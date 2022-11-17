Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Hoppin' Vines CINCINNATI

review star

No reviews yet

8150 Montgomery Road

Cinncinatti, OH 45236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Shareable
Shareable Perfect Pepperoni

Starters

Baked Mushrooms

Baked Mushrooms

$9.00
Brewsticks

Brewsticks

$8.00
Charcuterie (2)

Charcuterie (2)

$15.00
Charcuterie (4)

Charcuterie (4)

$25.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00
Hangar Steak Skewers

Hangar Steak Skewers

$12.00
Mac N Chz

Mac N Chz

$6.00

Mac N Chz w. Bacon + Japs

$8.00
Meatballs (3)

Meatballs (3)

$10.00Out of stock
Meatballs (5)

Meatballs (5)

$16.00Out of stock
Meatballs (12)

Meatballs (12)

$32.00Out of stock
Olives and Peppers

Olives and Peppers

$7.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00
Wings

Wings

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00
Family House Salad

Family House Salad

$17.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00
Family Greek Salad

Family Greek Salad

$17.00
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.50
Family Spinach Salad

Family Spinach Salad

$18.00

Caeasar Salad

$8.00

Family Caesar Salad

$17.00

Classic Pies/Signiture Pies

Personal Bacon Pickle Pizza

Personal Bacon Pickle Pizza

$13.00
Personal BBQ Chicken

Personal BBQ Chicken

$14.00
Personal Bella Goat

Personal Bella Goat

$13.00
Personal Black & Bleu

Personal Black & Bleu

$14.00
Personal Buffalo Chicken

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.00
Personal Cheddar Mac

Personal Cheddar Mac

$12.00
Personal Cheesesteak

Personal Cheesesteak

$14.00
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00
Personal Delicio Trio

Personal Delicio Trio

$14.00
Personal Formaggi

Personal Formaggi

$12.00
Personal Margherita

Personal Margherita

$12.00
Personal Meatball

Personal Meatball

$14.00Out of stock
Personal Perfect Pepperoni

Personal Perfect Pepperoni

$12.00
Personal Popeye

Personal Popeye

$13.00
Personal Porkopolis

Personal Porkopolis

$14.00
Personal Pulcinella

Personal Pulcinella

$13.00
Personal Roasted Hawaiian

Personal Roasted Hawaiian

$14.00
Personal Veggie White

Personal Veggie White

$13.00
Personal Veggie Classic

Personal Veggie Classic

$14.00
Shareable Bacon Pickle Pizza

Shareable Bacon Pickle Pizza

$19.00
Shareable BBQ Chicken

Shareable BBQ Chicken

$20.00
Shareable Bella Goat

Shareable Bella Goat

$19.00
Shareable Black & Bleu

Shareable Black & Bleu

$20.00
Shareable Buffalo Chicken

Shareable Buffalo Chicken

$19.00
Shareable Cheddar Mac

Shareable Cheddar Mac

$18.00
Shareable Cheesesteak

Shareable Cheesesteak

$21.00
Shareable Chicken Bacon Ranch

Shareable Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00
Shareable Delico Trio

Shareable Delico Trio

$20.00
Shareable Formaggi

Shareable Formaggi

$16.00
Shareable Margherita

Shareable Margherita

$17.00
Shareable Meatball

Shareable Meatball

$19.00Out of stock
Shareable Perfect Pepperoni

Shareable Perfect Pepperoni

$18.00
Shareable Popeye

Shareable Popeye

$19.00
Shareable Porkopolis

Shareable Porkopolis

$20.00
Shareable Pulcinella

Shareable Pulcinella

$19.00
Shareable Roasted Hawaiian

Shareable Roasted Hawaiian

$20.00
Shareable White Veggie

Shareable White Veggie

$19.00
Shareable Veggie Classic

Shareable Veggie Classic

$20.00

Create Your Own

Personal

$11.00

Shareable

$15.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Vanilla

$4.00

Ice Cream Chocolate

$4.00
Coal Fired Cookie

Coal Fired Cookie

$9.50

Brownie

$9.50Out of stock

Nanner Puddin

$9.50Out of stock

Extra Dressing

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Peppercorn

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Greek

$0.50

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Delicio Hot Sauce

Delicio Hot Sauce

$5.00

Red

BTL Anderson's Conn Valley Eloge

$122.00

BTL Anderson's Conn Valley Reserve Cabernet

$122.00

BTL Antica Napa Valley, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (2014)

$128.00

BTL Areyna Malbec

$30.00

BTL Aroma Syrah

$32.00

BTL Barbera d'Asti Tasmorcan

$35.00

BTL Bertagna Bourg Haute CDN Huguet

$40.00

BTL Black River Merlot

$27.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Bouchard Bourgogne Rougue Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Suaviignon 2019

