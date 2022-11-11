Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hops 44

625 Middle Turnpike

Storrs, CT 06268

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (8)
Porky Pig Bowl
Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter

Salad

Served with a Mini Pretzel.

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Balsamic Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Spinach, Carrots, Cucumbers, Dried Cranberries, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing.

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$16.00

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Soup

French Onion BreadBowl

$10.00

Shareables

Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter

$15.00
Edamame Pot Stickers

Edamame Pot Stickers

$10.00

Fried Califlower

$12.00

Hanging Bacon

$16.00
Hops Sweet and Spicy Fried Pickles

Hops Sweet and Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.00
Knot your Mama's Fries

Knot your Mama's Fries

$11.00

Our House Made Beer Cheese, Bacon, and our special seasoning on top of hand cut fries.

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Nachos

$18.00

Nachos ( No Meat)

$13.00

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Wings (8)

$15.00

Poutine

$12.00

QUESADILLA

$12.00

Pretzels

Freshly hand-rolled and baked to order. Comes with your choice of a dipping sauce.

Asiago Parmesan

$6.00

Everything

$6.00

Garlic Basil

$6.00

Traditional

$6.00

Stuffed Pretzels

Freshly hand-rolled and baked to order. Served with your choice of a dipping sauce.

Big BBQ

$12.00

Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Barbecue Chicken & Monterey Jack Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip Stuffed Pretzel

$12.00

Caprese Stuffed Pretzel

$12.00

Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Pretzel

$12.00

Jalapeno Popper

$12.00

Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese

The Roni

The Roni

$12.00

Freshly Baked Stuffed Pretzel with Pepperoni & Mozzarella

Hop Dogs

Knot Dogs are Served inside a Twisted Pretzel with Choice of Dipping Sauce Served with Chips and a Pickle

Kielbasa

$11.00

Traditional Dog

$9.00

Sandwiches / Subs

Served on our Fresh Pretzel Bun with a pickle and bag of chips.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, cheese, ranch lettuce and a toasted brioche bun.

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, & Pesto.

Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$15.00

Shredded Steak, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & American Cheese.

PULLED PORK SANDWHICH

$13.00

House-Smoked Pulled Pork served on a Pretzel Roll. Served with a side of Coleslaw.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Brisket Burger

$18.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

Sweet Heat

$17.00

Pretzel Flats

Served on our fresh pretzel dough with a pretzel crust.

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel Flat

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce base topped with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & drizzled with Ranch.

Caprese Pretzel Flat

$14.00

Pesto Base, Tomato, & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Pretzel Flat

$14.00

Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Porkopolis Flatbread

Porkopolis Flatbread

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, & Drizzled with Barbecue sauce.

SMASH Flat

$14.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Served with a Dollop of Sour Cream & Sprinkled with Chives.

From Our Smoker

Porky Pig Bowl

$17.00

Our house smoked pulled pork, layered over Cornbread, baked beans, and Mac and Cheese

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Taco Sampler

$18.00

Dessert

Apple Crisp Stuffed

$9.00

Stuffed pretzel with cooked apples and cinnamon sugar.

Cinnamon Sugar

$7.00

Freshly rolled pretzel tossed with Cinnamon Sugar.

Pretzel Oreo

$9.00

Pretzel wrapped Oreos, coated with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

S'Mores

$9.00

Stuffed pretzel with melted chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Peanut Butter Sundae

$11.00

Al a Carte

Pulled Pork Taco

$6.00

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Chicken Taco

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Pickle

$0.50

Chips

$0.50

Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter

$15.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Extra Dipping Sauces

Balsamic

$1.00

Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caramel Cream

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Jalapeno Honey

$1.00

Ketchup

Maple Cream

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Nutella

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Red Salsa

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Carolina

$0.50

Beer

IF PLACING AN ORDER ONLINE, YOU MUST SELECT CROWLER TO GO. IF YOU DO NOT, YOU WILL FORFIT THE CROWLER, IN YOUR ORDER OR HAVE TO PAY UPON PICK UP.

