Honey B's Restaurant & Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're a full service Southern home cooking restaurant with a family friendly dining room and a relaxing Lounge serving our delicious food and adult beverages for those 21 and over. Catering and meeting room rentals are available for business, family and social events.
Location
624 James S Trimble Boulevard, Paintsville, KY 41240
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mis Vecinos Tex-Mex Grill Paintsville - 609 Broadway Street
No Reviews
609 Broadway Street Paintsville, KY 41240
View restaurant
Pig In A Poke Pikeville - 130 Mayo Circle
No Reviews
130 Mayo Circle Pikeville, KY 41501
View restaurant
More near Paintsville