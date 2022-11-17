Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Huaco Eatery

92 Reviews

$$

720 Franklin Ave

Waco, TX 76701

Order Again

SHAREABLES

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Roasted Corn

$5.75

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Grilled Panela

$12.00

SOUP/SALAD

House Salad

$9.00

Pozole

$13.99

HUACO FAVORITES

Flautas

$13.00

Huaco Nachos

$13.00

Empanadas (3)

$13.00

Tostadas from the Sea

$13.00

QUESADILLAS

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Arrachera Quesadilla

$13.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

LETTUCE WRAP TACOS

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

Chicken Mole Taco

$5.00

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Arrachera Taco

$6.00

Veggie Taco

$5.00

Snapper Taco

$5.50

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.50

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

BOWLS

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Mole Bowl

$12.00

Arrachera Bowl

$13.00

Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Panela Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

DESSERTS

Churros

$10.00

KID'S MENU

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Cheese SANDWICH

$6.00

A LA CARTE

2 oz Salsa

$0.75

4 oz Salsa

$1.75

2 oz Queso

$2.00

4 oz Queso

$4.00

2 oz pico

$2.00

4 oz Pico

$4.00

2 oz Guac

$2.00

4 oz Guac

$4.00

chips

$3.00

Salsa for Chips

$2.00

shredded cheese

$1.75

sour cream

$1.50

jalapenos

$0.75

(3) tortillas

$1.50

naan

$2.25

limes

$0.75

sliced avocado

$2.00

veggies

$2.00

side of mexican rice

$1.75

pickled red onions

$1.00

side of pinto beans

$1.75

side of refried beans

$1.75

side of black beans

$1.75

One Free Side Of Salsa

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Chicken Tinga Chimichangas (2)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Huaco Eatery provides authentic mexican food. Everything is made from house, rich on flavor and fresh. We are not affiliated to any other restaurant in Waco.

Website

Location

720 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

Gallery
Huaco Eatery image
Huaco Eatery image
Huaco Eatery image
Huaco Eatery image

Map