1. Bella Lago

$7.00

2. Juicy Peach Penny

$7.00

3. Mr. Kitty

$7.00

4. What The Fruit

$7.00

*5. Cremo Bock

$8.00

6. Simcoe & Motueka Bomb

$8.00

7. Downeast Pumpkin

$7.00

8. Downeast Original

$7.00

9. Olivia Strawberry Sour

$7.00

10. TwoConn

$7.00

*11. Social Distancing: Isolation

$8.00

12. Moves

$8.00

13. Sluggy Buggy

$7.00

14. Sea Hag

$7.00

15. Tang Pew Pew

$8.00

16. Sour Penny

$7.00

*17. Vic Viper

$8.00

18. I Have A Small Wiener

$7.00

19. Pumkin Bear

$7.00

Cans/ Canned Cocktails

1911 Raspberry

$7.00Out of stock

617 by Lord Hobo

$7.00

A Strange Tide

$8.00

Abomination Forbidden Pumpkin

$9.00

All Galaxy Diane

$5.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Athletic Downwinder

$3.00

Athletic First Ride

$3.00

Athletic Lite

$3.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$3.00

Athletic Upside Ale

$3.00

Baby Elves

$9.00

Black Cherry by McKenzies

$7.00

Blakes Caramel Applecider

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Lollipops

$10.00

Common Roots Lager

$8.00

Dirty Penny

$7.00

Downeast Ciderdonut

$8.50

Downeast OG

$7.00

Downeast Pineapple

$7.00Out of stock

Drippy Popsicle (Orange Creamsicle)