$145.00

BTL Chateau Curton la Perriere Bordeaux

$32.00

BTL Chateau de Costis

$30.00

BTL Chateau de Nalys Chateuneuf-du-Pape Grand Vin

$187.00

BTL Chateau Grand du Loc Bordeaux

$35.00

BTL Chateau Hourtin-Ducasse Haut-Medoc

$53.00

BTL Chateau Les Terrasses De Bouey

$24.00

BTL Clos Berenger MIN

$54.00

BTL Commuter Cuvee PInot Noir

$40.00

BTL d'Arenberg Dead Arm Shiraz

$108.00

BTL Day Sonoma County Zinfandel 2016

$25.00

BTL Decoy, Zinfandel (2016)

$36.00

BTL Domino de Berzal Tempranillo

$32.00

BTL Don Manuel Cab Franc Petit Verdot

$30.00

BTL Duckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley Merlot (2015)

$105.00

BTL Duxoup Syrah

$31.00

BTL El Porvenir Amatua Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Enfield Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

$134.00

BTL Euml Porevnir Laborum Malbec

$30.00

BTL Flowerhead Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Folly of the Beast

$27.00

BTL Gaja, Toscana Ca'Marcanda Magari (2015)

$145.00

BTL Gran Moraine Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Grayson Cellars Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Grgich Hills Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$135.00

BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon (2014)

$116.00

BTL L'Ecole Columbia Valley Syrah

$50.00

BTL L'Ecole Walla Walla Valley Merlot

$71.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$36.00

BTL Labrune Et Fils Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Les Trois Croix Bordeaux

$36.00

BTL Maison Louis Latour, Beaune 1er Cru Vignes Franches (2015)

$144.00

BTL Matthew Fritz Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Milbrandt Brother's Blend

$25.00

BTL Omen Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Orin Swift Pinot Noir Slander (2017)

$89.00

BTL Orin Swift, 8 Years in the Desert (2017)

$80.00

BTL Orin Swift, Mercury Head Napa Valley (2016)

$232.00

BTL Orin Swift, Papillon Napa Valley (2015)

$126.00

BTL Penalosa Tinto Roble

$32.00

BTL Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Protocolo Tinto Tempranillo

$32.00

BTL R Barbera

$49.00

BTL Radio-Coteau Las Colinas Syrah

$98.00

BTL Revel Red Blend

$55.00

BTL Robert Sinskey Vineyards Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Seven Springs Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Sisquera Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Sottano Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon Artemis Napa Valley (2016)

$110.00

BTL Storypoint Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon (2016

$30.00

BTL Talamonti 'Kudos' Rosso (2013 Montepulciano Blend)

$48.00

BTL Terratorium Cab Franc

$52.00

BTL Terratorium Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL The Lacky Shiraz

$35.00

BTL The Prisoner (1.5L) , Red Wine Napa Valley (2017)

$135.00

BTL Thorn, Merlot Napa Valley (Prisoner Wines)

$71.00

BTL Three Wine Company Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Tritium Las Garnachas

$32.00

White

BTL Abbazia Di Novacella Gewurztraminer

$32.00

BTL Bott Freres

$32.00

BTL Chateau de Costis Bordeaux White

$30.00

BTL Frisk Rielsing

$26.00

BTL Jacob's Creek Moscato

$23.00

BTL Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Leira Reyero Albarino

$30.00

BTL Merian Grenache Blanc

$30.00

BTL O & T Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL Penalosa Verdejo

$27.00

BTL Revel White

$55.00

BTL Sensi Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Simply Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Sisquera White Blend

$30.00

BTL Terratorium Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Terratorium Riesling

$40.00

BTL Textbook Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Witness Mark Chardonnay

$27.00

Rose, Champagne & Dessert

BTL Cava Bertha Reserva

$34.00

BTL Dom Perignon (2006)

