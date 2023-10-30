- Home
Square Peg Windsor
No reviews yet
9 Dog Lane
Storrs, CT 06268
FOOD
STARTERS
Sliced in-house prosciutto, olives, giardiniera, mozzarella & toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil
Breaded mozzarella and lightly fried. Served with our house marinara **Can NOT be made gluten-free
Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our house- made marinara sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
A delicious cup of Castelventrano olives; Calabrian Chile; herbs and citrus.
"Sunday Gravy" Two jumbo meatballs topped with pecorino romano and our house-made sauce. **Can NOT be made gluten free
Fried wings tossed in a flavor of your choosing. Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Hot Honey -Peg Seasoning (Garlic Parmesan) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard
Boneless Chicken Tenders tossed in a flavor of your choice! Flavors: -BBQ -Buffalo -Hot Honey -Peg Seasoning (Garlic Parmesan) -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard -Sweet & Smoky Dry Rub -Carolina Gold Mustard
SALADS
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Romaine lettuce topped with focaccia croutons, pecorino romano cheese and caesar dressing.
Chilled marinated shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, fennel, roasted tomatoes, and parmesan cheese topped with turkey, ham & salami in a red wine vinaigrette.
Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.
Arugula lettuce with local beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, crispy prosciutto, honey lemon vinaigrette dressing.
WOOD FIRED PIZZAS
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 12", 6 slices
Buffalo chicken, Blue Cheese crumbles & shaved celery
Burrata, pepperoni, black olives, red onion & parmesan cheese
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 12", 6 slices
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 12", 6 slices
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.
Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 12", 6 slices
A White pie with Gorgonzola, Radicchio, Shredded mozzarella & a Parmesan cream sauce topped with honey & a dust of pistachios
Fresh prosciutto, honey, fontina cheese, figs, gorgonzola & parmesan cheese
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 12", 6 slices
Tomato sauce, pork meatballs, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese! 12", 6 slices
Burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, EVOO & shaved parmesan.
Mashed potatoes, sausage, caramelized onions, shredded cheese, parmesan cheese topped with a parmesan cream drizzle & green onions.
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil topped with cherry peppers, parmesan cheese & Nduja spicy sausage
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 12", 6 slices
Parmesan cream, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, and truffle ricotta.
Goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, basil, parmesan cheese, maple syrup & Calabrian chili oil
Cured bacon, roasted brussel sprout shavings, roseparm cream. 18", 8 slices
Buffalo chicken, Blue Cheese crumbles & shaved celery
Burrata, pepperoni, black olives, red onion & parmesan cheese
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan. 18", 8 slices
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, parm cream drizzle. 18", 8 slices
Fresh prosciutto, fig compote, fontina cheese, garlic, parmesan cheese & lemon vinaigrette arugula
Roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Pesto, shredded mozzarella, fontina, bacon, cherry tomatoes.
Jackpot Pizza 💰: Hot Cherry Peppers, Pepperoni, Bacon & Chili Oil
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil. 18", 8 slices
A White pie with Gorgonzola, Radicchio, Shredded mozzarella & a Parmesan cream sauce topped with honey & a dust of pistachios
Fresh prosciutto, honey, fontina cheese, figs, gorgonzola & parmesan cheese
The Classic Cheese, only zestier. 18", 8 slices
Pork meatballs, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomato sauce
Burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, EVOO & shaved parmesan.
Mashed potatoes, sausage, caramelized onions, shredded cheese, parmesan cheese topped with a parmesan cream drizzle & green onions.
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry peppers, Nduja
Sausage, braised fennel, hot sweet peppers. 18", 8 slices
Truffle ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, mushroom & sausage
Peace of Mind Baking Company: Gluten Free Vegan Pizzà Crust
SANDWICHES
Diced bacon, romaine, roasted tomato & mayo on a roll
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
Prosciutto, ham, salami, lettuce, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella & red wine vinaigrette on a roll
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo & fresh mozzarella on a roll
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free
Pork meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread **Can NOT be made gluten free
Chilled citrus shrimp tossed with mixed greens hot pepper relish, cucumbers, avocado, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil on toasted garlic bread
Breaded and fried Eggplant, marinara sauce, ham, and cheese on toasted garlic bread.
Breaded and fried Eggplant, Hot Honey, roasted tomato, ricotta & arugula on toasted garlic bread.
Breaded and fried steak, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a toasted roll.
Crispy chicken strips topped with avocado, lettuce & cherry pepper mayo on a toasted roll.
Delicious strips of steak topped with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & lettuce with cherry pepper mayo on a roll.