$8.00

Enlightened Monk

$7.00

Equilibrium dHops44

$9.00

FOC Someone in my Head

$8.00

FOC Walkabout

$8.00

Freeze Pop

$5.00

Guiness N/A

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Harbor Hemp Black Cherry

$6.00

Harbor Hemp Lemonade

$6.00

Harbor Hemp Mango

$6.00

Heady Topper

$9.00Out of stock

Hero Pilsner

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Ink Dark Stuff

$7.00

Jalapeno Jack by FOC

$5.00

Lime Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Lonesome Boatman

$7.00Out of stock

Long Drink

$6.00

Long Drink Buckets

$25.00

Lover Boy Hibiscus Pom

$5.00

Lover Boy White Tea Peach

$5.00

Merican Mule

$4.00

Merican Mule- Zero Sugar

$4.00

Nite Light

$7.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Pancakes by the campfire

$7.00

Penny Weiz Ale

$7.00

Proud

$8.00

Rare Fog

$10.00

Sea Hag

$6.00

Social Distancing by Abomination

$8.00

Sour Crusher Orange

$7.00

Sour Crusher Pomagrate

$7.00

Spooky Fruits

$8.00Out of stock

Ten Penny Ale

$7.00

Trick Or Treat Kittens

$8.00

Tropical Fog (Mimosa) by Abomination

$5.00

Ultra Strata Fog

$8.00

Watercolors Soft Creme Swerve

$8.00

Watercolors Synergy 7

$8.00

Whoopass by Bad Son

$9.00

Wild Berry by Truly

$7.00

Fall 2022 Cocktails

Apple Cider Spritz

$9.00

Apple Pie Moonshine

$9.00

Autumn Garden

$9.00

Cotton Candy Explosion

$9.00

Fig Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Husky Lemonade

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Smash

$9.00

Smores Martini

$9.00

Spiced Apple Margarita

$9.00

Sunset on 44

$9.00

Spring Cocktails

Sunset on 44

$9.00

Husky Lemonade

$9.00

Honey Bee Bellini

$9.00

Pink Lemonade Spritz

$9.00

Purple Flip Flop

$9.00

Guava Lime and Sunshine

$9.00

The Veruca Cosmo

$9.00

Hendricks Cucumber Collins

$9.00

Empress Lemonade

$9.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$8.00+

Hoppin Guppie

$7.00

Winter Cocktails

HOPS PUNCH

$9.00

CHOCOLATE COVERED CHERRY OLD FASION

$9.00

SALTED CARAMEL RUSSIAN

$9.00

PEACH PECAN FIZZ

$9.00

BERRY BUENO

$9.00

PEANUT LOVERS MARTINI

$9.00

WHITE CRAN-TINI

$9.00

SUNSET ON 44

$9.00

HUSKY LEMONADE

$9.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$9.00

Cocktails- TO GO

Berry and Bubbles

$10.00+

Monkey Business

$10.00+

Acai G & T

$10.00+

Cherry Limeade

$10.00+

Cactus Cooler

$10.00+

Rose Sangria

$10.00+

Cucumber Watermelon-Tini

$10.00+

Limoncello Mojito

$10.00+Out of stock

Husky Lemonade

$10.00+

Sunset on 44

$10.00+

Drink Daily Specials

Bourbon Berry Lemonade

$9.00

Espresso Martini Cocktail Chemist

$11.00

Husky Explosion

$12.00

J Lohr 7 oaks Cabernet

$10.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$10.00

Lemonade Freeze Pop

$5.00

Raspberry Freeze Pop

$5.00

Tequila Shooter

$4.00

Truly Berry Lemonade

$9.00

Truly Mango lemonade

$9.00

Truly Shot Berry

$7.00

Truly Shot Mango

$7.00

Truly Shot Strawberry

$7.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

White Rum Shooter

$4.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Cocktail Chemist Something good

$10.00

Frozen Jack Frost

$12.00

Limeade Flight

Limeade Flight

$12.00

Food

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Crab Ragoon

$15.00

Elotes- Mexican Street Corn Dip

$12.00

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Gobbler

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato Soup Breadbowl

$12.00

Mac and Cheese with Brisket

$15.00

Mac and Cheese with Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Mac and Cheese with Pork

$15.00

Pumpkin Butternut Bisque Breadbowl

$12.00

Tacos on Bao Bun

$14.00

Stickers / Other

Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$4.00

Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Phone Card Case

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Plastic Key Chain

$5.00

Bottle Opener Key Chain

$8.00

Breast Cancer Shirts

$20.00

Winter Hat

$20.00

Womens Winter Hat

$25.00

16oz Hops 44 Pint Glass

$6.00

Clothing

Small Gray Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Medium Gray Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Large Gray Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Extra Large Gray Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

2XL Gray Hoodie

$42.00

Small Black Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Medium Black Hoodie

$40.00

Large Black Hoodie

$40.00

Extra Large Black Hoodie

$40.00

2XL Black Hoodie

$42.00

MEDIUM BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO

$40.00Out of stock

LARGE BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO

$40.00

XL BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO

$40.00

2XL BLACK HOODIE- P/P LOGO

$42.00

Small Gray Full-Zip

$42.00

Medium Gray Full-Zip

$42.00

Large Gray Full-Zip

$42.00

Extra Large Gray Full-Zip

$42.00

2XL Gray Full-Zip

$45.00

Hat

$25.00

Small Gray Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Gray Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Large Gray Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Extra Large Gray Tee

$22.00

2XL Black

$23.00Out of stock

Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- Small

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- Medium

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- Large

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray B/G LOGO- XL

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- Small

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- MEDIUM

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- LARGE

$30.00

Lightweight W Gray P/P LOGO- XL

$30.00

MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL SMALL

$30.00Out of stock

MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL MEDIUM

$30.00

MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL LARGE

$30.00

MENS LIGHTWEIGHT CHARCOAL XL

$30.00

Table Touch

Table Touch

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Based in Connecticut, Hops 44 provides a fun & vibrant atmosphere of craft beers, bbq & gourmet pretzels.

Website

Location

625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs, CT 06268

Directions

Gallery
Hops 44 image
Hops 44 image
Hops 44 image

