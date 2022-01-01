Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig In A Poke Pikeville
130 Mayo Circle

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

130 Mayo Circle

Pikeville, KY 41501

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Boneless Chicken Wings (12)
Loaded Hand Cut Fries

Appetizers

Bananna Peppers

Bananna Peppers

$7.00

Hand Battered and deep fried.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Sliced and breaded in house.

Tater Skins

Tater Skins

$7.00

Potato skins topped with cheese, bacon and chives. Add BBQ pork or BBQ chicken for additional $4.

Chicken Wings (Bone-In) 6

Chicken Wings (Bone-In) 6

$9.00

Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Chicken Wings (Bone-In) 12

$16.00

Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Boneless Chicken Wings (6)

$6.00

Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Boneless Chicken Wings (12)

$12.00

Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Loaded Hand Cut Fries

Loaded Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Our most popular Item

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Served with Marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Basket Of Cornbread

$5.00

4 pieces of sweet cornbread with butter

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.00

Served with southwest ranch

Boom Boom Shrimp
$9.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.00

Salads

Wedge

Wedge

$9.00

topped with lettuce, cheese, bacon

Garden Salad
$8.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Taters

Pork Tater

Pork Tater

$7.00

Chicken Tater

$7.00

Brisket Tater

$10.00

Loaded Pork tater

$9.00

Taco

BBQ Pork Taco
$3.50

BBQ Pork Taco

$3.50
Brisket Taco
$4.50

Brisket Taco

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Taco

$3.50

Catfish Taco

$4.00Out of stock
Vegetarian Taco
$3.50

Vegetarian Taco

$3.50

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.00

Sandwiches

All American Cheeseburger

$8.00

All American Hot Dog

$7.00

Angus Beef

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Smokehouse Burger

$10.50

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

3 Little Pigs

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Bologna

$7.50

Impossible Burger

$11.00

Vegetarian

Portobella Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

Weekday Worker

$9.00

Entree

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.00

1/2 rack of baby backs smoked over hickory wood. Fall apart tender, no knife needed for these.

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Pork Platter

$14.00

Chicken Platter

$14.00Out of stock
Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$16.00

Your choice of 2: BBQ pork or BBQ chicken or beef brisket. It comes with your choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread.

Brisket Platter

$18.00

Smoked Meat Sampler

$21.00

Pork, Chicken, Sausage & Brisket

Catfish

$13.00Out of stock

Catfish Nuggets

Chicken Special

$19.00

1/2 BBQ Chicken

A Little of Everything

$29.00

Ribs, Pork, Chicken, Brisket

Ribeye

$28.00

Grilled Chicken Entree

$16.00

2 Pieces of chicken breast

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Sirloin

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Cheesy Chicken Breasts

$17.00

2 pieces of chicken

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Side

Baked Beans

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Deep Fried Corn on Cob

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Herb Cauliflower

$3.50

House Salad

$4.50

LFF Side

$3.50

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.50

LOR Side

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Misc. and a la carte

1/2 Rack (No Sides)

$15.00

Full Rack (No Sides)

$25.00

Bag of Ice

$2.50

5 ounce BBQ Pork

$5.00

5 ounce BBQ Chicken

$5.00

5 ounce Brisket

$9.00

Sweet Cornbread

$1.50

Texas Toast

$0.50

Individual Bun

$2.50

Pack of Buns

$6.00

Kid Bun

$1.00

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Hushpuppies (2)

$0.75

Mango Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Red French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Golden Italian

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Fat Free Ranch

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

3 ounce Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Black Beans

$0.50

Cilantro

Dragon Sauce

$0.50

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Hot Dog Chili

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.35

Ketchup

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Nacho Chips

$1.00

Pickle Slice

$0.75

Pickle Spear

$0.75

Sautéed Mush and Onion

$3.00

Spicy Pickles

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.35

Cheese

$0.50

Chives

Bacon

$0.75

Brown Sugar

$0.50

Cinnamon

Tomato

$0.35

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Cucumber

$0.50

Egg

$0.75

Onion

Bacon

$0.75

Asian

$0.50

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey BBQ

Hot & Spicy

Tangy Gold

Pints

Brisket

$25.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Chicken

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pasta

$7.50

Pork

$12.00

Slaw

$6.00

BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Hot Dog Sauce

$6.00

Salad Dressing

$6.00

Pint Loaded Potato Salad

$7.00

Soup

Chili

$6.50

Chili w/grill cheese

$8.50

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.50

LP Soup with grill cheese

$8.50

Soup and Salad

$10.50

Pepsi Products/Tea

Pepsi

$2.99

DIET Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

DIET Mt Dew

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

DIET Dr Pepper

$2.99

Water

Coffee

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Kids Menu

Mini Corndogs

$4.50

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.00

PB&J

$4.00

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$3.50

Kids Smoked Platter

$7.50

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Desserts

Blueberry White Chocolate

$6.50

Milk Cake

$5.50

Old Fashion Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Plain Cheesecake

$5.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Truffle Bomb

$6.25

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

White Chocolate Raspberry CAKE

$6.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.75

Brownie Cheesecake

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.00

Big Brownie

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

T-Shirt

Pig in a Poke Shirt
$25.00

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Some of the best BBQ in east Kentucky!!!

Location

130 Mayo Circle, Pikeville, KY 41501

Directions

Gallery
Pig In A Poke Pikeville image
Pig In A Poke Pikeville image
Pig In A Poke Pikeville image

