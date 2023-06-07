Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lizzie B's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2010 ky Route 321

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Burritto

$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Big Island BLT

$10.00

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Ulladulla Joe Beet Burger

$10.00

Tri Blend Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Ann's California Club Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$10.00

Happy Hippie Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sub Sandwich

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Smoothies

Workout

$8.00

Recovery

$8.00

Immunity

$8.00

Brain Boost

$8.00

Coffee

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappucinno

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.45

Cold Brew

$3.75

LB Signature Drinks

Stillwaters

$5.95

Double shot of espresso, house toffee nut syrup, honey, oat milk, sprinkled with cinnamon on top.

Matcha Zinger

$5.50

Le Yeti

$5.95

Double shot of espresso, steamed LB milk, vanilla maple syrup, cinnamon spice blend.

Cold Mountain

$5.95

Double shot of espresso, brown sugar, milk, vanilla cold foam.

Appetizers

Snacks

Kitchen sink nachos

$10.95

Chili queso

$10.95

Memorial day

Food

Ulladulla Joe burrito

$9.95

Island loaded fries

$9.95

Haleiwa Taco

$4.95+

Molokai bites

$9.95

Kalua pork plate

$12.95

Huli huli plate

$12.95

Hawaiian Cubano

$12.50

The beet goes on

$12.50

Huli huli wrap

$10.95

Tokyo Sando

$12.50

Indo bowl

$12.95

Chilean steak bowl

$12.95

The Chilean TACO

$4.95+

The Down Under TACO

$4.95+

The Tokyo TACO

$4.95+

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Coffee drinks

The Kelly Slater

$5.50

Mountain Mocha

$5.50

The Yeti

$5.50

The Bourbon Trail

$5.50

Sweet Sunshine

$5.95

The Quebec City

$5.95

The Cold Mountain

$5.95

Sugar Camp Mocha

$5.95

Bottled Soda

Assorted coca cola

$2.50

Water

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A different kind of place. Great food, wine and craft beer.

2010 ky Route 321, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

