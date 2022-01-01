A map showing the location of Honey B's Restaurant & Lounge View gallery

Honey B's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

624 James S Trimble Boulevard

Paintsville, KY 41240

Appetizers

Buffalo Chips

$6.00

Cheesy Fries

$7.00

Cheesy Nachos

$7.00

Cheesy Tots

$7.00

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Hot Wings 12

$18.00

Hot Wings 6

$10.00

Jalapenos Pepper Bites

$6.00

Mini CornDogs

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Tater Kegs

$7.00

Tots

$5.00

Zucchini Fries

$6.00

Build your own Burger

Single Burger

$10.00

Double Burger

$14.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$6.00

Double Dog

$10.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$5.00

Kids Soup & Salad

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

PB&J

$3.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Breaded Chicken Hoagie

$10.00

Club

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Philly Steak

$15.00

Soup & Salad Bar To Go

Salad Bar

$10.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We're a full service Southern home cooking restaurant with a family friendly dining room and a relaxing Lounge serving our delicious food and adult beverages for those 21 and over. Catering and meeting room rentals are available for business, family and social events.

624 James S Trimble Boulevard, Paintsville, KY 41240

Directions

