauteed with onions and ginger.
Cabbage
Cabbage sauteed with mustard seeds, onions, tomatoes, and homemade spices.
Fresh Spinach
Fresh spinach sauteed with garlic and homemade spices.
Palak Aaloo
Pureed spinach leaves and bite-size potatoes sauteed with onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.
Aaloo Govi
Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, ground coriander, tumeric, and cumin seeds.
Palak Paneer
Fresh spinach leaves and paneer cubes (homemade Himalayan cheese) sauteed with onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.
Aaloo Mattar
Potatoes and green peas with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.
Baigan Aaloo
Fresh eggplant and potatoes prepared with ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.
Daal Tadka
South Asian lentil served with Himalayan herbs. A good source of protein.
Vegetable Roll
Vegetables sauteed with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices, stuffed in homemade egg-washed bread. Served with chutney.
Mushroom Mattar
Fresh sliced mushrooms with green peas, cooked in garlic, onion, and tomato sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Indian cheese cubes cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, and a lean creamy sauce.
Vegetable Korma
Fresh vegetables cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, and a lean creamy sauce.
Okra
Okra sauteed in tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices.
Tofu Saag
Tofu cooked with pureed spinach and spices.
Veggie masala
Tofu masala
Clay Oven Roasted Tandoori Entrees
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated overnight in a Himalayan-style sauce made from yogurt, fresh herbs and spices. Served with fresh lemon.
Garlic Chicken Sekuwa
Boneless white chicken meat marinated in Himalayan-style sauce with ginger, garlic, and spices. Served with fresh lemon.
Lamb Sekuwa
Marinated tender boneless lamb. Served with fresh lemon.
Himalayan Shrimp Sekuwa
Marinated black tiger shrimps served with onions, bell pepper, and fresh lemon.
Fish Tikka
Marinated fresh fish served with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and fresh lemon.
Himalayan Mixed Grill
Assortment of chicken sekuwa, tandoori chicken, shrimp, and lamb sekuwa. Served with fresh lemon.
Rack of Lamb
Baby lamb chops marinated with herbs, spices, and oven-roasted until tender.
Specialties Chicken
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken pieces prepared in a homemade sauce made with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoor-cooked chicken served in a lean creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs.
Chicken Chili
Boneless chicken pieces sauteed with green pepper, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, and a homemade sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken pieces prepared in a homemade sauce made with tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and lime juice.
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with pureed spinach, onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.
Butter Chicken
Tandoori-baked chicken dark meat cooked with tomatoes in a lean cream sauce.
Chicken Roll
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh herbs and homemade spices, stuffed in homemade egg-washed bread. Served with chutney.
Masala sauce
Chicken korma
Specialties Lamb
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb pieces prepared in a tradional sauce made with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and homemade spices.
Lamb Roll
Boneless lamb cooked with fresh herbs and spices, stuffed in homemade egg-washed bread. Served with chutney.
Lamb Masala
Tandoor-cooked lamb with a cream sauce made from onions, tomatoes, ginger, and fenugreek leaves.
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with pureed spinach, onions, tomatoes, and homemade spices.
Lamb Makhni
Marinated tandoor-cooked lamb prepared with tomato-saffron and a lean creamy sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb pieces prepared in a homemade sauce made with tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, and lime juice.
Lamb Shank
New Zealand lamb shank cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and our chef's special sauce.
Goat curry
Lamb korma
Specialties Seafood
Fish Curry Vindaloo
Fresh fish prepared with potatoes, onions, ginger, tomatoes, lime juice, and homemade spices.
Fish Masala
Fresh fish cooked in a homemade, lean creamy sauce made with onions, ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.
Shrimp Masala
Shrimps cooked in a homemade lean creamy sauce made with onions, ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.
Shrimp Curry Vindaloo
Shrimps prepared with potatoes, tomatoes, onions, ginger, and lime juice.
Shrimp Saag
Shrimps prepared with pureed spinach and spices.
Thali Specialties(combo)
Vegetable Thali
Your choice of any two vegetables thali with rice, lentil, naan, and salad or raita.
Tandoori Thali
Your choice of tandoori chicken, garlic chicken sekuwa, or lamb sekuwa thali. Served with vegetable of the day, lentil, rice, naan, and salad or raita.
Lamb masala thali
Chicken masala thali
Chicken curry thali
Lamb curry thali
Tofu masala thali
Breads
Naan
Classic leavened bread made with wheat flour and baked in a tandoor.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with chopped garlic and cilantro leaves, baked in a tandoor.
Onion Naan
Naan stuffed with finely chopped onions, baked in a tandoor.
Lamb Naan
Naan stuffed with marinated minced lamb, baked in a tandoor.
Chicken Naan
Naan stuffed with marinated chicken, baked in a tandoor.
Apricot Naan
Naan stuffed with fresh apricot, baked in a tandoor.
Cheese Naan
Naan stuffed with homemade cheese and cilantro.
Paratha
Multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in a tandoor.
Aaloo Paratha
Whole wheat unleavened bread filled with special mashed potatoes, cooked in a tandoor.
Tibetan Bread
Deep-fried whole wheat flour bread.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat unleavened bread baked in a tandoor.
Chapatis
Whole wheat unleavened bread cooked on a griddle and finished on an open flame.
Dopzi
Stone-ground wheat unleavened bread cooked in the oven.
Butter Naan
Rice
Baby Plates
Thukpa
Homemade noodles prepared with fresh vegetables in Himalayan soup. Add egg or chicken for $2.00 extra.
Chowmein
Homemade noodles fried with fresh vegetables. Add egg or chicken for $2.00 extra.
Baby Chicken Tikka
Boneless white chicken meat marinated in a Himalayan-style sauce with cilantro, garlic, and ginger.
Side Orders
Dessert
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Himalayan masala tea, black tea, herbal tea (ginger, lemon, green), or coffee (regular or decaffeinated).
Lemonade
Himalayan style with lime juice and fresh ginger.
Iced Tea
Homemade iced tea with fresh mint leaves and sweet milk on the side.
Mango Lassi
Homemade yogurt and mango shake.
Soda
Sparkling Water (12 oz)
Bottled Water (12 oz)
Coffee
Thai ice tea
Arnold palmer
Shirley temple
Milk
Juice
Ginger ale
Cocktails
Manhattan
Mojito
Mimosa
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Old Fashioned
Moscow Mule
Whiskey Sour
Cosmopolotian
Sex on the Beach
Long Island Iced Tea
Bloody Mary
Blood Orange Margarita
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Club Bombay Martini
House Special A
House Special B
Bottled Beer
Himalayan Lager/ Dansberg 16000
Taj Mahal Lager
Flying horse Lager
Indian lager SMALL
Samuel Smith India Pale Ale
Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout
Guinness Stout
Saint Archer Blonde Ale
Ballast Point Sculpin IPA
Stella Artois Pilsner
Samuel Smith Organic Cider
Angry Orchard Cider
805 Ale
Corona Extra Pale Lager
Heineken Lager
Coors Light Lager
Bud Light lager
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
