Hops 44
625 Middle Turnpike
Storrs, CT 06268
Salad
Apple Walnut Salad
Balsamic Salad
Lettuce, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumbers, Dried Cranberries, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing.
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Garden Salad
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
Shareables
Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter
Edamame Pot Stickers
Fried Califlower
Hanging Bacon
Hops Sweet and Spicy Fried Pickles
Knot your Mama's Fries
Our House Made Beer Cheese, Bacon, and our special seasoning on top of hand cut fries.
Loaded Tots
Nachos
Nachos ( No Meat)
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip
Wings (8)
Poutine
QUESADILLA
Pretzels
Stuffed Pretzels
Big BBQ
Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Barbecue Chicken & Monterey Jack Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip Stuffed Pretzel
Caprese Stuffed Pretzel
Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto
Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Pretzel
Jalapeno Popper
Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese
The Roni
Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Pepperoni & Mozzarella
Hop Dogs
Sandwiches / Subs
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, cheese, ranch lettuce and a toasted brioche bun.
Caprese Sandwich
Tomato, Mozzarella, & Pesto.
Chicken Club
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Shredded Steak, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & American Cheese.
PULLED PORK SANDWHICH
House-Smoked Pulled Pork served on a Pretzel Roll. Served with a side of Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Burgers
Pretzel Flats
Buffalo Chicken Pretzel Flat
Buffalo Sauce base topped with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & drizzled with Ranch.
Caprese Pretzel Flat
Pesto Base, Tomato, & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Pretzel Flat
Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Porkopolis Flatbread
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, & Drizzled with Barbecue sauce.
SMASH Flat
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Served with a Dollop of Sour Cream & Sprinkled with Chives.
From Our Smoker
Dessert
Apple Crisp Stuffed
Stuffed pretzel with cooked apples and cinnamon sugar.
Cinnamon Sugar
Freshly rolled pretzel tossed with Cinnamon Sugar.
Pretzel Oreo
Pretzel wrapped Oreos, coated with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
S'Mores
Stuffed pretzel with melted chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers.
Brownie Sundae
Peanut Butter Sundae
Al a Carte
Extra Dipping Sauces
Balsamic
Barbecue Sauce
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Caramel Cream
Honey Mustard
Jalapeno Honey
Ketchup
Maple Cream
Marinara
Mayo
Nutella
Pesto
Ranch
Red Salsa
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Spicy Mustard
Thousand Island Dressing
Yellow Mustard
Carolina
Beer
1. Bella Lago
2. Juicy Peach Penny
3. Mr. Kitty
4. What The Fruit
*5. Cremo Bock
6. Simcoe & Motueka Bomb
7. Downeast Pumpkin
8. Downeast Original
9. Olivia Strawberry Sour
10. TwoConn
*11. Social Distancing: Isolation
12. Moves
13. Sluggy Buggy
14. Sea Hag
15. Tang Pew Pew
16. Sour Penny
*17. Vic Viper
18. I Have A Small Wiener
19. Pumkin Bear
Cans/ Canned Cocktails
1911 Raspberry
617 by Lord Hobo
A Strange Tide
Abomination Forbidden Pumpkin
All Galaxy Diane
Allagash White
Athletic Downwinder
Athletic First Ride
Athletic Lite
Athletic Run Wild IPA
Athletic Upside Ale
Baby Elves
Black Cherry by McKenzies
Blakes Caramel Applecider
Chocolate Covered Lollipops
Common Roots Lager
Dirty Penny
Downeast Ciderdonut
Downeast OG
Downeast Pineapple
Drippy Popsicle (Orange Creamsicle)
Enlightened Monk
Equilibrium dHops44
FOC Someone in my Head
FOC Walkabout
Freeze Pop
Guiness N/A
Guinness
Harbor Hemp Black Cherry
Harbor Hemp Lemonade
Harbor Hemp Mango
Heady Topper
Hero Pilsner
High Noon
Ink Dark Stuff
Jalapeno Jack by FOC
Lime Lite
Lonesome Boatman
Long Drink
Long Drink Buckets
Lover Boy Hibiscus Pom
Lover Boy White Tea Peach
Merican Mule
Merican Mule- Zero Sugar
Nite Light
Nutrl
Pancakes by the campfire
Penny Weiz Ale
Proud
Rare Fog
Sea Hag
Social Distancing by Abomination
Sour Crusher Orange
Sour Crusher Pomagrate
Spooky Fruits
Ten Penny Ale
Trick Or Treat Kittens
Tropical Fog (Mimosa) by Abomination
Ultra Strata Fog
Watercolors Soft Creme Swerve
Watercolors Synergy 7
Whoopass by Bad Son
Wild Berry by Truly
Fall 2022 Cocktails
Spring Cocktails
Winter Cocktails
Cocktails- TO GO
Drink Daily Specials
Bourbon Berry Lemonade
Espresso Martini Cocktail Chemist
Husky Explosion
J Lohr 7 oaks Cabernet
JALAPENO MARGARITA
Lemonade Freeze Pop
Raspberry Freeze Pop
Tequila Shooter
Truly Berry Lemonade
Truly Mango lemonade
Truly Shot Berry
Truly Shot Mango
Truly Shot Strawberry
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
White Rum Shooter
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Cocktail Chemist Something good
Frozen Jack Frost
Limeade Flight
Food
Cottage Pie
Crab Ragoon
Elotes- Mexican Street Corn Dip
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Gobbler
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Loaded Baked Potato Soup Breadbowl
Mac and Cheese with Brisket
Mac and Cheese with Buffalo Chicken
Mac and Cheese with Pork
Pumpkin Butternut Bisque Breadbowl
Tacos on Bao Bun
Stickers / Other
Clothing
Small Gray Hoodie
Medium Gray Hoodie
Large Gray Hoodie
Extra Large Gray Hoodie
2XL Gray Hoodie
Small Black Hoodie
Medium Black Hoodie
Large Black Hoodie
Extra Large Black Hoodie
2XL Black Hoodie
MEDIUM BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO
LARGE BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO
XL BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO
2XL BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO
Small Gray Full-Zip
Medium Gray Full-Zip
Large Gray Full-Zip
Extra Large Gray Full-Zip
2XL Gray Full-Zip
Hat
Small Gray Tee
Medium Gray Tee
Large Gray Tee
Extra Large Gray Tee
2XL Black
Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- Small
Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- Medium
Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- Large
Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- XL
Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- Small
Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- MEDIUM
Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- LARGE
Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- XL
MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL SMALL
MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL MEDIUM
MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL LARGE
MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL XL
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Based in Connecticut, Hops 44 provides a fun & vibrant atmosphere of craft beers, bbq & gourmet pretzels.
625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs, CT 06268