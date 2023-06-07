Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hop Avenue Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

75 Ferry Drive

Bridge City, TX 77611

All Day Menu

Appetizers

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Large Bavarian style pretzel crusted with salt with beer cheese sauce for dipping.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Light and airy pizza crusted topped with garlic oil, fresh grated mootz, and a side of Hop Avenue signature marinara sauce.

Sriracha Shrimp Dip

$10.00

Pizza

Build Your Own

$15.00

14" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings

Build Your Own (H&H)

$15.00

14" Cheese Pizza 1/2 and 1/2 your choice of toppings

Caprese Pork

$23.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

14" pizza with Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Hop Avenue Signature Tomato sauce, and ranch dressing drizzle.

Classic Margherita

$18.00

14" Pizza with Hop Avenue signature tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil.

Classic Pepperoni

$20.00

14" Pizza sliced pepperoni, Hop Avenue signature tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella.

Classic Sausage

$20.00

14" Pizza with hand pinched fresh Italian sausage locally made, freshly grated mozzarella, and Hop Avenue signature tomato sauce.

Hawaiian

$20.00

14" Pizza with fresh pineapple, Canadian baon, freshly grated mozzarella, and Hop Avenue signature tomato sauce.

The Kevin

$15.00

14" Cheese Pizza with Hop Avenue signature tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella.

The Supreme

$21.00

Three Meat Delight

$21.00

14" Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hop Avenue Signature tomato sauce, and freshly grated mozzarella.

Pepper Cubed

$22.00

Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Dressings/Sauces

Pesto

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Roasted Garlic & Feta

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Mike's Hot Honey

$0.50

Beer

Pint

Local lager

$6.25

Hopsphere

$8.00

Great Scott Ale

$7.00

Rainbow Bridge Sour

$7.00

Cream Sofa Ale

$7.00

Quaker Stout

$8.00

No Front Plate

$6.25

Half Pint

Local lager (1/2)

$3.25

Hopsphere (1/2)

$4.00

Rainbow Bridge Sour (1/2)

$3.50

Cream Sofa Ale (1/2)

$3.50

Great Scott Ale (1/2)

$3.50

Quaker Stout (1/2)

$4.00

No Front Plate (1/2)

$3.25

Flights & Growlers

Flight

$13.00

Growler 32oz

$24.00

Growler 64oz

$42.00

Mug

Local lager

$6.25

Hopsphere

$8.00

Rainbow Bridge Sour

$7.00

Cream Sofa Ale

$7.00

Great Scott Ale

$7.00

Quaker Stout

$8.00

No Front Plate

$6.25

Wine

Red Wine

Petit Petit (Petit Syrah)

$16.00Out of stock

Imagery (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$12.00Out of stock

Altered Dimension (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$12.00Out of stock

Tisdale (HOUSE Cabernet Sauvignon)

$8.00Out of stock

Tutto Mio (Sweet Red)

$10.00Out of stock

White Wine

Imagery (Chardonnay)

$10.00Out of stock

Altered Dimension (Sauvignon Blanc)

$12.00

Twenty Acres (HOUSE Chardonnay)

$8.00

Acrobat (Pinot Noir)

$12.00

Caposaldo (Moscato)

$8.00

Caposaldo (Pinot Griggio)

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water (bottled)

$1.50Out of stock

Merch

Glassware

Tulip 16oz

$9.00

Tiered 16oz

$9.00

Shirts

Hop Tee

$30.00

Hop Hoodie

$40.00

Hop Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Trucker Cap

$25.00

Merch Gift Bundle

Mug, Reg Tee, Trucker Cap

$48.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Delicious craft beer and hand-crafted, brick oven pizza in a cool, casual atmosphere.

75 Ferry Drive, Bridge City, TX 77611