$243.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco Collezione

$26.00

BTL Merian Rose

$30.00

BTL Rosehaven Rose

$21.00

BTL Sisquera Rose

$30.00

BTL Terratorium Rose

$42.00

BTL Txomin Extaniz Rose

$20.00

BTL Clarendelle Rose

$34.00

Natural Wine/ Fruit Wine

FruitBlood Sleep Talker

$54.00

FruitBlood Feral Cat

$54.00

FruitBlood Mercury in Retrograde

$54.00

FruitBlood Love Bite

$54.00

$20 Wines

Big Easy R3 8 + 9

$20.00Out of stock

Caramel Rd R6 4

$20.00

Chateau La Fleur R1 4 - 7

$20.00

Chateau Telulon R9 12 - 14

$20.00Out of stock

CMS Blend R1 1 + 2

$20.00Out of stock

Fraire La Fete Sparking Rose

$20.00

Freemark Abby R7 19

$20.00

Gerard Berrtand Kosmos R4 15 +16

$20.00

Gerard Bertrand Bayuls R4 17

$20.00

Gerard Bertrand Grand Terrior R4 15 +16

$20.00

Gota De Arena R4 5 - 8

$20.00Out of stock

Masut Pinot Noir R2 14 +15

$20.00Out of stock

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Murphy Goode R10 - 12

$20.00

Penley Estate R3 10 + 11

$20.00

Studio Rose

$20.00

Tahblik Viognier

$20.00Out of stock

Terra D'Oro R2 7 - 9

$20.00Out of stock

William Hill Chardonnay

$20.00Out of stock

Merch

64oz Hoppin' Vines Amber Growler

$10.00

64oz Hoppin’ Vines Steel Growler

$40.00

Hopman Glass 16oz

$5.00

Hoppin Vines 10oz Snifter/High ABV Glass

$6.00

Hoppin Vines Pint Glass

$5.00

Hoppin Vines Spieglau IPA Glass

$15.00

Hoppin’ Vines Hat

$30.00

HV Trucker Hat

$25.00

Koozie

$5.00

Men’s Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$30.00

Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirts

$24.00

Poster

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

Sweatshirt/Hoodie

$55.00

Women’s Short Sleeve T-Shirts

$26.00

Can Beer

Feature Flight

$9.00

High Noon

$5.00

Madtree Sway

$6.00

Michelob Light

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.00

Red Cream Soda 6 Pack

$14.00

Rhinegeist Tea

$5.00

Untitled Art NA Beer

$5.00

3 Fonteinen

Kriek 375ml

$16.00

Armand & Gaston 375ml

$18.00

Armand & Gaston 750ml

$35.00

Oude Gueze 750

$26.00

Mead

Mooonlight Sensual

$20.00

Moonlight Fling

$20.00

Moonlight Kurts Apple Pie

$20.00

Moonlight Flutter

$20.00

Zing Zang

Zing Zang Bottle

$5.00

450 North

Jungle Juice Single Can

$7.25

01 Braxton Garage Beer

4 oz Draft #1

$2.50

10 oz Draft #1

$4.00

16 oz Draft #1

$6.00

23oz Draft

$9.00

32oz Crowler #1

$12.00

64oz Crowler #1

$18.00

02 Third Eye Cotton Candy Shandy

4 oz Draft #2

$2.50

10 oz Draft #2

$5.00

16 oz Draft #2

$7.00

23 oz Draft #2

$10.00

32oz Growler #2

$14.00

64oz Fill

$21.00

03 16 Lots Amber

4 oz Draft #3

$2.50

10 oz Draft #3

$4.00

16oz Draft #3

$6.00

23oz Draft #3

$9.00

32 Oz Crowler #3

$12.00

64 Oz Growler #3

$18.00

04 Brink Father G’s

4 oz Draft #4

$2.50

10 oz Draft #4

$5.00

16 oz Draft #4

$7.00

23oz Draft #4

$10.00

32oz Crowler #4

$14.00

64oz Crowler #4

$21.00

05 High Grain Hefe

4 oz Draft #5

$2.50

10 oz Draft #5

$4.00

16 oz Draft #5

$6.00

23 oz Draft #5

$9.00

32 oz Crowler #5

$12.00

64 oz Growler #5

$18.00

06 Fat Head's Groovy Juice

4 oz Draft #6

$2.50

10 oz Draft #6

$5.00

16 oz Draft #6

$7.00

23 oz Draft #6

$10.00

32 oz Crowler #6

$14.00

64 oz Growler #6

$21.00

07 High Grain Pilsner

4 oz Draft #7

$2.50

10 oz Draft #7

$4.00

16 oz Draft #7

$6.00

23 oz Draft #7

$9.00

32oz crowler #7

$12.00

64oz Fill #7

$18.00

08 BlackStack Microdosing

4 oz Draft #8

$3.00

10 oz Draft #8

$6.00

16 oz Draft #8

$8.00

23 oz Draft #8

$11.00

32 oz Crowler #8

$16.00

64 oz Growler #8

$24.00

09 Wiedemann Blood Orange Blonde

4 oz Draft #9

$2.50

10 oz Draft #9

$4.00

16 oz Draft #9

$6.00

23oz Draft #9

$9.00

32oz Crowler #9

$12.00

64oz Growler #9

$18.00

10 Equilibrium Astral Projection

4 oz Draft #10

$3.00

10 oz Draft #10

$6.00

16 oz Draft #10

$8.00

32 oz Crowler #10

$16.00

64 oz Growler #10

$24.00

11 Untitled Art Orange Yuzu

4 oz Draft #11

$2.50

10 oz Draft #11

$5.00

16oz Draft #11

$7.00

23oz Draft #11

$10.00

32oz Crowler #11

$14.00

64oz Fill #11

$21.00

12 Sonder Brobie